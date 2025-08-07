10 most intense Jon Bernthal acting roles that took the audience's breath away

Jon Bernthal's gritty and raw performances are memorable, no matter how minor his role is. He brings an intensity to his morally ambiguous characters and is often praised for his larger-than-life screen presence. He debuted in the early 2000s with Mary/Mary, and rose to prominence for his portrayal of Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead.

His most recent role as Michael "Mikey" Berzatto in the FX drama The Bear earned him wide critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2024. While he is known for his gruff, antagonistic roles, the actor brings a unique flavor to each character.

From Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead to The Punisher in Daredevil: 10 Jon Bernthal performances fans must watch

1) Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead (2010-2011)

Bernthal as Shane (Image via YouTube/The Walking Dead)

Jon Bernthal captures Shane's ascension to power and his eventual downfall in seasons 1 and 2 of The Walking Dead. As a survivor of the outbreak, a leader of the Atlanta Survival Camp, and a romantic interest to Lori, he had all the makings of a protagonist. However, his jealousy of Rick Grimes became his eventual undoing, leading to his villainous era in season 2.

The actor nails the hot-headed hatred of an unpredictable man, showing how even the most humane can succumb to darkness. Even though he appears only in the first two seasons, he is one of the most memorable characters, solely because he made fans believe, even understand, his turn to violence. Who can forget the iconic moment where he storms the barn and shoots every Walker dead?

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Wayne Jenkins in We Own This City (2022)

Bernthal as Jenkins (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Corruption ravages the dark underbelly of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force. In the middle of it all is Jon Bernthal's Wayne Jenkins, a sergeant who rose to power and used it for all the wrong reasons. The show is based on a true story, and Bernthal embodies the moral grayness of a former cop turned convicted felon.

From the creators of The Wire, this show was a career-defining moment for Bernthal. According to an interview with Vanity Fair published on June 9, 2022, he prepared for the role by talking to the people in Jenkins' life. He understood the importance of showing the multi-facetedness of Jenkins, right down to his lilting Baltimore accent, and that made him an immediate fan-favorite.

Where to watch: HBO

3) Brax Wolff in The Accountant and The Accountant 2 (2016 and 2025)

The brothers go head to head (Image via Amazon)

After his small but impactful role as Braxton Wolff in The Accountant, Jon Bernthal returned for the highly anticipated sequel. Teaming up with his forensic accountant brother, Christian (Ben Affleck), he digs into the planned murder of Raymond King. But his rougish hitman vibes clash with his rule-abiding brother, and their entertaining and relatable sibling dynamic drives this Gavin O'Connor crime thriller.

Brax's brand of explosive violence is right up Bernthal's alley, and he delivers. Fans enjoyed his minor role in the original, so his return to a much larger screen space in the sequel provided the exact entertainment they were looking for. His action sequences are some of the best segments in the movie.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Mike "Mikey" Berzatto in The Bear (2022-present)

Bernthal plays Carmy's older brother (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

Although Jon Bernthal appears only in six episodes scattered across four seasons of The Bear, his role as Carmy Berzatto's deceased older brother is the catalyst. Mikey's struggles with mental health and eventual demise drive the protagonist to turn his Italian sandwich shop from financial ruin and make it the best fine dining restaurant in Chicago.

Bernthal's portrayal of a struggling man is unsettling but deeply moving, especially in episodes like Fishes (season 2, episode 6). His towering physique, juxtaposed with a kind personality, makes his battle with mental health shocking. Fans can feel his presence guiding Carmy's actions and purpose even when he is not on screen.

Where to watch: Hulu

5) Brad Bodnick in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Bernthal (right) as the drug dealer (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

One of Jordan Belfort's (Leonardo DiCaprio) most trusted allies is the street-smart, aggressive, and mustachioed drug dealer Brad Bodnick. He fits in the macho world of insider trading, drugs, and stacks of cash, going along for the chaotic ride in The Wolf of Wall Street. While the movie focuses on the astronomical rise and fall of Belfort, supporting characters like Brad elevate the premise.

Although his role is minor, he has several memorable scenes in the Martin Scorsese crime drama. One of the most quoted is when Belfort asks him to sell a pen, and he gives the perfect "demand and supply" response by taking the pen away and giving it back to him. This shows how enmeshed he is in Belfort's world.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) The Punisher in Daredevil (2016), Daredevil: Born Again (2025-present), and The Punisher (2017-2019)

The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Throughout several shows in the MCU, Jon Bernthal portrays the conflicted and passionate Frank Castle, AKA The Punisher. With a tragic backstory where his wife and child are murdered in a mass shooting, the anti-hero takes it upon himself to right wrongs in New York City. Bernthal brings emotional depth to the character, wearing his grief like an invisible cape.

The character is two parts of a whole. His brute combat skills are offset by his strong sense of justice and humanity. When he crosses paths with Daredevil in the most recent iteration, Daredevil: Born Again, he is seen taking down corrupt police officials who are using his insignia to do evil. While his comic characterization is inconsistent, his portrayal on screen is multi-dimensional and well-rounded.

Where to watch: Disney+

7) Grady Travis in Fury (2014)

Jon Bernthal as Grady (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Jon Bernthal's Grady wears his bullying, crass persona as a mask in Fury, a war drama about Don "Wardaddy" Collier (Brad Pitt) and his five-man crew closing in on Nazi Germany. Friction arises among the crew members as they fight their inner demons, the enemy, and the newest recruit, Norman.

Behind his vulgarity and awful treatment of people beneath his power level, Grady hides symptoms of PTSD after facing the harsh reality of war for decades. Bernthal's ability to make fans hate his character, while empathizing with him, makes this role as a relatable antagonist a success. David Ayer's direction adds another layer to his character.

Where to watch: Prime Video

8) Lee Iaccoca in Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Jon Bernthal as Iacocca (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

In the 1960s, things were changing in the world of racing. Ford Motor Company Vice President Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) wanted to partner with Ferrari. But when Ferrari undercut them, they made a new plan: American automotive designer Carrol Shelby (Matt Damon) and British race car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) built a vehicle that could beat Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

In this James Mangold movie, company politics and inner conflict fuel the duo's journey to the podium, and Bernthal's character takes a backseat after the start. However, he was lauded for his memorable portrayal of the visionary leader who saw a potential for greatness in Ford. The power suits added to his stature.

Where to watch: Hulu/Disney+

9) Ted in Sicario (2015)

The cast of Sicario (Image via Netflix)

FBI Agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) is raring to go up against drug lords on the U.S.-Mexico border. But what she doesn't expect is how deep the corrosion really runs. Enter Jon Bernthal's Ted, a Phoenix police officer caught in the murky world of drugs, corruption, and betrayal.

In this action-packed crime drama by Denis Villeneuve, Bernthal's role is minor, but he manages to create an impact as the man driven to madness by power, and the cracks in his surface as his secret is threatened. The scene where he and Kate have a showdown is one of the most intense moments in the movie.

Where to watch: Netflix

10) Rick Macci in King Richard (2021)

Jon Bernthal as coach Macci (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

This sports drama brings the story of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams to the big screen, and the man behind it all: Their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith). Armed with a dream and a 78-page plan, the Williams family climbs an insurmountable mountain with Jon Bernthal's coach Rick Macci by their side.

Bernthal veers away from his archetype antagonist roles to play the larger-than-life Macci. He captures the man's personality and love for tennis through expressive body language and a unique mix of accents. Fans were impressed by Bernthal for going from the towering and rugged Punisher to the slighter Macci back-to-back. In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he confirmed that he lost 30 pounds and trained three hours a day for the role.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jon Bernthal is set to be a part of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, releasing in 2026.

