Tennis News Today: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revisits controversial Maria Sharapova incident, Andy Roddick slams Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov after WTA verdict, and more

Alexis Ohanian looked back at the controversial Maria Sharapova incident. Meanwhile, Marcos Giron spoke highly about his admiration for Rafael Nadal.

In other news, Andy Roddick slams Stefano Vukov for his role in ending the Rybakina-Ivanisevic partnership. Also, Alex Michelsen was involved in a heated exchange with Michael Mmoh at the Delray Beach Open.

On that note, here are today's trending top trending news:

Alexis Ohanian revisits his controversial statement on Maria Sharapova

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, looked back to his past feud with Maria Sharapova. The Reddit co-founder had mocked Sharapova when she faced Serena Williams after her doping suspension.

Ohanian defended the incident on X, claiming that he goes to extreme lengths for his family. He further added that Armenian men are possessive about their families and do extreme things for them.

"Armenian men: we're a little extreme when it comes to family," Ohanian tweeted.

Marcos Giron expresses his admiration for Rafael Nadal

World No. 45 Marcos Giron appeared on the Russo and Rizzo podcast and opened up about his love for Rafael Nadal. The American was asked about his view on the Spaniard as a player and a man.

Giron claimed that he was not initially a fan of Nadal but was impressed when he faced him last year. The American added that the Spanish superstar is genuine and treats every player with utmost respect.

"Hard not to be a fan of Federer, Del Potro, Novak. Rafa, I feel like, I wasn't a fan until I played him when I really got to appreciate him - he's a helluva player. Yeah, yeah, I kind of thought he was always full of it, like "Oh no, I respect every guy" but he is like that, he's just a genuine, nice dude. But he's a killer on court. He's a good dude, and I respect the hell out of him, and all of them."

Andy Roddick slams Stefano Vukov for his role in ending the Rybakina-Ivanisevic partnership

Andy Roddick was disappointed with Stefano Vukov, as he blamed the Croatian for the sacking of Goran Ivanisevic. Elena Rybakina added Vukov back to her team during the Australian Open despite the objections of her coach Ivanisevic.

Speaking on his 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, the former World No. 1 claimed that Vukov was selfish to force his way back into Rybakina's team. The American star further added that the Croatian coach showed no 'self-control', as he should have let Rybakina and Ivanisevic work together at the start of their partnership.

“I don't know if you are with someone and you care about that person and they have one of the best coaches in the world agreeing to work with them, it's kinda selfish to put yourself in the middle of all that and have proximity in putting this out and making yourself a part of the story, especially before there is a ruling of any way she would perform. There has to be an element of self-control here,” Roddick said.

Alex Michelsen and Michael Mmoh engage in a heated exchange at the Delray Beach Open

Alex Michelsen and Michael Mmoh faced off in the second round at the Delray Beach Open. Despite winning the first set, Mmoh had to retire from the match during the second set due to an injury.

After leaving the court briefly due to injury, Mmoh returned to the court and exchanged some words with Michelsen leading to a tense moment. The duo engaged in a heated debate with Michelsen heard saying:

"I didn't start it."

Mmoh retired from the match soon after Michelsen raced into a 3-0 lead in the second set.

