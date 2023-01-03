Watch: Novak Djokovic cools down with a round of football alongside his team after Adelaide R1 win

For Novak Djokovic, the perfect way to relax after a tennis match is to play football barefoot along with his team, as seen in Adelaide recently.

On Tuesday, the Serb played his first singles match in Australia since 2021 and continued his impeccable winning streak Down Under, having won 30 matches in a row.

Despite starting his 2023 season with a loss in the doubles category when he teamed up with Canada's Vasek Pospisil on Monday, Djokovic defeated France's Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Adelaide International 1.

The match, which lasted an hour and 15 minutes, saw the Serb break his opponent thrice and hit four aces over two sets. After the clash, the 21-time Grand Slam champion was seen playing football for fun with his entire team.

One of the journalists posted a couple of videos on social media in which the 35-year-old icon even missed a golden opportunity to score a goal and dropped to the ground in a hilarious manner, prompting others to laugh.

Last year, Djokovic was deported from Australia right before the Grand Slam event began due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19. He also received a three-year ban, which was overturned in November by the new central government. After the match, the Serb praised his opponent and also stated that he was surprised to see so many people supporting him.

"To see the packed house for my first match was definitely a very pleasant surprise, and lots of support, lots of love. That obviously motivated me and allowed me to express myself in the best possible way on the court with my game," he said.

"I thought I played very solid, competitive start. I think for six games, we were kind of close. I managed to play solid in important moments and got rewarded with the break, and after that I didn't look back. I played really well in the second set," he added.

He will take on another Frenchman, Quentin Halys, in the second round of the ATP 250 tournament in Adelaide.

"I don't hold a grudge" - Novak Djokovic on returning to Australia

Novak Djokovic during a practice session

In a press conference after winning his first match in Adelaide, Novak Djokovic expressed his satisfaction at the positive reception from the crowd and stated that he did not want to concentrate on the negatives before the Australian Open.

"What you focus on, you become. If I focus on the negatives, that's what I'll attract, so I don't want to do that. I don't hold a grudge. I'm here to play tennis, to enjoy sports, and spread good energy. If I wasn't looking forward to coming to Australia, I wouldn't be here. I want to be here. I'm glad that I received so far the reception that I wished for. The overall experience up to this moment is very positive," he said.

