7 K-dramas to watch if you liked Unmasked

Unmasked (2025) is a Korean drama starring Kim Hye-soo, Jung Sung-il, and Joo Jong-hyuk. Blending crime, comedy, and suspense, it follows investigative reporters reopening a decades-old cold case.

Led by the determined Oh So-ryong (Kim Hye-soo), the team includes genius Han Do (Jung Sung-il) and sharp rookie Kang Gi-ho (Joo Jong-hyuk). Their chemistry and humor balance the intense storyline of crime and corruption.

For those who enjoyed Unmasked and are looking for more dramas that combine crime-solving with humor and action, here are seven similar K-dramas to check out.

Brain Works, A Killer Paradox, Bad and Crazy, and more Kdramas similar to Unmasked

1) Brain Works (2023) - Viu, Viki

Cha Tae-hyun and Jung Yong-hwa for Brain Works (Image via Viki)

Brain Works is a crime-comedy drama that pairs an arrogant neuroscientist with a short-tempered detective. Shin Ha-ru (Jung Yong-hwa) is a genius with an "extraordinary brain," while Geum Myung-se (Cha Tae-hyun) relies on intuition and street smarts. They are forced to work together to solve a crime related to a rare brain disease.

Like Unmasked, Brain Works thrives on its contrasting leads. Ha-ru is analytical, while Myung-se is instinctive. Their bickering adds humor to their serious investigations. The drama blends crime, deep character development, and emotional depth, offering a mix of wit and mystery.

2) Suspicious Partner (2017) - Viu, Viki, Netflix

Suspicious Partner is a legal drama that deftly combines comedy, romance, and murder. Eun Bong-hee (Nam Ji-hyun) is a young trainee attorney; Noh Ji-wook (Ji Chang-wook) is a gifted prosecutor. Their fates entwine when Bong-hee is wrongly convicted of murder. Navigating their complex connection, they find the name of a serial killer together.

Like Unmasked, Suspicious Partner, keeps the fun alive even as it addresses sinister topics. Sharp-witted banter by Ji-wook and Bong-hee generates a dynamic that keeps the narrative interesting. The series also excels in character-driven narrative; viewers become devoted to their trip through complex plots. Suspicious Partner will bring a similar emotional rollercoaster ride if Unmasked had you laughing one moment and gasping the next.

3) Café Minamdang (2022) - Netflix, Viki

Seo In-guk for Cafe Minamdang (Image via Netflix)

Cafe Minamdang revolves around Nam Han-jun (Seo In-guk), who used to be a crime profiler and now runs a fortune-telling café. He's not just any shaman, though as he solves cases in secret by using his smart detective skills and ripping off customers for money on the side.

Cafe Minamdang is like Unmasked in that it has both funny and exciting parts. Han-jun's strange personality and witty speech keep the comedy going while exciting secrets happen around him. Like the detectives in Unmasked, his unusual ways of solving crimes make it more fun.

4) A Killer Paradox (2024) - Netflix

Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku for A Killer Paradox (Image via Netflix)

A Killer Paradox offers a darker yet compelling alternative. The drama follows Lee Tang (Choi Woo-shik), an ordinary college student who accidentally kills a man, only to realize the victim is a criminal. This awakens an eerie ability in him: he can now sense evil people. As he struggles with his newfound power, he is pursued by a relentless detective, Jang Nan-gam (Son Suk-ku).

Unlike the comedic tone of Unmasked, A Killer Paradox leans into psychological tension. But it shares a similar theme of investigating crimes while questioning morality. The protagonist’s journey of self-discovery, paired with a thrilling game of cat and mouse, makes this drama impossible to put down.

5) Bad and Crazy (2021) - Netflix, Viu

Wi Ha-joon and Lee Dong-wook for Bad and Crazy (Image via Netflix)

Like Unmasked, Bad and Crazy combines crime with action and comedy in a fast-paced manner. The protagonist, played by Lee Dong-wook, is a crooked yet competent police officer named Ryu Soo-yeol. Meeting a mystery individual with a strong sense of justice, "K" (Wi Ha-joon), flips his world upside down. "K" compels Soo-yeol to stand up to wrongdoers and take a stand.

Like Unmasked, Bad and Crazy follows an unlikely duo. Soo-yeol is selfish, while K is overly moral. Their contrasting personalities create humor alongside thrilling twists and intense action. The drama blends crime and comedy in a gripping way.

6) Zombie Detective (2020) - Viki, Viu

Choi Jin-hyuk and Park Ju-hyun for Zombie Detective (Image via Viki)

Zombie Detective takes the crime genre and injects it with a supernatural twist. Kim Moo-young (Choi Jin-hyuk) wakes up as a zombie with no memory of his past. He reinvents himself as a detective solving crimes while looking for his own identity if he is to survive. He allies with brave journalist Gong Sun-ji (Park Ju-hyun) along the road.

Zombie Detective approaches crime-solving differently. It uses comedy to offset the suspense, not too serious. Whether Moo-young hides his zombie features or negotiates investigative work, his challenges provide lots of funny situations. Simultaneously, the drama offers moving moments and fascinating secrets.

7) Inspector Koo (2021) - Netflix

Lee Young-ae and Kim Hye-jun for Inspector Koo (Image via Netflix)

Inspector Koo is a gripping crime drama with dark humor, much like Unmasked. The story follows Koo Kyung-yi (Lee Young-ae), a brilliant but reclusive former cop who now works as an insurance investigator. She is drawn into a series of mysterious deaths that point to a young female serial killer, Song Yi-kyung (Kim Hye-jun). What follows is an intense yet witty battle of wits.

If Unmasked’s investigative team intrigued you, Inspector Koo will deliver the same kind of thrill. Kyung-yi's sharp deductions and quirky personality make her a fascinating lead. The show also offers strong female characters, much like Oh So-ryong. The mix of humor, suspense, and mind games makes it an excellent choice for fans of the crime-comedy genre.

These seven dramas share the spirit of Unmasked, combining crime, humor, and suspense in unique ways. Whether it’s the witty detective work in Brain Works, the quirky crime-solving of Café Minamdang, or the psychological tension in A Killer Paradox, each show brings something fresh to the table.

Meanwhile, Unmasked is available for online streaming on Disney Plus.

