Who is Amanda Anisimova's coach? The man who has led the American to an 8-match winning streak

Amanda Anisimova coaching trial with Darren Cahill has worked wonders for the American as she has won eight straight matches in 2022.

The 20-year-old lifted her second career title at the Melbourne Summer Set in the week leading up to the 2022 Australian Open. She has carried her fantastic form into the season's first Major, stringing together consecutive upsets to advance to the fourth round.

After beating Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in straight-sets in the second round, Anisimova produced an incredible display of first-strike tennis on Friday to oust defending champion Naomi Osaka 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

During her post-match press conference, she spoke about her relationship with Cahill, who is filling in as the American's interim coach and has helped the 20-year-old with her confidence and mindset during their short time together.

Here, we have compiled all the information you need to know about Cahill in the wake of his charge's tenacious win over Osaka.

Who is Darren Cahill, Amanda Anisimova's coach?

Darren Cahill is a former top-25 player from Australia. He won two singles titles and reached the semifinals of the US Open in 1988. He took up coaching after hanging up his rackets in 1995.

Cahill started his coaching career by taking charge of some of the most high-profile men's singles players, including former World No. 1s Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi.

The Aussie's profile grew as he joined the Adidas Player Development Program, where he formed successful partnerships with the likes of Andy Murray and Ana Ivanovic.

Darren Cahill at the 2020 Australian Open.

Cahill's most memorable partnership was with Simona Halep, whom he led to the summit of the women's rankings and two Grand Slam titles.

Cahill and Halep split for a year, but joined forces once again in 2020. Halep then broke off the partnership at the end of last season, thanking the Australian for "six wonderful years." Cahill has since been without a full-time charge.

Thank you D for everything, for making me a better tennis player and a better person. 🤗🙏🏼 After six wonderful years working together, @darren_cahill and I have decided that it’s time to end our working relationship.Thank you D for everything, for making me a better tennis player and a better person. 🤗🙏🏼

Will Darren Cahill join Amanda Anisimova as a full-time coach?

Anisimova revealed in one of her Melbourne Summer Set press conferences that Cahill was working with her on a trial basis and a call on the nature of their coaching relationship would be taken in the future.

The American credited Cahill for helping her develop a positive mindset on court, which has translated into improved performances and results.

Anisimova at the 2022 Australian Open.

After her upset win over Osaka on Friday, Anisimova described Cahill as a "great addition" to her team. She said the Australian brings a lot of experience with him and helps her stay relaxed ahead of big matches.

"He's been a great addition to my team the last couple of weeks," the American said. "You know, he tries to help me stay calm and relaxed and just give me the confidence going into this match today, just believing in myself and knowing that I can do it. I think he does a great job of, you know, telling me those things."

"Yeah, I mean, he's just been great helping me," she continued. "He was at my warmup today, and just try and play relaxed tennis. Yesterday I was kind of stressing myself out a little bit trying to play perfect. He intervenes in those moments and tells me, Just relax, and play the game that I know."

The burgeoning partnership could well provide the talented youngster the impetus she needs to unleash her full potential. The American will take on World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round.

