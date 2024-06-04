Tennis News Today: Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa pull out of French Open mixed doubles despite citing "love" as the reason for partnership; Grigor Dimitrov enjoys Alize Lim's support during 4R win

Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa withdrew from French Open mixed doubles despite citing "love" as the reason for their partnership. In other news, Grigor Dimitrov received backing from Alize Lim during his French Open fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert complained about a shocking dining experience at a Paris Hotel with his daughter Zoe. Bianca Andreescu expressed appreciation for fan support during the 10-month injury layoff following the French Open third-round exit.

Also, Ons Jabeur playfully coined a new nickname for Novak Djokovic after a late-night finish in the French Open third round.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa pulls out of French Open mixed doubles event

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas and his girlfriend Paula Badosa decided to pull out of the 2024 French Open mixed doubles event, shortly after declaring their intention to team up for "love."

Trending

The pair opted out of mixed doubles right before their first-round match against Ena Shibahara and Nathaniel Lammons on June 3. Remarkably, Tsitsipas and his brother Petros made it to the third round in doubles where they will meet the French pair of Gregoire Jacq and Manuel Guinard on June 5.

In singles, Stefanos Tsitsipas will face third seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals on June 4. Paula Badosa, on the other hand, lost 7-5, 6-1 against Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.

Grigor Dimitrov received support from Alize Lim during the French Open 4R

Grigor Dimitrov had French tennis player Alize Lim in his player’s box to support him during his fourth-round 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) win against Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 French Open after they were seen together during a night out in Monaco in April.

Expand Tweet

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to his maiden French Open quarterfinals, where he will face second seed Jannik Sinner on June 4.

Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert discusses his shocking dining experience at a Paris hotel with daughter Zoe

Coach Brad Gilbert and Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff’s coach Brad Gilbert and his daughter Zoe had a terrible dining experience at the restaurant of their Paris hotel. While Gauff was competing in the 2024 Roland Garros, Gilbert decided to try the hotel restaurant for the first time during his stay and brought his daughter Zoe along.

Sadly, the pair did not enjoy their meal at the restaurant, and Brad Gilbert expressed his frustration on social media about the hotel’s poor food and service quality.

The American coach explained that they had to wait for a long time to get their food, his daughter Zoe’s chicken was undercooked, and his whole order was wrong. When Zoe’s plate was finally brought back after another 45-minute delay, it had the same cutlery that had been in contact with the raw chicken.

"Need to vent just had a 2+ hr dinner 🥘 at my hotel 🏨 that was beyond shocking 😳 1st time eating there for dinner in 14 days, took forever and they served Zoe raw chicken 🍗 then brought back after 45 mins with same silverware 🥄 on table and got everything wrong on my order…..," Coco Gauff's coach posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"And looked at us like hmm 🤔 about serving raw chicken 🍗 and brutal when asked for clean silverware," he commented.

Coco Gauff will face eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals on June 4.

Bianca Andreescu expresses gratitude for fan support during injury layoff after French Open 3R exit

Bianca Andreescu expressed her gratitude to her fans for their backing during her 10-month absence from the court due to a back injury since last August.

Andreescu made her comeback at the 2024 French Open and reached the third round, where she fell 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 to 12th seed Jasmine Paolini. After her loss, Andreescu wrote a sincere note praising her fans.

"Y'all are the best. 10 months ago I had no idea when I would be able to compete again. To be back so soon with what I dealt with is a dream!!! I know my career has been very challenging thus far (who's isn't in their own way though) but it helped me discover life in such a fascinating way (more on that another time) and I wouldn't trade it for the world," Bianca Andreescu wrote on X.

"I finally feel something I haven't felt in a long time... hope! Anyways, I just wanted to come out here to say thank you to the ones who have stuck by me even during all the stops I've had. Srsly it means soooooooo much. I love you all," she added.

Ons Jabeur teases Novak Djokovic with new nickname after late-night French Open finish

Ons Jabeur playfully coined a new nickname for Novak Djokovic, referencing his late-night triumph over Lorenzo Musetti in the French Open’s third round, which ended at 03:07 AM.

Prior to his fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo, Djokovic encountered Jabeur and addressed her as the "Minister of Happiness." Jokingly, Jabeur reciprocated by naming Djokovic the "Minister of Playing Late," alluding to his extended match the previous night.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic went on to win the match 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in four hours and 49 minutes. The Serb will now face seventh seed Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals on June 5.