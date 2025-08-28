7 Julie Delpy Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Her in Netflix's 'Hostage'

Julie Delpy delivers a strong performance in Netflix's political thriller Hostage. The premise of the story follows British Prime Minister and French President Vivienne Toussaint as they encounter difficult choices when threats emerge against both parties.

Julie Delpy embodies the role of Vivienne, who takes a strict stand on cord security. Her intense portrayal displays why she remains one of cinema's most engaging actresses. Julie Delpy has built a perfect career spanning over years.

She started acting in European movies during the 1980s. Julie Delpy later moved to Hollywood and became known for romantic dramas. She also works as a writer and director. Julie Delpy has also written, directed, and acted in more than 30 movies throughout her filmography. Her experience includes arthouse cinema and commercial movies. Julie Delpy earned positive reviews for her work in independent productions. She often plays complicated characters with emotional nuance.

Here are some popular works of Julie Delpy that earned her long-overdue recognition among fans.

1) Before Sunrise

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Before Sunrise represents Julie Delpy's breakthrough role in American cinema. The movie features Céline (portrayed by Julie Delpy) and Jesse (portrayed by Ethan Hawke), who meet on a train and decide to spend a night together walking and talking through the streets in Vienna.

The entire film takes place in one night. The plot consists mostly of monologues, introspection, and extended dialogue between Jesse and Céline's characters. Julie Delpy and Hawke walk through Vienna talking about love and life.

Their conversations feel unscripted and natural. The movie launched one of cinema's most beloved trilogies. Julie Delpy co-wrote the sequels that followed years later.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Three Colors: White

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie is a part of a trilogy that captures Julie Delpy depicting French values. This installment focuses on equality in society and relationships.

The movie tells the story of a Polish hairdresser whose French wife divorces him. Delpy portrays the role of Dominique, the cold and cunning wife. She humiliates her spouse during their divorce proceedings. Her character represents the power imbalance in their union.

Delpy demonstrates her range by playing an unsympathetic character. The movie expresses themes of redemption, broken marriage, and revenge. Her acting adds complications to what could have been a simple villain role. The movie won various awards at international film festivals. Delpy's acting has established her as a sincere dramatic actress.

Three Colors: White is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) 2 Days in Paris

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This romantic comedy featured Delpy and was written and directed by her. The movie displays a couple visiting Paris for two days. Delpy portrays the role of Marion, a French photographer residing in New York. She brings her neurotic American love interest to meet her parents.

The trip reveals struggles in their relationship. Her character deals with ex-boyfriends and family drama. Delpy based the story on her own personal experiences. She shot the movie around her childhood neighbourhood. This film explores cultural differences between the French and the American people. Delpy's direction keeps the pace subtle despite serious themes.

She received critical acclaim for her multi-faceted contribution in the movie as a writer, director, and actor. The film spawned a sequel called 2 Days in New York sometime later.

2 Days in Paris is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Before Sunset

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Delpy reprises her role as Céline in this sequel to Before Sunrise. The movie reunites the characters nine years after their Vienna meeting. Jesse has become a writer and has written a book about their night together.

Céline shows up at his Paris book reading, and they spend one afternoon walking through Paris. Delpy co-wrote the screenplay with Ethan Hawke and director Richard Linklater.

Her character has become more cynical about relationships and love. This dialogue explores what unfolded in Céline's life after their time apart. Both characters are now in other relationships, but still feel drawn to each other after meeting.

Delpy delivers her most emotionally complicated performance in the trilogy. The movie earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. The real-time constraints add more urgency to their conversations.

Before Sunset is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Europa Europa

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This early Delpy movie displays her dramatic range as a young actress. The film tells the real story of a Jewish boy surviving World War II. He hides his identity by joining the Hitler Youth wing. Delpy portrays Leni, a German girl who becomes his partner.

She unknowingly falls for someone else she would consider an anti-hero. The movie explores survival and identity during wartime. Delpy's character represents the lost innocence during the Nazi era.

Her performance brings the human side to a complex historical period. The film won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Movie. Delpy's work helped establish an international reputation.

Europa Europa is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Before Midnight

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The final movie in the trilogy finds Céline and Jesse married with kids. This installment takes place during a family vacation in Greece. Delpy's character struggles with career ambitions and motherhood.

She feels stuck with domestic responsibilities while Jesse pursues his writing. Their union encounters its biggest challenge yet. Delpy co-wrote this movie and earned critical acclaim. Her acting displays a woman questioning her life choices.

The film explores how long-term connections change over time. The heated confrontations between the characters feel raw and painful. The trilogy received widespread critical acclaim and earned two Academy Award nominations.

Before Midnight is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) An American Werewolf in Paris

A still from the movie (Image via IMDB)

Delpy experimented with horror comedy in this supernatural thriller. The movie follows American tourists who encounter werewolves in Paris. Delpy portrays Serafine, a werewolf struggling with her condition.

She falls in love with one of the tourists despite the risk. Her character tries to control her violent urges and transformations. The movie blends romantic comedy with horror elements.

Julie Delpy brings emotional depth to a potentially cold role. She performs her own stunts during transformation scenes. The movie uses practical effects and visual graphics. Julie Delpy's performance anchors the supernatural elements with authentic emotion. Critics noted her ability to make an unbelievable situation feel raw. The film turned into a cult classic among other horror fans.

An American Werewolf in Paris is available on Amazon Prime for viewers.

These are seven Julie Delpy shows and movies to watch if you liked her in Hostage. Let us know in the comments section which was your favourite.

