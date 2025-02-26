Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Felix Auger-Aliassime unexpectedly reunites with fiancée Nina; Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan's snowboarding debut doesn't go as planned, and more

Felix Auger-Aliassime unexpectedly reunited with his fiancée in Dubai. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner stole the spotlight at the Milan Fashion Week.

Ad

In other news, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend tried snowboarding for the first time. Also, Eugenie Bouchard's pickleball outfit prompted a reaction from a famous tennis influencer.

On that note, here is the top pop internet news from today:

Felix Auger-Aliassime surprised by his fiancée in Dubai

Felix Auger-Aliassime was surprised to see his fiancée Nina Ghabini in Dubai. She flew down to surprise him during the Dubai Duty-Free Championships, starting on February 26.

Ad

Trending

The couple have been together for over three years. Auger-Aliassime proposed in 2024. The Canadian star posted an Instagram story with his fiancée with the caption:

“Surprise visitor showed up in”

Nina Ghabini's Instagram story (@nina_ghaibi)

Read more: Felix Auger-Aliassime gets wholesome surprise from fiancée Nina Ghaibi ahead of Dubai Tennis Championships

Ad

Jannik Sinner steals the spotlight at the Milan Fashion Week

Jannik Sinner was the star of the show at the Milan Fashion Week. The Italian star appeared at the prestigious event and headlined the fashion week.

Sinner is currently serving a three-month ban from tennis after testing positive for a banned substance. The World No. 1 has signed with Gucci since 2022 and is often seen at fashion events. During Milan Fashion Week, Sinner was spotted in a black outfit with white sneakers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Jannik Sinner steals the spotlight during Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week as he continues tennis absence amid ban

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend's snowboarding experience turns into a nightmare

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's snowboarding debut turned into a nightmare. The American model sprained her wrist after suffering a fall while trying out the sport for the first time.

Broomfield was excited to start snowboarding but soon her experience became a mishap. She shared stories on her Instagram before announcing that she sprained her wrist after a fall.

Ad

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story (@ayan.broomfield)

Read more: Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield’s snowboarding excitement turns to unexpected mishap on recent outing

Ad

Eugenie Bouchard turns heads with her Pickleball outfit

Eugenie Bouchard's stunning on-court looks got a reply from a tennis influencer. The Canadian has always been a fashion icon and her recent style statement got a reply from the famous tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann.

Bouchard recently posted a few pictures from her outing at the Tucson Open. While many fans commented on her look, player-turned-influencer Stuhlmann dropped a comment on her post.

Ad

"🔥🙌🙌🙌," she wrote.

Read more: Eugenie Bouchard's stunning pickleball outfits prompt famous tennis influencer to share her reaction

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback