Wimbledon 2025 Day 8: Women's singles predictions ft. Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson

Day 8 (July 7) at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will feature four Round of 16 matches in the bottom half of the women's draw. The action for the day will be headlined by former World No. 1, Iga Swiatek, who will take on Clara Tauson to keep her chances of winning a maiden Wimbledon title alive.

Other seeded players in action include Emma Navarro (10th seed), who will face Mirra Andreeva (7th seed), Ekaterina Alexandrova (18th seed), and Liudmila Samsonova (19th seed). Former Top 5 player and Wimbledon semifinalist Belinda Bencic will also be in action on Day 8.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for Day 8 at the 2025 Wimbledon.

#1 Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson

One of the fourth-round matches at the 2025 Wimbledon will feature eighth seed Iga Swiatek facing 23rd seed Clara Tauson. Swiatek has won 38 of the 49 matches she has played in 2025, with one runner-up finish at the Bad Homburg Open. At Wimbledon, she began with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Polina Kudermetova in the first round, followed by a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 win over Caty McNally in the second round. She then won 6-2, 6-3 against former Top-10 player Danielle Collins in the third round.

Clara Tauson has a 27-11 win/loss record in 2025, with a title in Auckland and a runner-up finish in Dubai. She began her SW19 campaign with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over home favorite Heather Watson, followed by a 6-3, 7-6 (10) win over Anna Kalinskaya in the second round. In the third round, she caused an upset, winning 7-6 (6), 6-3 over eleventh seed and former champion Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek has won both her previous matches against Tauson and is the favorite to win as per the detailed preview here.

Predicted winner- Iga Swiatek.

#2 Emma Navarro vs Mirra Andreeva

In Picture: Navarro in action (Getty)

Two Top ten seeds, tenth seed Emma Navarro and seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, will face off in the fourth round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Navarro has won 24 of the 40 matches she has played in 2025, with one title at the Merida Open. She opened her Wimbledon campaign with a 6-3, 6-1 over former champion Petra Kvitova in the first round, followed by a 6-1, 6-2 win over Veronika Kudermetova in the next round. She faced the defending champion and seventeenth seed, Barbora Krejcikova in the third round, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Mirra Andreeva has a 35-10 win/loss record in 2025, with titles in Dubai and Indian Wells. She began her campaign at the Championships with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Mayar Sheriff, followed by a 6-1, 7-6 (4) against Lucia Bronzetti in the second round. Her most dominant win came in the third round, winning 6-1, 6-3 against Hailey Baptiste.

Andreeva has won the only match against Navarro, but it is the American who is the favorite to win, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Emma Navarro.

#3 Belinda Bencic vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

In Picture: Belinda Bencic (Getty)

Former Top 5 player Belinda Bencic will face off against 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Bencic has won 24 of the 34 matches she has played in 2025, with a title in Abu Dhabi. She began her Wimbledon campaign with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alycia Parks in the first round, followed by a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Elsa Jacquemont in the second round. She then won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) over Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the third round.

Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 28-13 win/loss record this year, with a title at the Linz Open. She began her campaign at the Championships with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-0 win over Suzan Lamens in the second round. She then stopped the inspiring surge of Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez in the third round, winning 6-3, 7-6 (1)

The head-to-head is tied at 4-4, with Bencic being the favorite to win as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Belinda Bencic.

