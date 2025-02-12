Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz sorrowfully remembers late dog; Novak Djokovic sends sweet birthday message to Daniil Medvedev

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz turned emotional as she remembered her family dog. Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova returned to boxing after three years and posted about it on her social media.

In other news, Novak Djokovic sent a heartwarming message for Daniil Medvedev on his birthday. Also, Serena Williams' husband reacted to her dancing cameo at the Super Bowl.

On that note, here are today's top trending pop moments:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz mourns the loss of her family dog

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Agassi remembered her late dog, Blue. Who passed away in 2024, almost a year to the day. Jaz Agassi shared an adorable video of the dog along with a touching message.

Jaz Agassi's story

"Almost a year without you feels like a lifetime."

Maria Sharapova returns to boxing after a 3 years gap

Maria Sharapova put on her boxing gloves after a three-year gap. The Russian star is back boxing to keep herself fit as well as to pursue her love for the sport.

The former World No. 1 shared a picture of her boxing session on social media and admitted that she missed doing it. She also admitted how the boxing sessions drew a resemblance with her strong forehand back in the time.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram story

"Slowly getting back into boxing after 3 years. Not doing it for power anymore but incredible for cardio. 3-4 mins rounds. I still pivot my back leg like I'm hitting a forehead," Sharapova wrote.

Novak Djokovic sends birthday wishes to Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic sent a heartwarming message to Daniil Medvedev on his birthday. The Russian turned 29 years old and the Serbian turned to his shared a Polaroid of himself with the former World No. 1 on his Instagram account, with the caption reading:

"Happy Birthday my friend 🙌 @medwed33"

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to her dance cameo at the Super Bowl

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian showed her support towards towards her wife after she came under scrutiny for her Super Bowl performance. The American star was seen dancing to the tunes of 'Not Like Us', a diss track aimed at her alleged ex-boyfriend Drake.

Williams did a similar dance after defeating Maria Sharapova at the London Olympics in 2012. Some fans felt that it was uncalled and called it inappropriate. However, Ohanian jumped to her support and called out all the people criticizing Williams.

"Let 'em know. Like Kendrick said, "this is bigger than music." Folks either UNDERSTOOD that Half-Time show — or REALLY didn't. But then again, very, very, very few people carry the torch you do for so many people. Can't expect some of these jokers to be on that level if they've never breathed air that thin," he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian jumped to the defence of his wife Serena

