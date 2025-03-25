Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Grigor Dimitrov breaks the internet with mention of ex-girlfriend Maria Sharapova; Coco Gauff receives endearing message from her mother, and more

Grigor Dimitrov mentioned his ex-girlfriend, Maria Sharapova during a video shoot at the Miami Open. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend joked about dealing with humidity while supporting her boyfriend.

In other news, Coco Gauff's mother dropped a heartfelt reaction after her daughter launched sneakers honouring her hometown. Also, Caroline Wozniacki reacted to Tiger Woods dating Donald Trump's ex-daughter-in-law.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Grigor Dimitrov mentions his ex-girlfriend Maria Sharapova during a shoot

Grigor Dimitrov briefly revisited his relationship with former tennis star Maria Sharapova while shooting a video during the Miami Open. The Bulgarian star started dating Sharapova in 2012 but broke up in 2015.

While shooting a video with some fans in Miami, Dimitrov was asked about his 'dream girl' and later one fan suggested that the Bulgarian would look good with Sharapova. Dimitrov quickly admitted that he dated the Russian in the past and eased any awkwardness by suggesting that they ended their relationship on excellent terms.

"Yeah because I'm not ready for marriage. Who do you think will be a good fit for me to go to dinner with? Let's see that. Maria Sharapova? She was my ex-girlfriend," Dimitrov added. (at 3:43)

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend jokes about the Miami humidity

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, joked about dealing with the humidity in Miami. The American influencer claimed that her battle with humidity is the real match in Miami.

Riddle is currently in Miami supporting her boyfriend Fritz. She often posts about her journey around the world with Fritz, supporting him during his tournaments. Recently, Riddle posted an Instagram story humorously teasing about the city's humidity.

"The real match up this week is my hair vs the humidity"

Coco Gauff's mother beams with pride as her daughter launches a sneaker brand

Coco Gauff's mother expressed her pride in her daughter as the American tennis star launched a sneaker brand. Gauff launched 'Coco Delray' in partnership with New Balance, honouring her hometown.

Shortly after the launch, Candi Gauff reshared a video from CBS Mornings of the two talking about Delray Beach and her latest shoe launch. Candi captioned the story:

"@cocogauff @yvonne.odom so proud!!"

Candi Gauff's Instagram story (@candigauff)

Caroline Wozniacki's husband reacts to Tiger Woods' relationship status

Caroline Wozniacki's husband, David Lee, reacted to Tiger Woods confirming his relationship with Vanessa. Vanessa is the ex-daughter-in-law of American President Donald Trump.

Woods shared a picture with Vanessa on his Instagram, confirming his relationship. Lee commented on the picture, wishing the couple the best.

"Congrats @tigerwoods"

David Lee's Instagram comment (@davidlee)

