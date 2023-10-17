Tennis players under 30 who are fathers ft. Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and others

Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev lead an ever-growing list of young fathers winning big on the tennis circuit.

Videos and photographs of these players spending time with their families often make their way to social media, with Medvedev and his wife celebrating their daughter's first birthday being the latest case in point.

The Russian, however, is not alone. In fact, there are a handful of those balancing their tennis career and fatherhood while still being under the age of 30.

Here, we have listed the best-known names falling in the category:

1. Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the China Open.

Daniil Medvedev and his wife Daria Chernyshkova welcomed their daughter on October 14, 2022, around four years into their marriage. The duo named their daughter Alisa.

The Russian has spoke about his future plans and balancing his personal and professional lives, saying he was willing to put his career on the backseat if it meant that he got to spend more time with his family in the coming years.

Medvedev and Daria recently celebrated Alisa's first birthday, sharing pictures from the party on social media.

2. Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev at the China Open.

Alexander Zverev and ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, who dated between 2019 and 2020, gave birth to their daughter in 2021.

The couple had cited differences in their overall outlook on life as the reason for their split, with Patea having at the time announced that she did not intend to share custody of her child with the 26-year-old former US Open finalist.

Brenda Patea later went on to raise allegations of bodily harm against Zverev. This came in the backdrop of the German's ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova having accused Zverev of physically and emotionally abusing her over the course of their relationship in her interview with journalist Ben Rothenberg.

3. Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz at the Shanghai Masters.

Before Taylor Fritz began dating his current girlfried, social media influencer Morgan Riddle, he was married to fellow American tennis player Raquel Pedraza.

The couple had tied the knot on July 7, 2016, at a private ceremony in California. Fritz was just 18 years old at the time and his wife, Raquel, was a year younger. The duo welcomed a baby boy, Jordan, together in 2017.

Raquel and Jordan were at times spotted supporting Fritz from the stands, but the couple split and eventually divorced in 2019.

4. Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik at the US Open.

Alexander Bublik became a father for the first time after he and his partner welcomed their son Vasily in 2017.

The Kazakh, who is known to keep his private life away from the public eye, shared the news of his son's birth on social media. He wrote: "Welcome to Vasily" on his Instagram stories.

Bublik has since been accompanied by his family on and off on the Tour, with his wife and adorable son cheering for him from the stands in Montpellier earlier this year.

5. Nicolas Jarry

Nicolas Jarry at the Shanghai Masters.

Shaghai Masters quarterfinalist Nicolas Jarry is the proud father on not one, but two young sons — 18-month-old Juan and new-born Santiago.

His elder son Juan was all over social media for his adorable antics in Shanghai. Jarry's wife Laura, along with their two sons, were cheering him during a match when Juan asked for his mom's sunglasses — which he put on before going back to watching the match.

This, however, was not the first time Juan has sported his mother's sunglasses courtside. He had done something similar with his mom's sunglasses at the Halle Open.