Novak Djokovic's remarkable victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Cincinnati Open final garnered high praise from tennis journalist Jon Wertheim.

In yet another epic showdown, Djokovic edged past the Spaniard in three closely contested sets, winning 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) after a grueling three-hour and 49-minute long battle on Sunday, August 20. Despite facing intense pressure from the World No. 1, the Serb displayed his impressive resilience as he saved a championship point en route to his record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title.

Following the 23-time Grand Slam champion's victory, Jon Wertheim lauded Djokovic for his triumph after a nearly four-hour-long battle. He emphasized the significance of his win over the reigning US Open champion, deeming it to be the ideal prelude to his campaign in New York.

Wertheim also asserted that the former World No.1's narrow defeat to Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final had revitalized his motivation at the right time.

"Djokovic d. Alcaraz after almost 4 hours in a classic…that’s a hell of an overture before @usopen…..hot take: youre 36; you’ve set the standard for majors; that @Wimbledon final rekindled some motivation for ND at just the right time….," Wertheim tweeted.

"One of the toughest matches I've ever played in my life" - Novak Djokovic after Cincinnati Open triumph over Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic struggled to find words to describe his feelings after defeating Carlos Alcaraz to claim the Cincinnati Open title, labeling the clash "one of the toughest matches" of his career.

"Crazy. Honestly, I don't know what else I can say. Tough to describe. Definitely one of the toughest matches I've ever played in my life, regardless what tournament, what category, what level, what player. It's unbelievable," he said.

Djokovic showered praise on the World No. 1, lauding him for both his on-court and off-court persona. He extended his congratulations towards the Spaniard for his already remarkable career and wished him luck for the remainder of the season.

"I think we all lost praise words for what you are doing on the court and off the court. You are an incredible person and a champion, congratulations on an amazing career so far. A lot of players never manage to reach those heights in their entire career and what you've managed to do in the last two-three years is unbelievable. So, well done and good luck to you and your team for the rest of the year," he said.

Djokovic also expressed his appreciation for his growing rivalry with Alcaraz, having leveled their head-to-head record at 2-2 after his triumph in Cincinnati.

"This rivalry just gets better. It gets better and better. Amazing player. Tons of respect for him. For such a young player to show so much poise in important moments is impressive," he said.

