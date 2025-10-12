Novak Djokovic bid adieu to the Shanghai Masters after putting up a stalwart battle against Valentin Vacherot. Daniil Medvedev also lost to Arthur Rinderknech in the semifinal of the tournament, which set up the two cousins, Valerot and Rinderknech, to face off in the final of the ATP 1000 tournament in China.

Ad

However, weather conditions continue to be a problem in the ongoing Asian tennis swing. Players continue to complain about the extreme heat at the Wuhan Open, which poses a physical challenge for many WTA stars.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:

#1. Magdalena Frech calls out organizers on harsh conditions at Wuhan Open

WTA player Magdalena Frech criticized the Wuhan Open organizers after she received hate comments on her loss at the third round of the tournament. She gave up her 4-1 lead in both sets to Laura Siegemund, conceding a 6-4, 7-6(2) win, which received a lot of negative comments from fans.

Ad

Trending

Frech replied to them by taking a jab at the organizers in a post on X, saying,

"Playing 3 days in a row from 13-16, in extreme conditions, unfortunately it affected my health, which I always put first. Playing at 36 degrees, with high smog, heated concrete and extreme humidity is acceptable if it does not happen every day." (an excerpt from the post)

Ad

Frech explained that she tried her best, but the conditions were a hindrance, leading her to underperform.

#2. Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez in awe of Serena Williams

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, was impressed by Serena Williams' new look and showed her love on a recent post. Gonzalez and Dimitrov made their relationship public earlier this year and have been appearing in the ATP stars' matches and other events together since.

Ad

Williams posted a chic look of herself in a grey dress on Instagram for an event in New York City, which caught the attention of Gonzalez. She left a sweet comment under the post, showing her love for the tennis star.

"Beauty," Gonzalez wrote.

#3. Carlos Alcaraz resumes preparation for Six Kings Slam

Carlos Alcaraz was seen in prep mode ahead of the Six Kings Slam, scheduled to be held on October 15, 16, and 18. The tournament will feature other big names like Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Ad

The Spaniard pulled out of the Shanghai Masters to recover from an ankle injury he suffered during his winning run at the Japan Open. However, he seems to have recovered from his injury and is gradually trying to get back on winning ways, as he returned to practice court before taking on the remainder of the season.

#4. Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, fulfills $60,000 promise to Athlos winner

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, fulfilled the promise of awarding the Athlos NYC track-and-field meet winner with $60,000 as prize money. The event was held in Times Square and Icahn Stadium, on October 9 and 10, featuring top athletes like Tara Davis-Woodhall, Brittany Brown, etc.

Ad

Masai Russell, who won the 100 metre hurdles race, won a special Tiffany & Co. crown from Serena Williams. Meanwhile, the Reddit co-founder shared a screenshot of him transferring $60,000 to Russell as prize money for winning the race. Athlos continues to change the landscape for track-and-field athletes with their generous offerings to help women flourish in sports.

#5. Joao Fonseca shares his view on Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Miami Invitational meet

Joao Fonseca and Carlos Alcaraz will meet at the Miami Invitational on December 8, 2025, at the LoanDepot Park. Ahead of their showdown, Fonseca expressed how he feels about the world No. 1 during an interview with Brazilian publication Estedao 150. Recalling their last meeting at this year's Laver Cup, the Brazilian said,

Ad

"Whenever we cross paths, we greet each other and talk a little. He is a very nice person. He encourages us a lot to believe and to keep the motivation to be better players. He is a tennis player who represents very well a way to take things calmly, always smiling, but at the same time dedicating himself and working hard."

Fonseca admitted that he looks forward to taking the Spaniard on for an extraordianry showdown later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas