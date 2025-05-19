Resident Playbook: Na Yeong-seok and Shin Won-ho to Cho Jong-seok & Jeon Mi-do all Hospital Playlist cameos ranked

Resident Playbook delighted fans with several special appearances by the Hospital Playlist cast, including Cho Jung-seok, Jeon Mi-do, and others. Additionally, Hospital Playlist director Shin Won-ho, producer Na Yeong-seok aka Na PD, and Soobin and Yeonjun of TXT made cameo appearances.

Notably, Resident Playbook, a highly anticipated spin-off of Shin Won-ho and Lee Woo-jung's Hospital Playlist, showcases the lives of four first-year residents. The drama focuses on the everyday lives of these clumsy residents, who experience difficulties with each task while also navigating their personal lives.

Hospital Playlist illustrated the stories of five surgeons in their 40s working in different departments of Yulje Medical Center. With twenty years of experience in the field, the surgeons deal with patients with utmost professionalism. The drama showcased heartwarming incidents shared between the doctors, hospital workers, and the patients, receiving much appreciation from fans.

While fans await news of a potential third season of the series from channel tvN and Netflix, they can enjoy the brief appearances of the characters in the spin-off. Resident Playbook ended its first season on May 18, with the release of the final episode also marking the end of cameos from Hospital Playlist.

Hospital Playlist cameos in Resident Playbook (Images via X/@CJnDrama)

Disclaimer: All opinions belong solely to the author.

From hilarious moments to tearjerking scenes: Top 10 Hospital Playlist characters’ special appearances in Resident Playbook

1) Na Yeong-seok & Shin Won-ho (episode 9)

With different characters making brief appearances in the spin-off, producer Na Yeong-seok, depicting the role of popular director Jang Young-seok, caught viewers by surprise. Jang Young-seok was Ma-ne and Mo-ne's father in Hospital Playlist, but was never shown on screen. Additionally, Shin Won-ho, the creator of both the tvN medical dramas, joined Jang Young-seok as his colleague.

2) Cho Jung-seok & Jeon Mi-do (episode 10)

One of the most anticipated special appearances from Hospital Playlist was Cho Jung-seok and Jeon Mi-do reprising their roles as Lee Ik-jun and Choi Song-hwa, respectively. The cameo saw Lee Ik-jun end up at the ER for the most unexpected reason: sticking both his hands together with adhesive glue. Meanwhile, Choi Seong-hwa fell for his antiques again. The two once more won hearts with their chemistry and friendly banter in the very little time they had in Resident Playbook.

3) Bae Hyun-sung (episode 6)

Bae Hyun-sung as Jang Hong-do (Image via X/@awesome_ent_)

Bae Hyun-sung reprised his role as Jang Hong-do, now as Um Jae-il's (Kang You-seok) senior. The connection between Jang Hong-do, Um Jae-il, and Ku Do-won being the tennis club was surprising. Studying under Kim Jun-wan's mentorship, Jang Hong-do had turned into a mini Kim Jun-wan, asking random, difficult questions to Um. His giving Um Jae-il consoling yet motivating advice was heartwarming to watch.

4) Kim Dae-myung (episode 12)

Kim Dae-myung as Yang Seok-hyung (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

Kim Dae-myung’s Yang Seok-hyung stayed true to his introverted personality. He appeared at Jongno in an emergency, where a patient's water broke, and Pyo Nam-kyung had no choice but to help deliver the baby in the ER. He showcased his impressive skills while staying calm in front of Pyo Nam-kyung. He also made viewers laugh through his unintentionally hilarious actions as a supportive husband for Chu Min-ah.

5) Ra Mi-ran (episode 1)

Ra Mi-ran in Resident Playbook (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

Ra Mi-ran, who appeared as Ra Mi-ran in Shin-Lee's Reply 1988, was not a part of Hospital Playlist. Within a few minutes of being on Resident Platybook, she turned into a scary head surgeon, a friendly masseuse, and a composed bank teller. She proved her talents as a veteran star, and her brief comical appearance left a lasting impression.

6) Yoo Yeon-seok (episode 5)

Yoo Yeon-seok as Ahn Jeong-won (Image via Instagram/@tvn_drama)

Yoo Yeon-seok depicted the role of Ahn Jeong-won, a cheap stake chaebol who was also an openhearted pediatric surgeon. Fans expected Ahn Jeong-won to be seen at the PCIU or a children's ward but the creators did not go on that route. Instead, he appeared as the iconic “Daddy Long Legs,” providing financial aid to children and patients in need. This heartwarming cameo made viewers emotional.

7) Jung Kyung-ho (episode 4)

Jung Kyung-ho as Kim Jun-wan (Image via Instagram/@tvn_drama)

Jung Kyung-ho played the strict yet unexpectedly kind Kim Jun-wan in Resident Playbook episode 4, showing off his wedding ring during his meeting with Professor Seo, Oh Yi-young (Go Youn-jung), and Ku Do-won. His hilarious interaction with Oh Yi-young and another chaotic phone call moment with Do Jae-hak left viewers in stitches.

8) Ahn Eun-jin (episode 2)

Ahn Eun-jin as Chu Min-ah (Images via X/@CJnDrama)

Chu Min-ah (Ahn Eun-jin) became a silent savior for Ku Do-won and the OB-GYN department of Jongno Yulje Hospital. She saw Oh Yi-young almost leaving with a big and heavy bag and invited her out for a coffee, motivating her to not quit while also not exactly directly mentioning it. Chu Min-ah's heartwarming moment with the class train's whistling background score sent a wave of nostalgia among fans.

9) Jung Moon-sung (episode 11)

Jung Moon-sung as Do Jae-hak (Image via X//@CJnDrama)

Do Jae-hak, played by Jung Moon-sung, was at a real estate company to put his house on rent, and met Oh Yi-young and Ku Do-won coincidentally. Do Jae-hak's experience of getting scammed while his wife was unwell in Hospital Playlist is still vivid in fans' remembrance. However, this rendezvous turned into a funny scene as Oh Yi-young believed he was a con man. Do Jae-hak could not have a peaceful moment even during his Resident Playbook cameo.

10) Shin Hyun-been (episode 8)

Shin Hyun-been as Jang Gyeo-ul (Images via X/@CJnDrama)

Jang Gyeo-ul (Shin Hyun-been) was revealed to be Um Jae-il's first love and his former tutor who helped him get into med school. Jang Gyeo-ul's interaction with Um Jae-il was unique, bringing out the jealous side of Jae-il. However, this cameo could only have been better if Jang Gyeo-ul and Ahn Jeong-won, aka the Winter-Garden couple, had a scene together.

11) TXT's Soobin & Yeonjun (episode 9)

TXT's Soobin, Kang You-seok as Um Jae-il, and Yeonjun (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

Anticipation of seeing TXT’s Yeonjun and Soobin in acting roles was at an all-time high among fans, but not only was their appearance short-lived, they did not even make it on the main screen of Resident Playbook. Notably, as Um Jae-il's former group members, they were seen on the Karaoke monitor screen while Jae-il danced in front of the screen.

12) Moon Tae-yu & Ha Yoon-kyung (episode 3)

Moon Tae-yu as Yong Seok-min and Yoon Ha-kyung as Heo Seo-bin (Image via X/@CJnDrama)

Moon Tae-yu played Yong Seok-min, and Moon Tae-yu played Heo Seo-bin. They appeared briefly, showcasing their chemistry as a couple. Yong Seok-min is now a professor, while Heo Seo-bin works on a research paper under Choi Seonghwa's guidance. Although their appearance was sweet, it did not have any impact on the story.

13) Kwak Sun-young & Kim Jun-han (episode 7)

In Resident Playbook, Kwak Sun-young reprised her role as Lee Ik-sun, and Kim Jun-hwan played Ahn Chi-hong, a military comrade. Lee Ik-sun visited Yulje Hospital for a check-up, while Ahn Chi-hong attended to her as the doctor stationed at the ER. Lee Ik-sun's cameo was also one of the most anticipated, but not as captivating as fans had hoped.

Resident Playbook and Hospital Playlist seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

