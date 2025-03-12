Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton support Tommy Paul's girlfriend; Maria Sharapova starts her week strong, and more

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton came out to support Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze while Eugenie Bouchard shared that she was on babysitting duty. In other news, Mari Sharapova made a strong start to the week with her fitness routine. Also, John McEnroe's daughter shared pictures from her Indian Wells trip with her fiance.

On that note, here are today's top internet pop moments:

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton thank Paige Lorenze for gifts

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton thanked Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze. The American duo received gifts from Lorenze's lifestyle brand Dairy Boy during their time at the Indian Wells.

Coco Gauff thanked Lorenze for the gift and expressed her fondness for the ensemble. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that he wasn't the typical target audience for 'Dairy Boy' but loved the sweatshirt.

"Thank you @dairyboy & @paigelorenze 🩷🩷🩷🩷 I love me a good oversized sweatshirt, tote, & hat combo !!," Coco Gauff posted on her Instagram story.

"I don't think I'm the normal demographic who would be wearing Dairy Boy, I gotta say this might be one of the doper pullover, hoodie, sweatshirt that we've got at the tournament. Vintage. It's kind of dope," Shelton said.

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton's Instagram story

Eugenie Bouchard shows glimpses of her babysitting skills

Eugenie Bochard showed off her babysitting skills on social media. The former Wimbledon runner-up is currently enjoying some time off from tennis and usually competes in pickleball tournaments.

Bouchard took to Instagram to post pictures of her babysitting an unnamed toddler. The Canadian suggested that she was open to babysitting duties by posting the following caption:

"Babysitting services available. Quality time"

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story

Maria Sharapova shows off her workout fit as she makes a strong start to the week

Maria Sharapova showed her working routine on social media. The former World No. 1 started off her week strongly with a heavy workout session.

Sharapova showed off her workout fit as she posted a video on her Instagram account. The former World No. 1 sported an oversized white tshirt with black leggings and paired it with white shoes.

"Starting the week strong💪"

John McEnroe's daughter shares pictures from her Indian Wells trip

John McEnroe's daughter Emily shared some pictures from her Indian Wells trip. Emily was joined on the trip by her father, stepmother and fiance Timothy.

Emily McEnroe shared glimpses from her Indian Wells trip on her Instagram account. She also shared a selfie with her newly engaged fiance, Timothy.

Emily McEnroe's Instagram story

