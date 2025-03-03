Tennis Trending Pop Moments today: Serena Williams tightly embraces Meghan Markle during bonding time with Duchess and daughter Lilibet; Madison Keys announces her return, and more

Serena Williams embraced Meghan Markle during their meet-up. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend reacted as the American starred in a magazine.

In other news, Madison Keys announced her return to tennis after her Australian Open triumph. Also, Belinda Bencic posted a picture of her family relaxing before the start of the BNP Paribas Open.

On that note, here are today's top trending pop moments:

Serena Williams hugs Meghan Markle after their reunion

Serena Williams shared a warm hug with Duchess Meghan Markle. The duo reunited while promoting Meghan's latest Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan".

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams posted on their Instagram stories after their meet-up. Markle posted a picture of her daughter Lilibet playing with her "Auntie" Williams. Meanwhile, the American tennis star shared a picture hugging Meghan after meeting her.

Meghan Markle (@meghan) and Serena Williams' (@serenawilliams) Instagram story

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend gushes over the American's latest photoshoot

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, gushed over the American's latest shoot for Racquet Magazine. Fritz wore a semiformal blazer with black shoes for the magazine's latest issue.

Riddle often posts about Fritz on his Instagram story. The couple have been together since 2020 after meeting on a dating app called Raya. Recently, Riddle shared the picture of the magazine on her Instagram story with the following caption:

"My lil cover star"

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story (@moorrgs)

Madison Keys set to return to tennis court after her Australian Open win

Madison Keys announced that she arrived at the Indian Wells before the tournament. The Australian Open winner shared a picture from Indian Wells in California on her Instagram story.

Keys last played competitive tennis at the Australian Open where she won the title. The American star is set to return to action at the highly anticipated Indian Wells starting March 7. Keys shared a mirror selfie with the location mentioned as Indian Wells. She wore an off-white top paired with blue denim jeans as she posed in front of the mirror.

Madison Keys' Instagram story (@madisonkeys)

Belinda Bencic spends time with her family ahead of the BNP Paribas Open

Belinda Bencic posted a picture of herself relaxing with her family before the BNP Paribas Open in March. The Swiss star won the Abu Dhabi Open, her first title since her pregnancy break.

Bencic recently posted a picture of her relaxing with her husband and physio Martin Hromkovic and their nine-month-old daughter Bella. Bencic and Hromkovic married each other in 2024 but kept the news a secret until Bencic's Abu Dhabi Open win.

Belinda Bencic's Instagram story (@belindabencic)

