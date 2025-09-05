Who is in Novak Djokovic's player's box at US Open 2025? All about the Serb's support system in New York

Two years after his last Grand Slam victory, Novak Djokovic is just two matches away from a record-extending 25th Major. He has reached the US Open semifinals, where he will face Carlos Alcaraz on Friday, September 5.

In his first five matches in New York, Djokovic defeated Learner Tien, Zachary Svajda, Cameron Norrie, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Taylor Fritz. Earlier this year, the 38-year-old lifted his 100th ATP title at the Geneva Open.

The Serb exited the first three Majors of the season at the semifinal stage, retiring against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open and losing to Jannik Sinner at the French Open and Wimbledon. He would look to reach the title clash at Flushing Meadows, where World No. 1 Jannik Sinner could be waiting for him.

Let's find out who all comprise Novak Djokovic's player's box at the 2025 US Open.

1) Team

After a brief stint with Andy Murray as his coach, Djokovic announced his partnership with Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic ahead of the 2025 Geneva Open in May. At a press conference, the Serb had said (via ATP Tour):

"Dusan Vemic was part of my coaching team years ago with Marian [Vajda], he's here, so he's going to be here with me in Geneva and Roland Garros. And Boris Bosnjakovic, who is my assistant coach and analyst as well, so they're both going to kind of share that role for the next couple of tournaments and then we'll see."

Novak Djokovic with Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic at Wimbledon

Both Vemic and Bosnjakovic are Serbian former players and were associated with the national team on multiple occasions. Vemic, a former doubles World No. 31, coached the Serbian men's team at the Davis Cup as well as the 2016 Olympics.

Bosnjakovic also worked with the Davis Cup team from 2010 to 2012. He was the head coach at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade from 2020 to 2023.

Novak Djokovic's hitting partner, Carlos Gómez-Herrera, is another regular in his player's box. A former player himself, the 35-year-old Spaniard teamed up with Djokovic and reached the 2021 Mallorca Open final.

“Last year, when he decided to retire, we talked, and I wished for him to join the team. Goran [Ivanisevic] and the rest of the team agreed. He is contributing to our team both logistically and analytically," Djokovic said at 2023 Wimbledon (via Tennis Majors).

Djokovic considers his physiotherapist, Miljan Amanovic, among the "closest people" in his life. Naturally, Amanovic travels with the former World No. 1 on tour.

Last but not least, Djokovic's manager, Edoardo Artaldi, is always cheering him on from the stands along with the rest of the team.

"Eduardo is more than an agent to me. He is a family member. He is a friend. He is like an older brother and a father figure as well," Djokovic said during a Q&A session on Instagram in 2022.

2) Family

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, is arguably his biggest supporter, who hardly misses any tournament. They have known each other since their high school days and tied the knot in 2014.

The couple has two kids: Stefan, born in October 2014, and Tara, born in September 2017. Just their presence seems to help the 24-time Grand Slam champion on the court.

Stefan, Jelena, and Tara Djokovic

At the 2025 Wimbledon championships, Stefan was seen wearing a white cap with the autographs of several players.

"He's over the moon. Obviously, he loves tennis. Yeah, he has everyone's signature, except mine. But that's OK. I'll accept that," Djokovic said (via Yahoo Sports).

Also in his player's box are his parents, Srdjan and Dijana, both of whom used to be skiers. Although his father worked as a ski coach in Belgrade, the family was struggling before Djokovic turned pro in 2003.

After winning the 2023 French Open, the 38-year-old said (via Reuters):

"My family was on a very low budget. But my parents still decided to support me in my dream, which was to become a professional tennis player and hopefully win Wimbledon and be No. 1 in the world."

Novak Djokovic wishes to "mess up" plans of a Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner final at 2025 US Open

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are going to clash for the ninth time on tour on Friday. The Serb has won five of their eight matches, including the last two: the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinal and the gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who won at Flushing Meadows in 2022, has made it clear that he wants "revenge" against the four-time US Open winner. Alcaraz has yet to lose a set in the ongoing tournament.

Jannik Sinner (four) and Alcaraz (three) have shared the last seven Majors between themselves, and many expect the top two seeds to meet in the 2025 US Open final as well.

However, Novak Djokovic is determined not to let that happen. After his quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz on Tuesday, the No. 7 seed said (via Free Press Journal):

"We know they're the two best players in the world. Everybody's probably expecting the final between them. I'm going to try to mess up the plans of most of the people. Let's see. They are definitely playing the best tennis and been a dominant force since the beginning of the tournament."

Jannik Sinner will face 25th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second semifinal on Friday.

