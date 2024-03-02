Tennis News Today: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and Novak Djokovic pose together at tech conference; Andrey Rublev disqualified from Dubai SF for screaming at line umpire

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian joined Novak Djokovic for a selfie at a tech conference ahead of the latter's 2024 Indian Wells Masters campaign.

Andrey Rublev faced unexpected disqualification from the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships following a verbal outburst at the line umpire. Meanwhile, Czech Tennis Federation's President Ivo Kaderka and nine others were charged in a fraud scandal.

Also, Tennis fans slammed the Miami Open for giving wild cards to Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, and Caroline Wozniacki.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian poses for a picture with Novak Djokovic at a tech conference

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian encountered World No. 1 Novak Djokovic at a tech conference.

Ahead of his 2024 Indian Wells Masters campaign, Djokovic attended the 2024 Upfront Summit tech conference, where he coincidentally connected with the Reddit co-founder who later posted the picture on social media.

" 🎾 Novak Djokovic out here at tech/VC conferences -- we gotta cook!" Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Andrey Rublev disqualified in the Dubai semifinals for unsportsmanlike conduct toward a line judge

Andrey Rublev's bid at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships ended abruptly as he was disqualified from the semifinal clash against Alexander Bublik due to unsportsmanlike conduct.

Rublev edged out the first set in a tiebreak, but Bublik responded by winning the second. In the final set, when Bublik had a 6-5 lead, Rublev became upset with a call from a line umpire and angrily confronted him. This outburst led to his disqualification, handing Bublik a spot in the finals.

Czech Tennis Federation's President Ivo Kaderka among 10 charged in fraud scandal

A raid on the Czech Tennis Federation's headquarters resulted in fraud charges against ten individuals, including President Ivo Kaderka. The charges involve subsidy fraud amounting to millions of Czech korunas originally designated for tennis and youth sports organizations.

The National Sports Agency of the Czech Republic weighed in on the issue, with its spokesperson Eliska Machkova stating that the probe was underway.

"At this point I can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation. We have been asked to provide information and documents and are cooperating fully with the police in this matter. However in view of the fact that the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide any details relating to the case," Machkova said (via Radio Prague International).

Miami Open wild cards for Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, and Caroline Wozniacki draw criticism from tennis fans

The announcement of Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu, and Caroline Wozniacki receiving wildcards for the 2024 Miami Open has sparked criticism from tennis fans.

The tournament, scheduled for March 17-31, revealed the wildcard entries on February 29. Fans on social media expressed frustration, suggesting that wildcards should go to deserving younger players instead.

