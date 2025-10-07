  • home icon
  The First Frost, Newtopia, Leap Day, What Comes After Love, & more lead 30th Asian Television Awards nominations- Complete list

The First Frost, Newtopia, Leap Day, What Comes After Love, & more lead 30th Asian Television Awards nominations- Complete list

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 07, 2025 13:54 GMT
Newtopia and The First Frost (Image via IMDb)
Newtopia and The First Frost (Image via IMDb)

On Tuesday, October 7, the 30th Asian Television Awards rolled out its complete nominations list, honouring works from several categories like animated films, supporting actors, and more. For those who are unaware, the Asian Television Awards is an award show that recognizes programming and production excellence in the Asian Television industry.

The annual award show gathers around 1,400 entries across various fields in the Asian Television industry every year. The entries are selected by a panel of 50 judges coming from over 10 different countries, resulting in the final nominations list. The winners are then awarded during the official event. The 30th Asian Television Awards will be held on November 14 and 15 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Complete Nominations List for the 30th Asian Television Awards: The First Frost, Newtopia, and others

Here are the nominations for the 30th Asian Television Awards:

30th Asian Television Awards Best 2D Animated Programme

  • TO BE HERO X: Episode Lucky Cyan & Episode Ghostblade
  • THE STRANGE CHORES (SEASON 3)
  • Super Cube
  • Tang Architecture: Building Timeless Glory
  • RAKSHASA STREET: Heros' Reckoning
  • The All-devouring Whale: Homecoming

30th Asian Television Awards Best 3D Animated Programme

  • My Stupid Boss The Animated Series
  • Tales of Herding Gods
  • Titus The Detective
  • A Mortal's Journey: Chronicles of the Celestial Void
  • PIN PIN POM - THE FINAL BATTLE
  • Legend of the Panda
  • Adventurer Carly Dangerous Antidote
  • Super Guardians: Polar Rescue
30th Asian Television Awards Best AI Application

  • X+ Season 2 - Promo
  • Asia's Most Gruesome Crimes: The Interrogation
  • Majiayao Mystery: The Divine Scepter Code
  • Archery World Cup Antalya 2025
  • Chinese Zodiac Legend - The Year of the Snake
  • China - Back to the Roots
  • The Legend of Jade Cong
  • Beyond the Fables

30th Asian Television Awards Best Actor in a Leading Role

  • The First Frost - Jingtin Bai
  • Samurai Detective Onihei - White Plum Allure - Koshiro Matsumoto
  • Newtopia - Park Jeong-min
  • Good Doctor - Sarun Naraprasertkul
  • Perfect Match - Wang Xingyue
  • See Her Again - William Chan
  • We are Criminal Police - Yu Hewei
  • Black Warrant - Zahan Kapoor
30th Asian Television Awards Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Zona Merah - Devano Danendra
  • Leap Day - Gun Attaphan Phunsawat
  • KORBAN PART 2 - Hans Issac
  • The Long Way Home - Huang Guan-Zhi
  • RECLAIM - KEERATI SIWAKUAE
  • Perfect Match - Liang Yongqi
  • Family Matters - Lomon
  • Everybody Needs Good Luck - Lung Tian-hsiang

30th Asian Television Awards Best Actress in a Leading Role

  • Hide & Sis - Aye Sarunchana
  • Family Matters - Bae Doo-na
  • What Comes After Love - Lee Se-young
  • The Tale of Rose - Liu Yifei
  • A Perfect Blossom - Moon Lee
  • The First Frost - Ruonan Zhang
  • Scandal 3 - Zsazsa Utari
30th Asian Television Awards Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Drifting Away - Esther Wang Jia Jia
  • Prism Breaker - Jeannie CHAN
  • Ang Himala ni Niño - K Brosas
  • Family Matters - Lee Su-hyun
  • Illuminating Hearts - Lei Du
  • Zona Merah - Maria Theodore
  • The First Frost - Miaoyi Zhang
  • Hide & Sis - Piploy Kanyarat Ruangrung
  • A Second Chance of Life - Wei Man

30th Asian Television Awards Best Adaptation of an Existing Format

  • Good Doctor
  • The Voice Pride
  • Homeroom 29 Hostages
  • GHOST
  • Bad Guys
  • The Traitors New Zealand Series 2
  • Maska Kazakhstan
  • The Voice Sri Lanka
30th Asian Television Awards Best Branded Content

  • Total Defence Exercise SG Scenario Video 2025
  • All The Good Ones Are Dead
  • IPCF 15th Anniversary: Consistently we forge ahead bravely!
  • Symbiosis of Intelligence and Body: Embodied Awakening from Machinery to Neutral Systems
  • Kashmir - Difficult Deliveries
  • So Drama! Entertainment Brand Film
  • Diablo: Father Antonia Beyond the Veil
  • Say It Right! S2

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Children's Programme

  • Bonnie Bears: Shrunk 2
  • Iwata's Grandma
  • Little Riders Full Throttle
  • Finding Dragonflies
  • Noujoum Al Ghad
  • Ang Himala ni Niño
  • SPACE NOVA
  • Untitled Concert
30 th Asian Television Awards Best Cinematography (Documentary)

  • The Quest for Lost Relics Season 2: In the Traces of Austronesian Oceanic Memory
  • Hakka Cuisine - Ke Chao-chang
  • The Yarkand River - Zhang Xiaomi; Abulimiti Ainiwa; Liu Wei; Sun Yao; Wang Yuchao; Mao Haoyu; Ji Wenzhi; Yilamujiang Aishan
  • China Culture Journey - Zhu Qian

30th Asian Television Awards Best Cinematography (Drama)

  • WOK
  • The Causeway - Danny Goh
  • Black Tide Island - Pei Ji-wei
  • Hide & Sis - Ratthakit Kittiratthanaphokin
  • KORBAN PART 2 - Roszali Samad
  • Leap Day - Somboon Phopitakkul
  • High School Frenemy - Tanai Nimcharoenpong / Weeranuch Laometakone
  • The First Frost - Xinhua Feng
30th Asian Television Awards Best Comedy Programme

  • I Believe I Can Fly
  • Podcast Terkuat Di Bumi
  • Makmur Jaya eSports
  • Problem Room

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Current Affairs Programme

  • ITA See The World
  • The Legacies of War: Deadly Dust
  • Unanswered Questions: Crime Cities Exist
  • Kawaguchi and the Kurds: Uncovering the Truth
  • Dialogue with ASEAN
  • Exclusive Interview With Thabo Mbeki
  • HOW DOES CHINA SOLVE ITS PROPERTY CRISIS?
  • Cost of National Sovereignty

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Direction (Documentary)

  • The Quest for Lost Relics Season 2: In the Traces of Austronesian Oceanic Memory
  • Playback
  • China Culture Journey - Ao Xue
  • The Yarkand River - Liu Liting
  • Karikal Mahal: A Silent Witness - Rowena Loh
  • The Forever Walk: China (Season 3) - Wang Xiangtao
30th Asian Television Awards Best Direction (Drama)

  • Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty: To The West - Bai Shan
  • We are Criminal Police - Hui Kai Dong
  • Black Tide Island - Jim Wang
  • Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born - Jung Ji-in
  • Family Matters - Kim Gok, Kim Sun
  • Escape from the Trilateral Slopes - Mu Xincen
  • Leap Day - Sakon Tiacharoen
  • Prism Breakers - Wong Kwok-Keung

30th Asian Television Awards Best Documentary Programme (OTT)

  • Bitter Sweet Ballad
  • The Dupatta Killer
  • Fanatics
  • Life on the Millennia Old Grand Canal
  • POLAR ALARM: How Our Carbon Footprint is Destroying Penguin Habitats
  • Kargil 1999 - The Untold Story of Indian Air Force
  • Echoes of Life
  • Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli
30th Asian Television Awards Best Documentary Programme (One-off or Special)

  • 10,000 Steps in Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen
  • Chen Yifei: His Time and Legacy
  • The Wave That Changed Us
  • Director Ryo Takeuchi's Mountain Journey
  • 20 years after the Aceh tsunami: Under the shadow of the Megathrust
  • Beyond The Weight
  • WITH YOUR LIFE - My Choice of Happiness
  • Mountains of Resistance

30th Asian Television Awards Best Documentary Series

  • It Takes a Village
  • The Yarkand River
  • The Indigenous
  • The Glorious Paediatricians Season 2
  • Joussour Season 3
  • The Forever Walk: China (Season 3)
  • Wheels Black: Bodies on the Line
  • Maggie Beer's Big Mission
30 th Asian Television Awards Best Documentary Series (OTT)

  • Karikal Mahal: A Silent Witness
  • Hi Lives
  • The Grand Canal
  • Game On: Hoops and Dreams in Rural China
  • It's OK to Feel Bad
  • Harmony Keepers: Tales of Nature's Guardians

30th Asian Television Awards Best Drama Series

  • Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
  • Sandstorm
  • 4Minutes
  • The Art of Negotiation
  • A Second Chance of Life
  • Heart Attack
  • Blossom
  • Friendly Rivalry

30th Asian Television Awards Best Drama Series (OTT)

  • Criminal Justice: A Family Matter
  • Newtopia
  • Bad Guys
  • What Comes After Love
  • In Between
  • The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case
  • See Her Again
  • The Cleaner
30th Asian Television Awards Best Editing (Documentary)

  • The Quest for Lost Relics Season 2: In the Traces of Austronesian Oceanic Memory
  • Bitter Sweet Ballad
  • Su Dongpo
  • Black Thursday - Andy Tseng
  • Karikal Mahal: A Silent Witness - Jeroin Weng Salavdor
  • China Culture Journey - Shi Dong Ping Zhefei Chen Kangkang Chen Xiaodi

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Editing (Drama)

  • Coded Love - Goh Ai Chen, Cheah Pooi Sin
  • High School Frenemy - Korakoch Kongtaen, Potnicha Amsripet, Netipong Singha, Nattapat Kanatham
  • Black Tide Island - Ling Cheng-hong
  • Leap Day - Teeraphat Charoenphakdee, Boonyanuch Jaisirisuay, Baragrom Sawangthaitawat, Watchara Hongsayaporn, Vasupol Suwanjuta
  • A Perfect Blossom - Tsang Yu Kin
  • The First Frost - Yuwei Wang
30th Asian Television Awards Best Entertainment (One-off or Annual)

  • Merry ang Vibes ng Pasko
  • Chasing Light 2025
  • Calpis Soda One In A Million
  • Shanghai Performance of Closing Ceremony of the 47th World Skills Competition Lyon2024
  • KONSER RAYA 3 DEKADE INDOSIAR LUAR BIASA
  • "Embarking on a New Journey — 2025 BRTV New Year's Eve Gala" — I'm Here for Folk Music

30th Asian Television Awards Best Entertainment Presenter of the Host

  • Variety Get Together - Hu Gua, Chen Bing-Li, Lan Lan, York Kuo, Lai Hui-Ru
  • Mastermind Australia Series 7 - Marc Fennell
  • Super Bing Bing Show - Pai Bing Bing, Yang Fan, Higashi Wen, York Kuo, Cai Jiazhen
  • Sing Galing - Randy Santiago
30th Asian Television Awards Best Extended Reality Project

  • The Quest for Lost Relics Season 2: In the Traces of Austronesian Oceanic Memory
  • Archery World Cup Antalya 2025
  • WTT China Smash 2025
  • Project Alien - Keisuke Hosokawa

30th Asian Television Awards Best General Entertainment Programme

  • Malam Puncak HUT SCTV 34Xtraordinary
  • Lang Yue Dong Fang: A Magical Mid-Summer Night
  • The King of Nightmarket
  • The Indigenous
  • The King of Standup Comedy S2
  • Be An Acting Star
  • UNCLE TAXI S5 - AUSTRALIAN ADVENTURE
  • Where Is My Home
30th Asian Television Awards Best Information Programme

  • Erth - Charles Huber, the Mysterious Crime
  • The Indigenous
  • Old Taste Detective 5
  • UNCLE TAXI S5 - AUSTRALIAN ADVENTURE
  • TOP Destination: China Adventures with a Foreign Local
  • SBY Talks with Retno Pinasti
  • Pages & Paths of Taiwan
  • Surfival

30th Asian Television Awards Best Lifestyle Programme

  • Game On: Hoops and Dreams in Rural China
  • 72 Hours in China: Suzhou
  • UNCLE TAXI S5 - AUSTRALIAN ADVENTURE
  • An Unlikely Pair Hits the Road
  • Nyasar
  • Hong Kong Chef's Culinary Adventures
  • LIFE WITH CATS
  • Fishing The World
30 th Asian Television Awards Best Live Sports Coverage

  • BRI Liga 1 2024/25
  • ASEAN U-23 Championship Mandiri Cup 2025 Final
  • BYON Combat Showbiz Vol 5
  • World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 – Swimming
  • World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025 – High Diving
  • Nexon Icon Match 2024
  • Premier League
  • BRI LIGA 1

30th Asian Television Awards Best Micro Drama Series

  • Inescapable Scorching Love
  • I See You
  • My Father's Last Wish
  • What Kind of Situation is this?

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Music Programme

  • Noujoum Al Ghad - Arabia's Next Star
  • Song Rider
  • The Sound of Nasi
  • The Voice Pride
  • SONG vs DANCE
  • 2025 Sounds of Taiwan - New Year Concert
  • Crush of Music
  • Hustle
30th Asian Television Awards Best Music Video

  • Blooming - BINI
  • ALRIGHT - FOURTH
  • STILL - GEMINI
  • SADISTIC - JAS.PER
  • Gingko - Keung To
  • SUGOI - LYKN
  • Dunia Penuh Warna - MAGIC 5
  • Khong Ra Gi - Truc Nhan

30th Asian Television Awards Best Natural History Or Wildlife Programme

  • A Green Trip Season 2
  • Living Spectacles
  • The Indigenous
  • Dongtan: The Home for Birds
  • Living By Water
  • Wetlands, Our Land
  • Uncharted Science
  • POLAR ALARM: How Our Carbon Footprint is Destroying Penguin Habitats

30th Asian Television Awards Best News Presenter or Anchor

  • PTV News Tonight - Charms Espina
  • Ada Derana First at 9 - Indeewari Amuwatte
  • Evening News with Oksana Peters - Oksana Peters

30th Asian Television Awards Best News Programme

  • CNA Global Evening News
  • Taiwan Talks
  • Primetime News
  • MONEY TALKS
  • Asia Today
  • FOKUS
  • PTV News Tonight
  • TITV Daily News

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Original Drama Series (OTT)

  • Family Matter
  • A Dream Within A Dream
  • MOGURA
  • Hell for You
  • Dawn Breakers
  • A Perfect Blossom
  • Invisible Us
  • Feud

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Original Entertainment Programme (OTT)

  • The Indigenous
  • That's It! Sing in Our Tongue!
  • Old Taste Detective 5
  • FC Shooting Star
  • Elite League 2
  • The White Collars
30th Asian Television Awards Best Original Screenplay

  • Granny Must Die - Ken Chang, Tsai Chiu-i
  • Family Matters - Kim Jeong-min
  • Our Unwritten Seoul - Lee Kang
  • Coded Love - Moo Siew Keh
  • Leap Day - Nepal Jitranon
  • A Dream Within A Dream - Ren Zhuangliu
  • WOK - Soula Nordin
  • Prism Breakers - TAM Kwong-Yuen, Frankie, and LUI Koon-Nam

30th Asian Television Awards Best Preschool Programme

  • ABANG L THE EXPLORER SEASON
  • Shimajiro: A World of WOW! The WOW of Thinking! Special
  • Carmen & Bert's Food Truck
  • Boonie Squad 3
  • Rembosaur
  • Nailoong's Bizarre Adventure
30 th Asian Television Awards Best Production Design (Drama)

  • Newtopia
  • The First Frost - Honghu Liang
  • Black Tide Island - Lai Yung-kun
  • Hide & Sis - Natthasan Saengngam
  • Black Thursday - Rachel Chong
  • Blossom - Shao Changyong, Tan Quanwei
  • Perfect Match - Yu Zheng
  • In the Name of Blossom - Zhu Han Bing

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Quiz or Game Programme

  • Game of Kai: Language Duels
  • The Walls
  • Mastermind Australia Series 7
  • Variety Get Together

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Reality Show

  • Run For Time Vietnam
  • Academy of Superpower
  • Have Fun: Survival Experiment Season
  • Become a Farmer 3
  • Yes! Night Market
  • The King of Nightmarket
  • CryptoKnights
  • Chef's Unexpected Landing: Hakka Kitchen

30th Asian Television Awards Best Scriptwriting

  • A Love Never Lost - Jiang Qitao
  • What Comes After Love - Jung Hae-sim, Moon Hyun-sung
  • Newtopia - Kim Jeong-min
  • Leap Day - Nepal Jitranon
  • A Dream Within A Dream - Ren Zhuangliu
  • Black Warrant - Satyanshu Sinah, Arkesh Ajay
  • The First Frost - Yu-Ning Chu
  • Flourished Peony - Zhang Yuan_ang
30th Asian Television Awards Best Short Form Video Series of Programme (Entertainment)

  • Now & Then - Love Letters vs Romantic Texts: Which Captures Your Heart
  • Love Suddenly
  • Summer Exploration: Museum & Heritage Series

30th Asian Television Awards Best Short Form Video Series or Programme (Factual)

  • Pages & Paths of Taiwan
  • JALAN JALAN
  • I Am The Specialist
  • Yoly's Talk
  • RSAF Short Filmlet - I Have Control
  • Dream of Paris: My Path to the Olympics
  • Pulse of the Mountain City: Eight Faces of Chongqing
  • Daughter's "Scam"
30th Asian Television Awards Best Short Form Video Series or Programme (Social)

  • Hand
  • Don't Be Afraid! Just Say It: How Do College Students Use AI?
  • Viola Isn't Like Us
  • Guess My Age
  • weKaypoh Unfiltered
  • Little Flower
  • "Silken Strands of Fate" opera edition
  • The Situation Report - Are Paid Dates Exploitative

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Single Drama or Telemovie

  • KISAH NYATA
  • The Decision
  • GANGSTA
  • Happy Pill – Eat Bulaga Lenten Special
  • Kaki Bola Kosong-Kosong
  • Granny Must Die
  • Link Click: Bridon Arc
  • The Causeway

30th Asian Television Awards Best Single News Story or Programme (10 Mins or Less)

  • Escape from Myawaddy Scam Hub
  • In the Name of Heroes: the US Flying Tigers Delegation Visits Nanjing
  • Live from Myanmar: Chinese Rescuers Save 4 in Earthquake Relief
  • Israel-Palestine Conflict: Palestinian journalist remains on front lines after attack and amputation
  • Left Behind Undocumented Children
  • The Presence of You Making it Truly the Spring Festival
  • Honor The Treaty
  • Vaping Turned Zombie Apocalypse

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Social Awareness Programme

  • Home Sweet Home - Brittle Bone Warrior: Finding Love and Freedom in Taiwan
  • SBS Special - Chasing The Borderless Crime
  • Limitless
  • Zero Period Climate Crisis
  • Daai Journal
  • An Unlikely Pair Hits the Road
  • It's OK to Feel Bad
  • The Forever Walk: China (Season 3)
30 th Asian Television Awards Best Southeast Asian Drama (Cinematography)

  • The Causeway - Danny Goh
  • Hide & Sis - Ratthakit Kittiratthanaphokin
  • Leap Day - Somboon Phopitakkul
  • Zona Merah - Ujel Bausad
  • Best Southeast Asian Drama (Direction)
  • ThamePo Heart That Skips a Beat - Aticha Tanthanawigrai
  • Karuvanam - Kumaran Sundaram
  • The Causeway - Oman Dhas
  • S.P.Y. Season 2 - Rowena Loh
  • Leap Day - Sakon Tiacharoen
  • Zona Merah - Sidharta Tata, Fajar Martha Santosa

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Southeast Asian Drama (Original Screenplay)

  • The Yarns - Chayanin Leopairote, Tinna Simapaisal, Phan-Ake Chuaychoosap
  • Hide & Sis - Jinatcha Maneesriwong
  • S.P.Y. Season 2 - Kate Yi-En Feng, M Mahfuz
  • Kumaran Sundaram - Kumaran Sundaram
  • Leap Day - Nepal Jitranon
  • HAUNTED MANSION - Sunsanee Tulyathanabadee
  • The Yarns
  • MAGIC 5
  • S.P.Y. Season 2
  • Karuvanam
  • DI VE PHIA LUA
  • Bad Guys
  • Hide & Sis
  • Zona Merah

30th Asian Television Awards Best Sports Presenter or Commentator

  • Sports Scene - Greg Laffradi
  • PLN Mobile Proliga - Hannisa Sandi
  • Premier League - Jelita Gabriella
  • Premier League - Kartika Berliana
30th Asian Television Awards Best Sports Programme

  • Spike: The Indonesian Volleyball Story
  • Welcome to Sports
  • CAMPUS Invitational 2024
  • Sports Scene's Coverage on 2025 Asian Winter Games

30th Asian Television Awards Best Talk Show

  • Wow! Taiwan
  • Econ Fan: Bosses Belong to Gen Z
  • BEYOND THE EXCHANGE WITH RICO HIZON
  • Iskoolmates
  • At Hyde Park with Indeewari Amuwatte
  • EXCLUSIVE: UN Secretary General on Shanghai, China-Africa cooperation, and more
  • Unstoppable with NBK S4
  • With Macao, for the Future

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Talk Show Host

  • TSMC $100B US Investment: Taiwan Semiconductor Supremacy and the Chip Race - Divya Gopalan
  • At Hyde Park with Indeewari Amuwatte - Indeewari Amuwatte
  • Unstoppable with NBK S4 - Nandamuri Balakrishna
  • BEYOND THE EXCHANGE WITH RICO HIZON - RICO HIZON

30 th Asian Television Awards Best Theme Song

  • Feud
  • My Golden Blood - Closer
  • What Comes After Love - Closer Than The Stars
  • Black Tide Island - He Left Me The Stars
  • Us - More Than Words
  • True Stalker - Obsesi, Musicia
  • Newtopia - Rebirth
  • The First Frost - Wilful
Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to learn about the winners of the upcoming award ceremony.

