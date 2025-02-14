Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Maria Sharapova throws light on fiance Alexander's hilarious admission; Denis Shapovalov and partner Mirjam become rivals, and more

Maria Sharapova and fiance Alexander shared a light moment during one of their shopping trips. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia showed her support towards the German during the Argentina Open.

In other news, Denis Shapovalov and his fiance Mirjam Bjorklund engaged in friendly banter on social media. Also, Angelique Kerber announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

On that note, here are the top trending pop news from today:

Maria Sharapova shares a hilarious picture of fiance Alexander

Maria Sharapova shared a picture of her fiance taking a nap while out on a shopping trip. The couple have been together since 2020 and often post pictures of each other on social media.

In her most recent Instagram story, Sharapova posted a picture of her fiance trying to take a nap after an exhausting shopping spree. She shared an image of her partner tucked in one of the mattress in the story claiming this was the happiest moment of his shopping trip.

"Apparently this is the most relaxed Alexander has felt on a shopping trip with me."

Maria Sharapova's Instagram story

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend shows her support towards the German at the Argentina Open

Alexander Zverev is currently competing at the Argentina Open. His girlfriend Sophia has travelled with him and attending games to show her support. Most recently, Sophia posted a picture while seating in the player's box, cheering on her boyfriend.

Zverev won the match in straight sets to go through to the next round with ease. Sophia captured a snap of Zverev giving an on-court interview after the match and posted it on her Instagram account.

Sophia's Instagram story

Denis Shapovalov and his fiance engage in friendly banter on Instagram

Denis Shapovalov and his fiance Mirjam Bjorklund shared witty banter on their social media. The duo posted stories back and forth engaging in fun banter for their followers.

A recent match between Canada and Sweden became a talking point for the couple as the two countries faced off in NHL. Shapovalov's Canada emerged victorious and the ATP star posted a story throwing a jib at his fiance. Brojklund replied in kind suggesting that Shapovalov would be sleeping in the guest room.

Mirjam Bjorklund's Instagram story

Angelique Kerber announces her pregnancy on Instagram

Angelique Kerber announced that she was pregnant with her second child on Instagram. The former World No. 1 posted a heartfelt video alongside her daughter while making the announcement.

Kerber welcomed her daughter in 2023 before returning to tennis in 2024, when she announced her retirement after the Olympics in Paris. The German posted a photo with her daughter, Liana who hugged her and smiled with joy.

"Counting down the days for someone special to arrive in our family," the four-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

