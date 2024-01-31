Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal's coach admits "strong morale blow" after Australian Open withdrawal; Caroline Garcia calls out fans' attitude towards Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya admitted the Spaniard had a "strong morale blow" after his 2024 Australian Open withdrawal. Meanwhile, Caroline Garcia suggested double standards in tennis fans' attitude towards Novak Djokovic.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' former coach Mark Philippoussis' wife complimented Aryna Sabalenka after the Belarusian won her second consecutive Melbourne Slam title. Dominic Thiem confirmed parting ways with his coach and unveiled his 2024 plans.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the day's biggest headlines:

Carlos Moya comments on Rafael Nadal's "strong morale blow" after Australian Open withdrawal

Rafael Nadal returned to tennis action at the 2024 Brisbane International after almost a year away from the sport due to a hip injury.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion progressed to the quarterfinals, but was defeated by Jordan Thompson. He also experienced a small muscle tear during his match against Thompson, which led to his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

Nadal's coach Carlos Moya recently admitted that withdrawing from the Melbourne Slam was a "strong morale blow" for the Spaniard.

"A break at these levels is 3-4 weeks and in this case we have been lucky that it has not gone further. This happens in sport, but it is true that the morale blow has been strong because he seemed prepared and problems from the past come back to you again," Moya told Punto de Break.

Caroline Garcia calls out tennis fans' attitude towards Novak Djokovic after Serb's Australian Open loss

Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 11th Australian Open title and a Golden Slam took a blow last week when the Serb was defeated by eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Afterwards, Caroline Garcia pointed out a double standard in tennis fans' attitudes toward Novak Djokovic, especially in the aftermath of his Melbourne Major setback.

"I was scrolling a bit and basically Djokovic was the GOAT 2 weeks ago, still so young, moving so well beyond of this age, going for another Slam once again, a true inspiration. And now he is too old, we are in a completely new era, he is finished for tennis. This is funny," Garcia wrote on X.

Mark Philippoussis' wife lauds Aryna Sabalenka after her 2nd Australian Open win

Aryna Sabalenka clinched her second consecutive Australian Open title by defeating China's Zheng Qinwen in the final of the Grand Slam tournament last week.

Later on, Sabalenka's photoshoot with Vogue Australia caught the attention of Silvana, who is the wife of Stefanos Tsitsipas' ex-coach Mark Philippoussis. The Melbourne-based model and actor wrote on Instagram:

"The epitome of strength and resilience! Inspired!"

Dominic Thiem confirms split with coach and reveals plans for 2024 season

Dominic Thiem pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Dominic Thiem had a disappointing performance at the recently concluded Australian Open, being eliminated in the first round by Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Following that, Thiem disclosed his separation from his coach Benjamin Ebrahimzadeh to the Austrian press.

"Yes, I separated from Benny after Australia," Thiem said, as per Der Standard. "[The new coach] will be someone who knows me as a player - since I was young, so to speak. I see that as the only chance to get the finishing touches."

The 30-year-old also revealed his plans for 2024, saying:

"I see this as my last chance. If I can do it, it can happen quickly. I've been back for two years since the injury, and I finished 2022 at 100 or so and last year at 98. Should I end the year at 100 again, you have to think about whether the whole thing is still worth it."

