The First Frost, Newtopia, Leap Day, What Comes After Love, & more lead 30th Asian Television Awards nominations- Complete list

On Tuesday, October 7, the 30th Asian Television Awards rolled out its complete nominations list, honouring works from several categories like animated films, supporting actors, and more. For those who are unaware, the Asian Television Awards is an award show that recognizes programming and production excellence in the Asian Television industry.The annual award show gathers around 1,400 entries across various fields in the Asian Television industry every year. The entries are selected by a panel of 50 judges coming from over 10 different countries, resulting in the final nominations list. The winners are then awarded during the official event. The 30th Asian Television Awards will be held on November 14 and 15 in Jakarta, Indonesia.Complete Nominations List for the 30th Asian Television Awards: The First Frost, Newtopia, and othersHere are the nominations for the 30th Asian Television Awards:30th Asian Television Awards Best 2D Animated ProgrammeTO BE HERO X: Episode Lucky Cyan &amp; Episode GhostbladeTHE STRANGE CHORES (SEASON 3)Super CubeTang Architecture: Building Timeless GloryRAKSHASA STREET: Heros' ReckoningThe All-devouring Whale: Homecoming30th Asian Television Awards Best 3D Animated ProgrammeMy Stupid Boss The Animated SeriesTales of Herding GodsTitus The DetectiveA Mortal's Journey: Chronicles of the Celestial VoidPIN PIN POM - THE FINAL BATTLELegend of the PandaAdventurer Carly Dangerous AntidoteSuper Guardians: Polar Rescue30th Asian Television Awards Best AI ApplicationX+ Season 2 - PromoAsia's Most Gruesome Crimes: The InterrogationMajiayao Mystery: The Divine Scepter CodeArchery World Cup Antalya 2025Chinese Zodiac Legend - The Year of the SnakeChina - Back to the RootsThe Legend of Jade CongBeyond the Fables30th Asian Television Awards Best Actor in a Leading RoleThe First Frost - Jingtin BaiSamurai Detective Onihei - White Plum Allure - Koshiro MatsumotoNewtopia - Park Jeong-minGood Doctor - Sarun NaraprasertkulPerfect Match - Wang XingyueSee Her Again - William ChanWe are Criminal Police - Yu HeweiBlack Warrant - Zahan Kapoor30th Asian Television Awards Best Actor in a Supporting RoleZona Merah - Devano DanendraLeap Day - Gun Attaphan PhunsawatKORBAN PART 2 - Hans IssacThe Long Way Home - Huang Guan-ZhiRECLAIM - KEERATI SIWAKUAEPerfect Match - Liang YongqiFamily Matters - LomonEverybody Needs Good Luck - Lung Tian-hsiang30th Asian Television Awards Best Actress in a Leading RoleHide &amp; Sis - Aye SarunchanaFamily Matters - Bae Doo-naWhat Comes After Love - Lee Se-youngThe Tale of Rose - Liu YifeiA Perfect Blossom - Moon LeeThe First Frost - Ruonan ZhangScandal 3 - Zsazsa Utari30th Asian Television Awards Best Actress in a Supporting RoleDrifting Away - Esther Wang Jia JiaPrism Breaker - Jeannie CHANAng Himala ni Niño - K BrosasFamily Matters - Lee Su-hyunIlluminating Hearts - Lei DuZona Merah - Maria TheodoreThe First Frost - Miaoyi ZhangHide &amp; Sis - Piploy Kanyarat RuangrungA Second Chance of Life - Wei Man30th Asian Television Awards Best Adaptation of an Existing FormatGood DoctorThe Voice PrideHomeroom 29 HostagesGHOSTBad GuysThe Traitors New Zealand Series 2Maska KazakhstanThe Voice Sri Lanka30th Asian Television Awards Best Branded ContentTotal Defence Exercise SG Scenario Video 2025All The Good Ones Are DeadIPCF 15th Anniversary: Consistently we forge ahead bravely!Symbiosis of Intelligence and Body: Embodied Awakening from Machinery to Neutral SystemsKashmir - Difficult DeliveriesSo Drama! Entertainment Brand FilmDiablo: Father Antonia Beyond the VeilSay It Right! S230 th Asian Television Awards Best Children's ProgrammeBonnie Bears: Shrunk 2Iwata's GrandmaLittle Riders Full ThrottleFinding DragonfliesNoujoum Al GhadAng Himala ni NiñoSPACE NOVAUntitled Concert30 th Asian Television Awards Best Cinematography (Documentary)The Quest for Lost Relics Season 2: In the Traces of Austronesian Oceanic MemoryHakka Cuisine - Ke Chao-changThe Yarkand River - Zhang Xiaomi; Abulimiti Ainiwa; Liu Wei; Sun Yao; Wang Yuchao; Mao Haoyu; Ji Wenzhi; Yilamujiang AishanChina Culture Journey - Zhu Qian30th Asian Television Awards Best Cinematography (Drama)WOKThe Causeway - Danny GohBlack Tide Island - Pei Ji-weiHide &amp; Sis - Ratthakit KittiratthanaphokinKORBAN PART 2 - Roszali SamadLeap Day - Somboon PhopitakkulHigh School Frenemy - Tanai Nimcharoenpong / Weeranuch LaometakoneThe First Frost - Xinhua Feng30th Asian Television Awards Best Comedy ProgrammeI Believe I Can FlyPodcast Terkuat Di BumiMakmur Jaya eSportsProblem Room30 th Asian Television Awards Best Current Affairs ProgrammeITA See The WorldThe Legacies of War: Deadly DustUnanswered Questions: Crime Cities ExistKawaguchi and the Kurds: Uncovering the TruthDialogue with ASEANExclusive Interview With Thabo MbekiHOW DOES CHINA SOLVE ITS PROPERTY CRISIS?Cost of National Sovereignty30 th Asian Television Awards Best Direction (Documentary)The Quest for Lost Relics Season 2: In the Traces of Austronesian Oceanic MemoryPlaybackChina Culture Journey - Ao XueThe Yarkand River - Liu LitingKarikal Mahal: A Silent Witness - Rowena LohThe Forever Walk: China (Season 3) - Wang Xiangtao30th Asian Television Awards Best Direction (Drama)Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty: To The West - Bai ShanWe are Criminal Police - Hui Kai DongBlack Tide Island - Jim WangJeongnyeon: The Star is Born - Jung Ji-inFamily Matters - Kim Gok, Kim SunEscape from the Trilateral Slopes - Mu XincenLeap Day - Sakon TiacharoenPrism Breakers - Wong Kwok-Keung30th Asian Television Awards Best Documentary Programme (OTT)Bitter Sweet BalladThe Dupatta KillerFanatics Life on the Millennia Old Grand CanalPOLAR ALARM: How Our Carbon Footprint is Destroying Penguin HabitatsKargil 1999 - The Untold Story of Indian Air ForceEchoes of LifeModern Masters: SS Rajamouli30th Asian Television Awards Best Documentary Programme (One-off or Special)10,000 Steps in Huaqiangbei, ShenzhenChen Yifei: His Time and LegacyThe Wave That Changed UsDirector Ryo Takeuchi's Mountain Journey20 years after the Aceh tsunami: Under the shadow of the MegathrustBeyond The WeightWITH YOUR LIFE - My Choice of HappinessMountains of Resistance30th Asian Television Awards Best Documentary SeriesIt Takes a VillageThe Yarkand RiverThe IndigenousThe Glorious Paediatricians Season 2Joussour Season 3The Forever Walk: China (Season 3)Wheels Black: Bodies on the LineMaggie Beer's Big Mission30 th Asian Television Awards Best Documentary Series (OTT)Karikal Mahal: A Silent WitnessHi LivesThe Grand CanalGame On: Hoops and Dreams in Rural ChinaIt's OK to Feel BadHarmony Keepers: Tales of Nature's Guardians30th Asian Television Awards Best Drama Series Jeongnyeon: The Star is BornSandstorm4MinutesThe Art of NegotiationA Second Chance of LifeHeart AttackBlossomFriendly Rivalry30th Asian Television Awards Best Drama Series (OTT)Criminal Justice: A Family MatterNewtopiaBad GuysWhat Comes After LoveIn BetweenThe Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination CaseSee Her AgainThe Cleaner30th Asian Television Awards Best Editing (Documentary)The Quest for Lost Relics Season 2: In the Traces of Austronesian Oceanic MemoryBitter Sweet BalladSu DongpoBlack Thursday - Andy TsengKarikal Mahal: A Silent Witness - Jeroin Weng SalavdorChina Culture Journey - Shi Dong Ping Zhefei Chen Kangkang Chen Xiaodi30 th Asian Television Awards Best Editing (Drama)Coded Love - Goh Ai Chen, Cheah Pooi SinHigh School Frenemy - Korakoch Kongtaen, Potnicha Amsripet, Netipong Singha, Nattapat KanathamBlack Tide Island - Ling Cheng-hongLeap Day - Teeraphat Charoenphakdee, Boonyanuch Jaisirisuay, Baragrom Sawangthaitawat, Watchara Hongsayaporn, Vasupol SuwanjutaA Perfect Blossom - Tsang Yu KinThe First Frost - Yuwei Wang30th Asian Television Awards Best Entertainment (One-off or Annual)Merry ang Vibes ng PaskoChasing Light 2025Calpis Soda One In A MillionShanghai Performance of Closing Ceremony of the 47th World Skills Competition Lyon2024KONSER RAYA 3 DEKADE INDOSIAR LUAR BIASA&quot;Embarking on a New Journey — 2025 BRTV New Year's Eve Gala&quot; — I'm Here for Folk Music30th Asian Television Awards Best Entertainment Presenter of the Host Variety Get Together - Hu Gua, Chen Bing-Li, Lan Lan, York Kuo, Lai Hui-RuMastermind Australia Series 7 - Marc FennellSuper Bing Bing Show - Pai Bing Bing, Yang Fan, Higashi Wen, York Kuo, Cai JiazhenSing Galing - Randy Santiago30th Asian Television Awards Best Extended Reality ProjectThe Quest for Lost Relics Season 2: In the Traces of Austronesian Oceanic MemoryArchery World Cup Antalya 2025WTT China Smash 2025Project Alien - Keisuke Hosokawa30th Asian Television Awards Best General Entertainment ProgrammeMalam Puncak HUT SCTV 34XtraordinaryLang Yue Dong Fang: A Magical Mid-Summer NightThe King of NightmarketThe IndigenousThe King of Standup Comedy S2Be An Acting StarUNCLE TAXI S5 - AUSTRALIAN ADVENTUREWhere Is My Home30th Asian Television Awards Best Information ProgrammeErth - Charles Huber, the Mysterious CrimeThe IndigenousOld Taste Detective 5UNCLE TAXI S5 - AUSTRALIAN ADVENTURETOP Destination: China Adventures with a Foreign LocalSBY Talks with Retno PinastiPages &amp; Paths of TaiwanSurfival30th Asian Television Awards Best Lifestyle ProgrammeGame On: Hoops and Dreams in Rural China72 Hours in China: SuzhouUNCLE TAXI S5 - AUSTRALIAN ADVENTUREAn Unlikely Pair Hits the RoadNyasarHong Kong Chef's Culinary AdventuresLIFE WITH CATSFishing The World30 th Asian Television Awards Best Live Sports CoverageBRI Liga 1 2024/25ASEAN U-23 Championship Mandiri Cup 2025 FinalBYON Combat Showbiz Vol 5World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 – SwimmingWorld Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 – High DivingNexon Icon Match 2024Premier LeagueBRI LIGA 130th Asian Television Awards Best Micro Drama SeriesInescapable Scorching LoveI See YouMy Father's Last WishWhat Kind of Situation is this?30 th Asian Television Awards Best Music ProgrammeNoujoum Al Ghad - Arabia's Next StarSong RiderThe Sound of NasiThe Voice PrideSONG vs DANCE2025 Sounds of Taiwan - New Year ConcertCrush of MusicHustle30th Asian Television Awards Best Music VideoBlooming - BINIALRIGHT - FOURTHSTILL - GEMINISADISTIC - JAS.PERGingko - Keung ToSUGOI - LYKNDunia Penuh Warna - MAGIC 5Khong Ra Gi - Truc Nhan30th Asian Television Awards Best Natural History Or Wildlife ProgrammeA Green Trip Season 2Living SpectaclesThe IndigenousDongtan: The Home for BirdsLiving By WaterWetlands, Our LandUncharted SciencePOLAR ALARM: How Our Carbon Footprint is Destroying Penguin Habitats30th Asian Television Awards Best News Presenter or AnchorPTV News Tonight - Charms EspinaAda Derana First at 9 - Indeewari AmuwatteEvening News with Oksana Peters - Oksana Peters30th Asian Television Awards Best News ProgrammeCNA Global Evening NewsTaiwan TalksPrimetime NewsMONEY TALKSAsia TodayFOKUSPTV News TonightTITV Daily News30 th Asian Television Awards Best Original Drama Series (OTT)Family MatterA Dream Within A DreamMOGURAHell for YouDawn BreakersA Perfect BlossomInvisible UsFeud30 th Asian Television Awards Best Original Entertainment Programme (OTT)The IndigenousThat's It! Sing in Our Tongue!Old Taste Detective 5FC Shooting StarElite League 2The White Collars30th Asian Television Awards Best Original ScreenplayGranny Must Die - Ken Chang, Tsai Chiu-iFamily Matters - Kim Jeong-minOur Unwritten Seoul - Lee KangCoded Love - Moo Siew KehLeap Day - Nepal JitranonA Dream Within A Dream - Ren ZhuangliuWOK - Soula NordinPrism Breakers - TAM Kwong-Yuen, Frankie, and LUI Koon-Nam30th Asian Television Awards Best Preschool ProgrammeABANG L THE EXPLORER SEASONShimajiro: A World of WOW! The WOW of Thinking! SpecialCarmen &amp; Bert's Food TruckBoonie Squad 3RembosaurNailoong's Bizarre Adventure30 th Asian Television Awards Best Production Design (Drama)NewtopiaThe First Frost - Honghu LiangBlack Tide Island - Lai Yung-kunHide &amp; Sis - Natthasan SaengngamBlack Thursday - Rachel ChongBlossom - Shao Changyong, Tan QuanweiPerfect Match - Yu ZhengIn the Name of Blossom - Zhu Han Bing30 th Asian Television Awards Best Quiz or Game ProgrammeGame of Kai: Language DuelsThe WallsMastermind Australia Series 7Variety Get Together30 th Asian Television Awards Best Reality ShowRun For Time VietnamAcademy of SuperpowerHave Fun: Survival Experiment SeasonBecome a Farmer 3Yes! Night MarketThe King of NightmarketCryptoKnightsChef's Unexpected Landing: Hakka Kitchen30th Asian Television Awards Best ScriptwritingA Love Never Lost - Jiang QitaoWhat Comes After Love - Jung Hae-sim, Moon Hyun-sungNewtopia - Kim Jeong-minLeap Day - Nepal JitranonA Dream Within A Dream - Ren ZhuangliuBlack Warrant - Satyanshu Sinah, Arkesh AjayThe First Frost - Yu-Ning ChuFlourished Peony - Zhang Yuan_ang30th Asian Television Awards Best Short Form Video Series of Programme (Entertainment)Now &amp; Then - Love Letters vs Romantic Texts: Which Captures Your HeartLove SuddenlySummer Exploration: Museum &amp; Heritage Series30th Asian Television Awards Best Short Form Video Series or Programme (Factual)Pages &amp; Paths of TaiwanJALAN JALANI Am The SpecialistYoly's TalkRSAF Short Filmlet - I Have ControlDream of Paris: My Path to the OlympicsPulse of the Mountain City: Eight Faces of ChongqingDaughter's &quot;Scam&quot;30th Asian Television Awards Best Short Form Video Series or Programme (Social)HandDon't Be Afraid! Just Say It: How Do College Students Use AI?Viola Isn't Like UsGuess My AgeweKaypoh UnfilteredLittle Flower&quot;Silken Strands of Fate&quot; opera editionThe Situation Report - Are Paid Dates Exploitative30 th Asian Television Awards Best Single Drama or TelemovieKISAH NYATAThe DecisionGANGSTAHappy Pill – Eat Bulaga Lenten SpecialKaki Bola Kosong-KosongGranny Must DieLink Click: Bridon ArcThe Causeway30th Asian Television Awards Best Single News Story or Programme (10 Mins or Less)Escape from Myawaddy Scam HubIn the Name of Heroes: the US Flying Tigers Delegation Visits NanjingLive from Myanmar: Chinese Rescuers Save 4 in Earthquake ReliefIsrael-Palestine Conflict: Palestinian journalist remains on front lines after attack and amputationLeft Behind Undocumented ChildrenThe Presence of You Making it Truly the Spring FestivalHonor The TreatyVaping Turned Zombie Apocalypse30 th Asian Television Awards Best Social Awareness ProgrammeHome Sweet Home - Brittle Bone Warrior: Finding Love and Freedom in TaiwanSBS Special - Chasing The Borderless CrimeLimitlessZero Period Climate CrisisDaai JournalAn Unlikely Pair Hits the RoadIt's OK to Feel BadThe Forever Walk: China (Season 3)30 th Asian Television Awards Best Southeast Asian Drama (Cinematography)The Causeway - Danny GohHide &amp; Sis - Ratthakit KittiratthanaphokinLeap Day - Somboon PhopitakkulZona Merah - Ujel BausadBest Southeast Asian Drama (Direction)ThamePo Heart That Skips a Beat - Aticha TanthanawigraiKaruvanam - Kumaran SundaramThe Causeway - Oman DhasS.P.Y. Season 2 - Rowena LohLeap Day - Sakon TiacharoenZona Merah - Sidharta Tata, Fajar Martha Santosa30 th Asian Television Awards Best Southeast Asian Drama (Original Screenplay)The Yarns - Chayanin Leopairote, Tinna Simapaisal, Phan-Ake ChuaychoosapHide &amp; Sis - Jinatcha ManeesriwongS.P.Y. Season 2 - Kate Yi-En Feng, M MahfuzKumaran Sundaram - Kumaran SundaramLeap Day - Nepal JitranonHAUNTED MANSION - Sunsanee TulyathanabadeeThe YarnsMAGIC 5S.P.Y. Season 2KaruvanamDI VE PHIA LUABad GuysHide &amp; SisZona Merah30th Asian Television Awards Best Sports Presenter or CommentatorSports Scene - Greg LaffradiPLN Mobile Proliga - Hannisa SandiPremier League - Jelita GabriellaPremier League - Kartika Berliana30th Asian Television Awards Best Sports ProgrammeSpike: The Indonesian Volleyball StoryWelcome to SportsCAMPUS Invitational 2024Sports Scene's Coverage on 2025 Asian Winter Games30th Asian Television Awards Best Talk ShowWow! TaiwanEcon Fan: Bosses Belong to Gen ZBEYOND THE EXCHANGE WITH RICO HIZONIskoolmatesAt Hyde Park with Indeewari AmuwatteEXCLUSIVE: UN Secretary General on Shanghai, China-Africa cooperation, and moreUnstoppable with NBK S4With Macao, for the Future30 th Asian Television Awards Best Talk Show HostTSMC $100B US Investment: Taiwan Semiconductor Supremacy and the Chip Race - Divya GopalanAt Hyde Park with Indeewari Amuwatte - Indeewari AmuwatteUnstoppable with NBK S4 - Nandamuri BalakrishnaBEYOND THE EXCHANGE WITH RICO HIZON - RICO HIZON30 th Asian Television Awards Best Theme SongFeudMy Golden Blood - CloserWhat Comes After Love - Closer Than The StarsBlack Tide Island - He Left Me The StarsUs - More Than WordsTrue Stalker - Obsesi, MusiciaNewtopia - RebirthThe First Frost - WilfulTherefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to learn about the winners of the upcoming award ceremony.