Would You Marry Me - When will episodes 7-8 release, and what to expect

On October 24 and 25, 2025, Would You Marry Me released episodes 5 and 6, streaming on Disney+. The next ones are scheduled for October 31 and November 1, on the same platform. Meanwhile, the series will air on SBS in South Korea at 9:50 pm KST. The K-drama's story follows Kim Woo-joo (Choi Woo-shik). Running as a marketing head, he is the sole heir of Myungsoondang, a century-old bakery. His calm routine is disrupted when he meets Yoo Me-ri (Jung So-min), a designer from a partner firm. Me-ri’s life gets messy after she just split from her cheating fiancé and got tangled in a scam over a so-called newlywed apartment. Things flip when she wins a fancy townhouse for newlyweds. However, she’s officially single. Thinking fast, Me-ri proposes a fake marriage to Woo-joo (who even shares her ex’s name). For 90 days, the duo juggle secrets with growing romantic tension.What's ahead in Would You Marry Me episodes 7 &amp; 8?With how episode 6 wrapped up, the forthcoming chapters of Would You Marry Me are bound to get more intense. Woo-joo’s sudden confession to Me-ri changes everything. This way, their easy teamwork could now turn into slow-burning tension. Me-ri’s still emotionally looped with her ex, so she’ll probably find herself torn between comfort from the past and feelings she’s not ready to face yet. Meanwhile, the thread involving Mr. Ko’s wife and those suspicious ledgers is about to untwist deeper secrets. It is a sign of a possible financial mess tied to the uncle’s hidden overseas dealings. The storyline appears poised to expose a web of corruption within the family business, leading to some serious betrayals. As for Jin-gyeong and Sang-hyun, their bond may grow after that jogging encounter. Would You Marry Me episodes 5 &amp; 6 recapWould You Marry Me (Image via Instagram/@sbsdrama.official)Episode 5 of Would You Marry Me begins with Me-ri blocking her ex after he calls her. The next morning, Me-ri runs into Sang-hyun and lies that Woo-joo stayed overnight at the office. Later, Sang-hyun visits Myungsoondang for business, and Woo-joo panics when Han-gu asks him to meet him. He pretends to have a stomach issue, but still ends up running into Sang-hyun. Both act like strangers, and Sang-hyun assumes he and Me-ri are secretly married. Suspicion rises when Woo-joo doesn’t look tired, but Me-ri saves him by showing up and pretending to be a loving wife, convincing Sang-hyun. The next day is Woo-joo’s birthday and his parents’ death anniversary. Tormented by guilt, he recalls the car crash that killed his father, thinking it was his fault. A flashback reveals the truth that it was his uncle Han-gu’s plot. That night, Woo-joo struggles alone until Me-ri messages to wish him a happy birthday. She surprises him with cooking. Moved by her gesture, he opens up about his parents’ death for the first time. Me-ri comforts him as they share a quiet meal. Later, she spots a double rainbow and calls Woo-joo to the terrace. She makes a wish for happiness, while he silently wishes for all her dreams to come true. As they laugh and play around, Me-ri slips, and Woo-joo catches her. They share a kiss, clueless that her ex is watching from below. Would You Marry Me episode 6 starts with Woo-joo and Me-ri talking about what to do now that her ex spotted them together. They know if he figures out their plan, he won’t let it slide easily. Then, the narrative shifts to Jin-gyeong and Sang-hyun, who end up jogging in the same park. There, a woman suddenly collapses. Jin-gyeong rushes to help her breathe, but some guys nearby start taking pictures since her top slips a little while she’s leaning down. Sang-hyun steps in, tells her to fix her clothes. He then smashes the guy before deleting the photos. Jin-gyeong calls an ambulance, and thankfully, the woman is taken safely to the hospital. Later, she thanks Sang-hyun by gifting him a jacket. During the team meeting, Me-ri presents her new packaging idea, a jewelry box that holds hangwa inside. She even adds a line from Monk Haeho’s famous verse as a message card. Afterward, she runs into her ex waiting outside. He tries to win her over again, but she’s done entertaining his feelings.Meanwhile, Haeho causes a drunken scene on a flight and ends up getting detained, which throws the team’s calligraphy strategy into shambles. Still, they act quickly, pulling all the cards before shipments go out. At home, Me-ri’s ex injures himself while trying to get her attention again. Worried, she rushes him to the hospital. Around the same time, Mr. Ko’s wife visits the chairwoman and exposes the company’s financial irregularities. Alarmed, Han-gu contacts his second wife in the U.S. (the one he has a son with) to help cover the issue. Later, Me-ri stays by her ex’s bedside to prevent him from causing more drama. Woo-joo, who’s been waiting for her at lunch, calls and learns she’s at the hospital “for a friend.” When Woo-joo goes there, he spots her caring for her ex. Would You Marry Me episode 6 ends with Woo-joo admitting his feelings for her, unable to hold it in any longer. Watch episodes 1 to 6 of Would You Marry Me on Disney+!