Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian back at wedding venue; Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera make Carnival appearance in LA, and more

Tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian marked their seventh marriage anniversary with a heartwarming family visit to their wedding venue in New Orleans. In other tennis-related news, Coco Gauff joined Jalen Sera for a fun day out at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt shared an adorable moment during their romantic casino outing. Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, praised Jannik Sinner for clinching the 2024 ATP Finals title.

On that note, here's a recap of today's trending pop moments in tennis:

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian revisit their wedding venue with daughters to celebrate seventh anniversary

Tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian celebrated their seventh marriage anniversary with their daughters in a touching visit to their wedding venue in New Orleans.

Trending

After getting engaged in December 2016, they welcomed their daughter Olympia in September 2017 and married two months later. Their second daughter, Adira, was born in August 2023.

On Instagram, Ohanian shared family moments from the visit and wrote a heartfelt tribute to Serena Williams, praising her as an amazing mother and thanking her for their daughters.

"7 years ago today, we got married here. Now we get to bring these two for beignets. Happy Anniversary 🎉 Thanks for giving me the two greatest humans we've ever met. You're an amazing mama. I'm very lucky to have met you @serenawilliams @olympiaohanian @adiraohanian," Ohanian captioned his Instagram post.

Read More: "Thanks for the 2 greatest humans" - Serena Williams & husband Alexis Ohanian celebrate 7th anniversary, adorably revisit wedding venue with daughters

Coco Gauff attends Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival alongside Jalen Sera in Los Angeles

Coco Gauff unveiled a fresh hairstyle and chic outfit at the 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival with Jalen Sera.

After winning her first WTA Finals trophy in Riyadh, Gauff had planned to attend the Los Angeles event. Organized by Tyler, the Creator, who mentioned Gauff in his song "Thought I Was Dead," the carnival was a highlight of her offseason.

The American tennis star shared her stylish look on social media, featuring a yellow cardigan, gold necklace, and black sunglasses, and documented her experience at the Dodger Stadium Grounds with Sera.

Check out the pictures here:

Coco Gauff (L) and Jalen Sera's Instagram story (@cocogauff, @jalensera)

Read More: Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera attend Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles; American shows off "new hair" as she enjoys her offseason

Tennis icons Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s son Jaden enjoys a romantic casino outing with girlfriend Catherine Holt

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden enjoyed a romantic casino outing with his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, who shared a cute picture on her Instagram story of her kissing him on the cheek.

"My (heart emoji)."

Catherine Holt's Instagram story (@catherinemholtt)

Holt, a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management, also interned with the Texas Rangers. Jaden, a former USC pitcher, has been making strides with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.

Read More: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt adorably kisses boyfriend during fun casino outing

Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert lauds Jannik Sinner's ATP Finals triumph

Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, expressed his admiration for Jannik Sinner's victory in the ATP Finals, where he defeated fifth seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gilbert praised Sinner's flawless performance and acknowledged Sinner's coach, Darren Cahill, for an outstanding year.

"Tremendous effort from Sin City 🌆 @janniksin 1st player since 1986 @atptour finals to not drop a set. absolutely dominating since Cincinnati, i tip my cap 🧢 to my buddy @darren_cahill what a year 😎👍👌👊💪" Gilbert wrote on X.

Sinner’s win makes him the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to claim the ATP Finals title without losing a set, defeating Alex de Minaur, Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, and Casper Ruud. The Italian tennis star is also the first player born in the 2000s to win the prestigious year-end championship.

Read More: Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach applauds Jannik Sinner's 'tremendous effort' to win ATP Finals 2024 title, praises coach Darren Cahill's impact

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas