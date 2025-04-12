1923 is an American Western drama TV series and a prequel to Yellowstone, as well as a sequel to 1883. Isabel May reprises her role as Elsa Dutton, narrating the story once again. The first season premiered on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022, featuring eight episodes. Season 2 (the final season) premiered on February 23, 2025, with eight episodes.

It is set in 1923, and the series revolves around one of the Dutton family's generations as they contend with colossal challenges. These challenges include Prohibition, years of drought, and the first effects of the Great Depression—events which affected Montana many years before the crash of 1929.

Throughout its two seasons, 1923 never lacked for dramatic and emotional moments, many of which arrived in the guise of abrupt and frequently disastrous character fatalities. From beloved family members to formidable antagonists, 1923 didn’t shy away from delivering tragic and unexpected character deaths.

These ten deaths stand out as some of the most shocking in 1923, each leaving a lasting impact on the Dutton legacy and the world they inhabited.

Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions and is not ranked in any particular order

10 shocking deaths from 1923, including Emma Dutton's decision to take her own life

1) John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale)

John Dutton Sr., played by James Badge Dale (Image via Prime Video)

Jack Dutton Sr.'s passing is a turning point in 1923, and it is a tremendous loss to the Dutton family. As a member of the ranch, his death significantly affects the family's leadership and legacy.

His passing is at a moment of national emergency. He is missed by both the family and by the operation of the ranch, adding to the Duttons' plight.

2) Emma Dutton (Marley Shelton)

Emma ends her life soon after her husband's death (Image via Prime Video)

After her husband John’s death, Emma Dutton chose to take her own life, feeling unable to continue without him. Her decision was unexpected, as it meant leaving behind her son Jack and daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) to face their future without her.

Emma’s decision to end her life came shortly after her husband’s death in 1923, a sign of how the family’s ongoing tragedies had affected her. With her gone, Jack and Elizabeth were left to face the growing challenges on the ranch alone.

3) Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn)

Creighton dies in the finale (Image via Prime Video)

Before his death, Banner Creighton appeared determined to leave Montana with his family, especially after Jacob Dutton offered his support. This led many to believe he would succeed.

However, he was ultimately shot and killed in the series finale. Despite his fate, Banner’s family escaped with his money and were able to begin a new life in Oregon, fulfilling his final wish.

Though he reached a truce with Jacob, his sudden death in the finale reinforced the series’ central theme of frontier justice.

4) Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton)

Whitfield’s death serves as the climax of a long-running feud with the Duttons (Image via Prime Video)

Donald Whitfield’s death in the 1923 season 2 finale comes after he orchestrates a deadly ambush against the Dutton family. However, he is caught off guard when Spencer Dutton and the Yellowstone cowboys outmaneuver him and take out his hired gunmen.

Driven by Alex Dutton’s death, Spencer and Jacob storm Whitfield’s mansion, kill him, rescue Mabel, and burn Whitfield Manor to the ground. In season 2 of 1923, Whitfield’s death serves as the climax of a long-running feud with the Duttons.

5) Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché)

Father Renaud's death results from the abuse his victim endured (Image via Prime Video)

In 1923, Father Renaud is murdered by Teonna Rainwater. She takes revenge upon him after he abused her for years while she was at boarding school for those years.

Teonna's action is a turning point in her life as she stands up for herself and takes revenge for the abuse she endured. Father Renaud's murder serves as a pivotal moment in her life, and she feels closure and justice served for her character.

6) Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane)

Marshal Kent dies during his time in Texas (Image via Prime Video)

Marshal Kent dies during his time in Texas, killed by Father Renaud rather than Teonna Rainwater, whom he has been pursuing. While Kent’s death is anticipated, the circumstances surrounding it are unexpected.

His involvement in the deaths of several Native Americans over the course of the series in 1923 marks him as a key antagonist.

7) Pete Plenty Clouds (Jeremy Gauna)

He is the son of Hank Plenty Clouds and becomes an ally and protector for Teonna (Image via Prime Video)

Pete Plenty Clouds’ death marks a significant moment in Teonna Rainwater’s storyline. His character, who develops a close bond with Teonna, is killed by lawmen after they go their separate ways.

Before he dies, Teonna says goodbye, finding brief peace in her difficult journey. Pete’s death in 1923 carries emotional weight, particularly because of his connection with Teonna. Though his return is short, it allows for a rare moment of affection in an otherwise brutal narrative.

8) Lindy (Madison Elise Rogers)

Lindy is introduced in 1923 season 1(Image via Prime Video)

Lindy (Madison Elise Rogers) is introduced in the 1923 season 1 as a s*x worker employed by Donald Whitfield. Alongside her fellow pr*stitute, Christy, she is subjected to Whitfield’s sadistic manipulation.

To Donald’s surprise, Lindy embraces his “lessons” and emerges as a sociopath to rival her mentor. Whitfield encourages her cruelty, planning to unleash her on unsuspecting politicians and power brokers in Montana.

After torturing Christy to death, Lindy targets Mabel under Whitfield’s orders. She and Donald manipulate Mabel until Spencer and Jacob Dutton rescue her. In a raid on Whitfield’s mansion, the Yellowstone cowboys kill Lindy at the dinner table, ending her dark transformation from victim to villain.

9) Runs His Horse (Michael Spears)

Runs His Horse is killed while trying to protect Teonna Rainwater (Image via Prime Video)

Runs His Horse is killed while trying to protect Teonna Rainwater, not long after the death of Pete Plenty Clouds. He is shot and killed during the conflict, and while his death follows a familiar pattern in the storyline, it remains a significant loss.

The death of Runs His Horse marks another tragic chapter in 1923, as he falls while defending Teonna. Coming soon after the loss of Pete, his passing reinforces the personal cost of resistance and loyalty within the series’ broader arc.

10) Alexandra “Alex” Dutton (Julia Schlaepfer)

Alexandra Dutton suffers severe frostbite (Image via Prime Video)

Alexandra Dutton faces extreme hardships in her effort to reunite with her husband, Spencer, in Montana. After surviving a brutal winter that claims the lives of her companions, she is rescued by Spencer but suffers severe frostbite.

Pregnant and in critical condition, Alexandra declines surgery to increase her baby’s chances of survival. She dies in her sleep at a hospital in Bozeman on March 24, 1924. Alexandra is later buried in the Dutton family graveyard beside Jack Dutton, her nephew-in-law.

Alexandra’s fate in 1923 is both harrowing and emotional. After surviving a near-fatal winter and reuniting with Spencer, she chooses to risk her life for their unborn child.

Interested viewers can watch two seasons of 1923 on Paramount+, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

