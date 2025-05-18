The Haunted Palace episodes 9 and 10 recap: Who stood in the way of Gang-cheol's ascent to the heavens?

Episodes 9 and 10 of The Haunted Palace aired on May 16 and 17, 2025, on SBS TV. The story revolves around Yoon-gap, a palace official who is possessed by Imogi (Gang-cheol). The Imogi is connected to Yeo-ri, who is a shaman who has rejected her heritage and now works as a spectacle maker.

Circumstances take Yeo-ri to the royal palace, which is filled with vengeful ghosts. Together with Gang-cheol and reformist King Lee-sung, she tries to uncover the truth behind the hauntings and ghosts in the palace.

In the previous episodes of The Haunted Palace, Yeo-ri learns the truth about her grandmother's death, and the face of the real villain who is working to destroy the royal family is finally revealed.

In episodes 9 and 10 of The Haunted Palace, it is revealed that it was an eight-foot ghost who, as a child, saw Gang-cheol ascending towards heaven and reduced him to an Imoogi.

The Haunted Palace recap episodes 9 and 10: Did Yeo-ri and Gang-cheol uncover the true identity of Agu-ji?

Episode 9 of The Haunted Palace starts with a flashback 13 years ago, when the king's maternal grandfather, Kim Bong-in, punished the blind shaman while the young king watched from afar.

However, this changes when Poong-san, the blind shaman, reveals to Minister Kim that an eight-foot ghost is walking behind the young prince.

Minister Kim's nefarious plans are revealed when he intriguingly asks whether the spirit could be tamed, and from that point on, Poong-san or Agu-ji works with him against the royal household.

Poong-san also reveals the identity of Yeo-ri as the granddaughter of Neop-deok.

He explains that she could not counter because she is under the protection of an Imugi (Gang-cheol). So, they hatch a plan to take down Yeo-ri while Gang-cheol is busy somewhere else.

In episode 9 of The Haunted Palace, Yeo-ri, on the other hand, is still talking to the king as she continues to come to terms with her grandmother's true killer.

The king also reveals how her grandmother helped his father when he was possessed. He further states that he needs her help, as he can't publicly express an opinion on matters of life and death.

Still from Episode 9 of The Haunted Palace (Image Via X@SBSNOW)

Further in episode 9 of The Haunted Palace, Yeo-ri, on her way back home, meets Gang-cheol and demands to know why he didn't reveal the truth sooner.

He hesitantly shares that she was too young to be exposed to an eight-foot ghost and would soon have perished in a fight against him.

The next day, as Yeo-ri sneaks out of the house, Gang-cheol seeks BiBi's help to keep an eye on Yeo-ri, which he reluctantly agrees to.

Back in the palace, Minister Kim tries to talk to young prince Gwang about Yeo-ri and realises that the prince will say anything, as his father has instructed him.

King appoints Minister Won-woo as a vice premier, much to Minister Kim's dismay. However, as he leaves the king's court, he notices Gang-cheol storming in and realizes that Agu-ji or Poong-san spoke the truth about him being an imugi.

Minister Kim meets with the Minister of War, and together they devise a plan to kidnap Yeo-ri while keeping Gang-cheol occupied with his Yoon-gap's mother.

Meanwhile, BiBi notices the presence of a strong talisman that is protecting Minister Kim Bong-in and others and reveals it to Gang-cheol.

Further in episode 9 of The Haunted Palace, at the instigation of Poong-san or Agu-ji, the Queen Dowager blackmails Minister Won-woo into leaving the court and returning to a remote village, which he reluctantly agrees to.

Yeo-ri is informed by an official that Minister Kim Bong-in wants her to make his spectacles. On the way, she suspects something is amiss, but is surrounded by masked men who kidnap her.

However, BiBi saves the day, and the king ultimately comes to rescue Yeo-ri.

Meanwhile, Gang-cheol intercepts a flying arrow containing the message about Yoon-gap's mother being kidnapped.

Still from Episode 9 of The Haunted Palace (Image Via X@SBSNOW)

He reaches the location where Yoon-gap's mother was tied by the Minister of War. Gang-cheol tries to fight but realizes that he, too, is protected by the talisman, which in turn weakens him. He is also saved by BiBi, and the Minister of War manages to escape.

At the end of episode 9, Gang-cheol returns home with Yoon-gap's mother. He learns about Yeo-ri's kidnapping and is grateful for the king's quick action.

As he tries to tend to Yeo-ri's wounds, she pushes him away but confesses that she is quite relieved he didn't kill his grandmother and that she is attracted to him. In that moment, he wipes her tears and kisses her.

Episode 10 of The Haunted Palace begins with Gang-cheol feeling bashful and excited after the kiss and Yeo-ri's confession.

Yoon-gap's mother is terrified about what has transpired, and she asks him to leave the palace. Yoon-gap (Gang-cheol) assures her that the Minister of War will never come after him again.

The Minister of War, on the other hand, meets Poong-san, the blind shaman, to understand the truth about Gang-cheol and how to tackle him. Gang-cheol confides in BiBi about Yeo-ri's confession and how he is thinking only about that and nothing else.

Gang-cheol does not reveal the true identity of the kidnappers to Yeo-ri but warns her that they not only have an eight-foot ghost to worry about, but also the king's political enemies are after them now.

Further in the palace, Gang-cheol shows respect to the king, much to the latter's amusement.

But here too, he does not reveal the identity of Yoon-gap's mother's kidnappers, but Yeo-ri says that Minister Kim Bong-in called her. He shrugs it off by saying that people can manipulate information against his trusted few.

Yeo-ri reveals a startling fact to the king: the eight-foot ghost is actually not an evil entity. She states that her grandmother often said there is no evil spirit in this land. Gang-cheol further explains that spirits hold grudges.

Thus, they are not evil but rather vengeful. They all mutually agree that to rid themselves of the eight-foot ghost, they must uncover its true identity.

In episode 10 of The Haunted Palace, Gang-cheol steals Myeondu from Yeo-ri's cupboard. Myeondu helps reflect spirits and can nullify the power of a talisman.

He goes to the Minister of War's home and fights him with Myeondu's help, which destroys Agu-ji's talisman.

Ultimately, BiBi kills and consumes the spirit of the minister of war. The next day, Minister Kim Bong-in and the King are bewildered by his death.

The head eunuch states that he has heard that Imugi eats the souls of old nobles, which makes the King wonder if that is the work of Gang-cheol.

The head eunuch further reveals that nobles have recently been visiting the bureau of the blind to collect talismans that they believe will keep them safe.

Much to Minister Kim's dismay, all fingers are again pointed at Poong-san aka Agu-ji.

In the market, Gang-cheol is squandering all his salary on pumpkin taffies and gifts for Yeo-ri and Yoon-gap's mother when he meets Monk Ga-seop and his master. After returning home, Monk Ga-seop gives Yeo-ri back her lost warding stone.

Monk Ga-seop also reveals that 13 years ago, he was summoned by the Queen Dowager to exorcise an eight-foot ghost, but he could not do it because he was not strong enough.

He then went to Neop-deok and asked her to do so instead. Yeo-ri vows to fight the spirit as it also has his grandmother's soul.

The next day, Yeo-ri meets Poong-san in the palace and discovers that he is none other than the Agu-ji responsible for all the chaos.

He is kidnapped by Poong-san and his henchman, but she scatters fine sand along the way so that Gang-cheol can find out her whereabouts.

King, on the other hand, reveals to Gang-cheol that the eight-foot spirit did not kill everyone with royal blood.

To understand the spirit's grudge, they must review records of all those who died at the hands of the eight-foot spirit in the last 13 years.

Suddenly, they are informed of Yeo-ri's disappearance, and Gang-cheol rushes to find her but soon realises that she has been taken to the Bureau of Blind.

He rushes there and confronts Poong-san, asking him about Yeo-ri. However, the Kingsmen restrain him from doing so, and there is nowhere in this place where Yeo-ri could be hidden.

At the end of episode 10 of The Haunted Palace, Gang-cheol sees the hidden stairs leading to Agu-ji's den. With the malicious energy around, he understands that Poong-san is Agu-ji, but as he fights with him, the eight-foot ghost possesses Agu-ji.

In the last scene of episode 10 of The Haunted Palace, as he confronts Gang-cheol and reveals the truth behind the biggest mysteries: he was the child who saw him and hindered his ascent to heaven 100 years ago.

The Haunted Palace airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 (KST) on SBS TV.

