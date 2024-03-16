Tennis News Today: Roger Federer opens up on pushing his kids to play tennis; Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune involved in a frosty exchange at net after heated Indian Wells QF battle

Roger Federer talked about his efforts to get his kids involved in tennis.

Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune shared a heated exchange at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz faced an unexpected bee attack during the Indian Wells quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev.

Also, Jannik Sinner discussed his father’s influence on his tennis career after reaching the Indian Wells semifinals.

Roger Federer discusses encouraging his children to play tennis

In a recent interview, Roger Federer discussed his approach to encouraging his children to play tennis. Federer, alongside his wife Mirka, has raised two sets of twins: daughters Myla and Charlene, and sons Leo and Lennart.

Federer shared with GQ Sports that he felt compelled to introduce tennis to his children, considering it a common pursuit among his peers' families.

"We make them play... because I don't want my kids to be the only kids in my circle not to play. And obviously, I live in a tennis circle, and otherwise, they're the only kids not playing because all the other kids play tennis and this is their passion," Roger Federer said.

Federer said that initially, Myla and Charlene showed little interest in taking up tennis, but eventually, both they and their brothers began to engage in the sport.

"So that's why I say to the girls, who were not super in love with it in the beginning, like, 'Guys, I mean you have to play a little bit.' So they all four play now," Federer added.

Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune's heated interaction during Indian Wells QF

Holger Rune and Daniil Medvedev shared a tense moment at the net during their quarterfinal match at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

In the second set, Rune accidentally struck Medvedev with a body shot. Although the Dane promptly apologized, Medvedev appeared to miss the gesture and instead signaled to Rune with an 'I see you' gesture.

Despite this, Medvedev emerged victorious with a 7-5, 6-4 win over the Dane. Medvedev then extended another opportunity to address the conflict during their post-match handshake.

"If you wanted to talk about this in the [locker room], I didn’t hear you say sorry," Medvedev was heard saying.

"There’s no reason to talk about it. There’s just no reason to talk about it," Holger Rune said.

Daniil Medvedev will now be facing American Tommy Paul in the semifinal on Saturday, March 16.

Carlos Alcaraz attacked by swarm of bees during his QF clash against Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz encountered an unexpected challenge when a swarm of bees interrupted his match against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Just as the first set started (tied 1-1, 15-0), a swarm of bees descended on the court, forcing Alcaraz to scramble for cover. The bizarre incident caused a temporary suspension of the match, with footage of the Spaniard's retreat from the bees doing rounds on social media.

Carlos Alcaraz went on to win the match 6-3, 6-1, and will now be facing reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Saturday, March 16.

Jannik Sinner talks about his father’s impact on his tennis career after reaching Indian Wells SF

After defeating Jiri Lehecka at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, Jannik Sinner thanked his father, Johann, who had flown to California to support him.

In his post-match interview, Sinner acknowledged his father's dual roles as both a chef and a supportive parent, highlighting the significance of his presence amidst the demanding ATP tour schedule.

"I don’t want to give him too much credit. as I said it’s just special for me to have him here. I didn’t have much time to spend with him in the last years. Also with my family. Every moment I have with him is really nice. He’s an incredible chef, but also an amazing dad. That for me is much more important", Jannik Sinner said.

