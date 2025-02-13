Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Steffi Graf's 'trash talk' shocks Eugenie Bouchard; Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her sister Tonechka's birthday in adorable fashion

Eugenie Bouchard was shocked to see Steffi Graf 'trash talk' ahead of Pickleball Slam 3. Also, Alexander Zverev was spotted at the Boca Juniors match along with his girlfriend.

In other news, Aryna Sabalenka celebrated her sister's birthday after her early exit from the Qatar Open. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka hit back at her critics amid growing criticism.

On that note, here are today's top trending pop news in tennis:

Eugenie Bouchard shocked by Steffi Graf's trash talk ahead of Pickleball Slam 3

Eugenie Bouchard reacted to Steffi Graf's message ahead of the Pickleball Slam 3. Graf sent a warning to the Canadian before their highly anticipated clash on February 16th.

In a promotional video for the event, Graf claimed that she will "put 'genie' back in the bottle" at the Pickleball Slam. Bouchard hilariously reacted to it saying that she wasn't warned that legendary Steffi Graf would be 'thrash talking' her one day.

"If you told me young that Steffi Graff would be trash talking me like this one day..." the Canadian paired her caption with crying emojis

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story

Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend Sophia share a selfie from Argentina

Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla were spotted watching a Boca Juniors match during the German's visit to Buenos Aires to compete at the Argentina Open.

Thomalla shared their picture on her Instagram account where the duo were seen enjoying the match at the Argentine club's home ground La Bombonera. Boca Juniors put in an impressive performance and won the match 2-0 against Independiente Rivadavia.

Alexander Zverev with his girlfriend Sophia

Aryna Sabalenka wishes her sister on her birthday shortly after her Qatar Open exit

Aryna Sabalenka sent her younger sister, Tonechka birthday wishes on her birthday. The Belarussian star is currently in Qatar after her shock exit from the tournament.

Sabalenka took to Instagram to send her sister good wishes on her special day. The World No. 1 posted a picture of the two together smiling for the camera and added the caption:

"Happy birthday sis" Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram

Naomi Osaka hits back at the critics with a powerful response

Naomi Osaka shared how she uses the criticism to her benefit with her latest social media post. The former World No. 1 sent a powerful message and hit back at her critics.

Osaka has failed to live up to her form since returning from a maternity break and has failed to win a Grand Slam title. However, the Japanese shared her positive intent for the future with her latest post on Twitter. She revealed how she turns the criticism into fuel for her to get better.

"I love when someone tells me I can't do something. Who are you?" Osaka said.

