Novak Djokovic once opened up about his experience as Serbia's flag bearer at the 2012 London Olympics.

After clinching Serbia's first-ever Olympic tennis medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with a bronze in men's singles, Djokovic set his sights on bettering his showing in London in 2012.

The Serb, who was the second seed at the prestigious event, reached the semifinals with wins over the likes of Andy Roddick, Lleyton Hewitt, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Following a loss to eventual gold medalist Andy Murray in the semifinals, he took on Juan Martin del Potro in the bronze medal match, where the Argentine claimed a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Despite the outcome of his campaign, Novak Djokovic had reason to be proud of his time in London, as he was chosen to carry Serbia's flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Ahead of his campaign at the 2012 Cincinnati Masters, Djokovic spoke about being privileged and honored to represent his homeland in this manner at the global sporting event.

"Oh, it was a very ecstatic experience full of joy and pleasure. It was an extreme privilege and honor for me to be selected as flag bearer for my country. It was a responsibility in a way as well to represent the country in the best possible way," Djokovic said in a press conference.

However, the Serb voiced his regret at not bringing home a medal. He also reflected on the surreal experience of competing on Wimbledon's hallowed grounds in his national colors.

"Unfortunately I could not bring the medal to Serbia, which is something I really deeply wanted to do and dreamed of doing, obviously, as all the other athletes being part of Olympic Games. That's what happens. It's sport. But I enjoy the whole experience. It was very interesting to play on Wimbledon courts with your national colors," he added.

Novak Djokovic on pressure from Serbian media and fans to win Olympic medal: "I've learned how to deal with the different kinds of expectations"

Novak Djokovic

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic addressed the pressure from Serbian media and fans to deliver an Olympic medal, disclosing that he had learned to deal with the expectations that came with being one of the best tennis players in the world.

"Well, I do read it sometimes, not all the time. But I do keep track on what's going on. I do see a lot of the things written about me in both ways, but it's the way it is really," he said.

"I've I think over the years learned how to deal with the different kinds of pressure and expectations that are there as expected because you are one of the top tennis players in the world and people want to see you lifting all the trophies wherever play," he added.

The Serb embraced this pressure as a "challenge" and found solace in the knowledge that many Serbian fans were also highly appreciative of his achievements.

"But pressure in a way is a challenge for all of us. You know, just knowing that I'm doing something that I really love and that I've done all my life, that's enough for me. You know, I know that there is so many people in Serbia that appreciate what I'm doing. For me, that's already enough," he said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis