United Cup 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Zhizhen Zhang preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Zhizhen Zhang

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Round Robin, Group E

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Category: Team Event

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Tennis Channel International | Australia - 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network

Novak Djokovic vs Zhizhen Zhang preview

Djokovic is making his competition debut.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia kickstarts his 2024 season and his United Cup debut against China's Zhizhen Zhang. The 36-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the sport, is coming off a banner season.

Djokovic won 56 of his 63 matches, reaching all four Grand Slam finals, winning three. The Serb also won two Masters 1000 titles and a record seventh ATP Finals title to become the first player, male or female, to spend 400 weeks at No. 1, ending the year at that spot for a record-extending eighth time.

Having lost to World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Riyadh on 27 December, Djokovic landed in Perth earlier this week for his debut in the team event. The Serb means business, immediately hitting the practice courts with his team.

Meanwhile, the 58th-ranked Zhang has already made his competitive debut for the season, registering a three-set win over Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka. It marked China's maiden match win in the United Cup before Zhang's compatriot, Zheng Qinwen downed reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Zhang is coming off a career-best season in 2023, reaching multiple quarterfinals, including one in Madrid, which made him the first Chinese man to reach an ATP Tour Masters 1000 quarterfinal. His win over 2022 finalist Casper Ruud in the US Open second round made Zhang the first man from his country to beat an ATP top-five player.

Novak Djokovic vs Zhizhen Zhang head-to-head

The two players have never met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Zhizhen Zhang odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Novak Djokovic Zhizhen Zhang

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Novak Djokovic vs Zhizhen Zhang prediction

Zhang is off the mark in the 2024 season.

Both Djokovic and Zhang are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Djokovic is a returner par excellence with no conceivable weakness in his game, which suits all surfaces. The Serb is not as big a server or hitter of the ball like Zhang, but his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree make this matchup a mismatch on paper.

Zhang, for his part, gave a good account of himself against Lehecka in his 2024 season opener, but Djokovic could be a step too far. Barring any miracles, anything but a straightforward victory for the Serb would be a huge surprise.

Pick: Djokovic in straight sets.

