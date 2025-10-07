7 Mark Wahlberg movies to watch if you loved him in Prime Video’s ‘Play Dirty’

Mark Wahlberg is an American actor, producer, and former rapper who first rose to fame as Marky Mark with the Funky Bunch before transitioning into film. He earned acclaim for Boogie Nights and became known for action hits like The Italian Job, The Departed, and Transformers, while also starring in comedies such as The Other Guys, Ted, and Daddy’s Home.

In Play Dirty (2025), directed by Shane Black and based on Donald E. Westlake’s Parker series, Wahlberg stars as professional thief Parker. The film also features LaKeith Stanfield as Grofield, with Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, and Tony Shalhoub rounding out the ensemble cast.

The story follows Parker as he seeks revenge after a heist goes wrong, assembling a crew to outsmart a powerful crime syndicate and recover stolen treasure. In a world of betrayals and heists, Parker moves through a dangerous landscape of crime and vengeance, showcasing Wahlberg in a lead role.

Here is a list of seven Mark Wahlberg movies to watch if viewers loved him in Prime Video’s Play Dirty.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Boogie Nights, Mile 22, and Mark Wahlberg movies to watch if you loved him in Prime Video’s Play Dirty

1) Boogie Nights

Mark Wahlberg as Eddie Adams in Boogie Nights (Image via Prime Video)

Mark Wahlberg gained major attention with his breakthrough role in Boogie Nights (1997), directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Set in Los Angeles’s San Fernando Valley during the 1970s and 1980s, the film follows a young man’s rise from nightclub worker to a prominent figure in the adult film industry.

Wahlberg plays Eddie Adams, later known as Dirk Diggler, delivering a performance that showcased his ability to handle challenging roles.

Premiering at the 1997 Toronto International Film Festival, Boogie Nights received critical acclaim and three Academy Award nominations, including for supporting actor and actress.

2) The Fighter

Wahlberh as Micky Ward in The Fight (Image via Apple TV+)

Mark Wahlberg delivered a standout performance as Micky Ward in The Fighter (2010), a biographical sports drama directed by David O. Russell.

Drawing on their shared Massachusetts roots, Wahlberg committed fully to portraying the boxer, training for over four years with Freddie Roach and Manny Pacquiao, building a home boxing gym, and taking real punches during fight scenes.

Wahlberg’s portrayal anchored the film’s exploration of family loyalty and the emotional struggles behind a fighter’s rise.

Sharing the screen with Christian Bale, Amy Adams, and Melissa Leo, he brought realism to Micky Ward’s story, helping make The Fighter a critically acclaimed sports drama celebrated for its grounded performances.

3) The Departed

The Departed (2006), a crime thriller set in Boston (Image via Apple TV+)

Mark Wahlberg delivered a memorable performance as Staff Sergeant Sean Dignam in The Departed (2006), Martin Scorsese’s crime thriller set in Boston.

Wahlberg’s portrayal of the unpredictable police officer brought intensity to the film, balancing the tension between the undercover cop and the mob mole. His character’s personality and street-smart edge made him a standout among a star-studded cast that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson.

Wahlberg’s role added a critical layer to the film’s exploration of deception and identity within law enforcement. Through his interactions with colleagues and criminals, he showed the personal risks of working in a world where trust is scarce, helping to anchor the movie’s narrative of betrayal and the distinction between right and wrong.

4) The Other Guys

Wahlberg starred as Detective Terry Hoitz in The Other Guys (Image via Apple TV+)

Mark Wahlberg starred as Detective Terry Hoitz in The Other Guys (2010), bringing comedic timing and action-ready charisma to the cop comedy alongside Will Ferrell.

Wahlberg’s portrayal of the brash, accident-prone detective, still notorious for accidentally shooting Derek Jeter during the World Series, combined intensity with standout moments, making him a key figure in the film’s ensemble cast, which included Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Wahlberg’s performance showed Terry’s growth from a reckless, misunderstood cop to a more self-aware and capable partner. Through his interactions with Ferrell’s character, he added to the story, helping to enhance the film’s slapstick humor and satire on the chaotic world of elite law enforcement.

5) The Italian Job

Mark Wahlberg as Charlie "Hustle" Croker in The Italian Job (Image via Apple TV+)

Mark Wahlberg starred as Charlie "Hustle" Croker in The Italian Job (2003), portraying the skilled mastermind who leads his team through a heist.

As a skilled thief and professional fixer, Wahlberg’s Croker drives the story, orchestrating elaborate heists while seeking justice for the murder of his mentor, John Bridger. His performance complemented the film’s ensemble cast, which included Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, and Jason Statham.

Wahlberg’s portrayal emphasized problem-solving and action, guiding the crew through plans and heist sequences across Venice, Los Angeles, and beyond. His presence helped elevate the film’s escapes and teamwork, making Croker a strong lead.

6) Pain & Gain

Mark Wahlberg starred as Daniel Lugo in Pain & Gain (Image via Apple TV+)

Mark Wahlberg starred as Daniel Lugo in Pain & Gain (2013), portraying a charismatic but reckless bodybuilder whose ambition drives the story.

Wahlberg played Lugo, a man determined to achieve wealth and success in 1990s Miami alongside co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Anthony Mackie. His performance showed Lugo’s ego and overconfidence, driving the film’s crime and action.

Wahlberg’s portrayal showed the consequences of ambition and poor decisions, as Lugo’s schemes lead to escalating problems. His performance made Lugo a central figure who propels the story through the film’s events.

7) Mile 22

Mark Wahlberg stars as CIA Officer James Silva in Mile 22 (Image via Apple TV+)

Mark Wahlberg stars as CIA Officer James Silva, also known as "Child 1," in Mile 22 (2018), portraying the seasoned and strategic leader of the elite Overwatch unit.

Wahlberg plays Silva, a former Force Recon Marine tasked with escorting an asset through hostile territory. His performance shows Silva’s tactical skill, leadership, and commitment to the mission, driving the film’s action and suspense.

Throughout the film, Wahlberg’s Silva faces ambushes, operations, and threats, showing both skill and judgment. His portrayal emphasizes the demands of leading a top-secret paramilitary team, with action and strategic decision-making, making Silva the film’s central focus.

Viewers interested can watch Play Dirty, starring Mark Wahlberg, on Amazon Prime Video.

