Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Andre Agassi impresses daughter Jaz with his tennis skills; Carlos Alcaraz's brother Jaime travels to support Spaniard at Miami Open, and more

Andre Agassi's daughter was impressed with her father's tennis skills. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton wished his sister on his birthday with an adorable picture

In other news, Carlos Alcaraz's brother, Jaime reached Miami to support his brother at the Miami Open. Also, Serena Williams' husband left a comment on her picture with her daughters.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news from today:

Andre Agassi impresses her daughter with his footwork

Andre Agassi turned back the clock as he returned to the tennis court during his time in Phoenix. The former World No. 1 impressed his daughter Jaz with his footwork.

Agassi was playing a recreational tennis game with the former American player Justin Gimelstop. Later, he posted a picture from the match on his Instagram account. His daughter, Jaz left a comment on the picture after being impressed with his footwork.

“Footwork goes crazy"

Jaz Agassi's comment on Andre Agassi's Instagram post (@agassi)

Read more: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz drops 3-word reaction to American turning back the clock on the tennis court

Ben Shelton shares an adorable picture on Instagram to wish her sister on her birthday

Ben Shelton shared an old picture of himself with his sister, Emma on his Instagram account. The American star wished his sister a happy birthday through her Instagram story.

Shelton, who often posts on social media accounts, recently dedicated one post to his sister Emma. On her birthday, Ben left an adorable message for her, calling her the 'best'.

“Best sister in the worlds bday…Love ya @_emmashelton ♥️"

Ben Shelton's Instagram story (@benshelton)

Read more: Ben Shelton sends sweet birthday message to his sister Emma with adorable childhood picture

Carlos Alcaraz's brother joins him in Miami

Carlos Alcaraz's brother Jaime has joined him in Miami. The 13-year-old, who is a tennis prodigy himself, posted a picture on Instagram showing his arrival to the city.

Jaime Alcaraz posted a picture of the Miami skyline on his Instagram story. The Spanish young star is set to support his brother, Carlos, as he chases a title win at the Miami Open.

Jaime Alcaraz's Instagram story (@jaime.alcarazz)

Read more: Carlos Alcaraz's brother Jaime offers a stunning view of the Miami skyline as he arrives to support Spaniard at the Miami Open

Serena Williams' husband reacts to her pictures with her daughters

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian reacted to the former tennis star's picture with her daughters. The Reddit co-founder was thrilled to see his daughters Olympia and Adira with Serena in the picture.

In the picture, Serena Williams could be seen posing for a picture with her daughters around her. Alexis Ohanian reacted to the picture and was in awe of Adira's smile in the picture.

"Love that first photo of you three! Dee Dee is so happy," he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian's comment on Serena Williams' Instagram post (@serenawilliams)

Read more: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares endearing reaction to wife's adorable photoshoot with daughters Olympia and Adira

