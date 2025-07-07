Wimbledon 2025 Day 7: Men's singles predictions ft. Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego, Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur

The first week of the Wimbledon Championships is almost coming to a close and the best players on tour have had their initial say on grass.

Carlos Alcaraz is safely through to the quarterfinals in London. He defeated Andrey Rublev in a gripping four-set bout in the last round, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka has also cemented her place in the last eight. After a tough win against Emma Raducanu, she eliminated Elise Mertens in the fourth round.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and men's predictions for Day Seven:

#4) Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov

Sinner at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

First, Jannik Sinner will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round.

Sinner is a force to be reckoned with on the main tour. After a title-winning run in Melbourne, he chalked up runner-up finishes in Paris and Rome. The Italian defeated Luca Nardi, Aleksandar Vukic, and Pedro Martinez in the first three rounds in London.

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov has had a hectic season so far. After a quarterfinal run in Monte-Carlo, he chalked up early exits in Paris and Rome. The Bulgarian has been clinical at Wimbledon, cruising past Yoshihito Nishioka, Corentin Moutet, and Sebastian Ofner in the initial few rounds.

Both players have looked sharp in London, but Sinner will have the edge due to his dynamic all-around game. The Italian should be able to absorb the early pressure and provide the killer blow in the fourth round.

Predicted Winner: Jannik Sinner

#3) Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur

Djokovic on Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up, Novak Djokovic will face Alex De Minaur in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic has had a tough season so far. After a runner-up finish in Miami, he reached the semifinals of the French Open last month. Despite a valiant effort against Jannik Sinner, the Serb was defeated in straight sets. The veteran has looked vintage at Wimbledon, defeating Alexandre Muller, Daniel Evans, and Miomir Kecmanovic in the first few rounds.

Alex De Minaur, meanwhile, has yet to make a significant impact at the Majors. After a runner-up finish in Rotterdam, he reached the semifinal in Monte-Carlo and the second round in Paris. The Australian started his campaign by breezing past Roberto Carballes Baena, Arthur Cazaux, and August Holmgren in the first three rounds.

De Minaur has the potential to present a stern challenge to Djokovic, but the Serb will be a heavy favorite to win this bout. His legendary record in Wimbledon and skill set on grass should see him through to the quarterfinals.

Predicted Winner: Novak Djokovic

#2) Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego

Shelton celebrates a point at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up, Ben Shelton will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round.

Shelton has continued his happy knack of performing well at Majors. After a semifinal run in Melbourne, he secured a runner-up finish in Munich and reached the fourth round in Paris. The American edged past Rinky Hijikata and Marton Fucsovics in the last two rounds.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Sonego has had an ordinary season so far. After a quarterfinal exit in Melbourne, he chalked up early exits in Madrid, Rome, and Paris. The Italian raised his level at Wimbledon by defeating Jaime Faria, Nikoloz Basilashvili, and Brandon Nakashima in the last few rounds.

Shelton and Sonego have already faced each other twice this year, with the American claiming the honours on both occasions. It is most likely that he finds a way past the Italian again on grass. His potent serve and high-tactical acumen on court should see him through to the quarterfinals.

Predicted Winner: Ben Shelton

#1) Marin Cilic vs Flavio Cobolli

Cilic at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Marin Cilic will take on Flavio Cobolli in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Cilic has been the surprise package at Wimbledon this year. After early exits in Madrid and Paris, he clinched the title in Nottingham (Challenger) last month. The Croat started his campaign in London by cruising past Raphael Collignon and Jack Draper in the first two rounds and then showed his class against Jaume Munar in the third.

Cobolli, on the contrary, has continued his potent form on tour. After a title-winning run in Hamburg, he reached the third round in Paris and the quarterfinals in Halle. The Italian defeated Jack Pinnington Jones and Jakub Mensik in the last few rounds.

An even contest will be on the cards between these two. While Cilic will have experience on his side, Cobolli has had better results this year. Considering their composure at the highest level and ability to perform at the big stage, Cilic should be able to sneak through to the last eight.

Predicted Winner: Marin Cilic

