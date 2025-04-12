7 movies to watch if you loved Paddington in Peru

Paddington in Peru is a 2024 live-action/animated adventure comedy film written and directed by Mark Burton, Dougal Wilson, Jon Foster, and James Lamont.

It is the third installment in the Paddington series, based on Michael Bond's best-selling books. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Olivia Colman, and Antonio Banderas, with Ben Whishaw returning as the voice of Paddington.

In Paddington in Peru, the Brown family goes to Peru when Aunt Lucy gets lost. They follow her trail and find themselves in the jungle along with a riverboat captain and his daughter. Their adventure is filled with unexpected obstacles and hidden drama surrounding a fabled lost city.

If viewers enjoyed Paddington in Peru for its themes of adventure, family relationships, quirky comedy, and seeking a sense of belonging, here is a list of seven similar movies to watch next.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Peter Rabbit and 6 other movies to watch if you enjoyed Paddington in Peru

1) My Penguin Friend

The movie is based on the true tale of fisherman João Pereira de Souza and penguin Dindim (Image via Hulu)

My Penguin Friend is a family adventure film directed by David Schurmann. Starring Jean Reno and Adriana Barraza, the movie is based on a true tale of fisherman João Pereira de Souza and the penguin Dindim, a tale that made headlines across the world in 2016.

The film follows the journey of Brazilian fisherman João, who finds an oil-soaked and severely injured penguin drifting in the ocean. He brings the penguin home, cares for it, and, in the process, develops an impenetrable bond that transcends logic.

Much like Paddington in Peru, My Penguin Friend captures the special connection between human and animal, rooted in compassion and the journey home.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

2) Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel is a tiny, talking seashell who lives with his grandmother, Connie (Image via Hotstar)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a 2021 American live-action/stop-motion animated mockumentary directed by Dean Fleischer Camp in his feature debut.

Jenny Slate returns as the voice of Marcel, a tiny, talking seashell who lives with his grandmother, Connie. After a short film about Marcel goes viral, he gains a massive following and renewed hope of finding his long-lost family.

If viewers were charmed by the depth of Paddington in Peru, they would find Marcel the Shell with Shoes On equally moving.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Peter Rabbit

Peter Rabbit is a 2018 comedy movie based on Beatrix Potter's beloved character, with James Corden voicing Peter Rabbit.

Set in the English Lake District, Peter Rabbit and his siblings raid Mr. McGregor's garden while living under the care of Bea. Chaos ensues when McGregor's uptight great-nephew Thomas arrives—and falls for Bea—sparking a comedic feud with Peter.

With its mayhem and life-lesson-filled adventures, Peter Rabbit competes with Paddington in Peru's mix of mischief and affection in a tale that ultimately shines with love and forgiveness.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video

4) Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

The movie follows the life of Ada Harris, a house cleaner who wishes to wear a Dior gown (Image via Apple TV+)

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is a 2022 historical comedy-drama movie written and directed by Anthony Fabian, based on Paul Gallico's 1958 novel Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris. The movie stars Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, and others.

Set in 1957 London, the story follows Ada Harris, a kind house cleaner who wishes to wear a Dior gown. After she receives some unexpected money, she goes to Paris, where class disparities are evident, but she impresses the Dior employees with her sincerity and courage.

Paddington in Peru and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris both follow spirited protagonists on transformational quests far from home, where courage and kindness open doors to the unexpected.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

5) Wallace and Gromit

Wallace & Gromit is a British clay comedy franchise (Image via Netflix)

Wallace & Gromit is a British clay comedy franchise produced by Aardman Animations and created by Nick Park. It follows Wallace, an eccentric, cheese-obsessed inventor, and his clever, mute beagle, Gromit.

The franchise consists of four shorts, two feature films, as well as spin-offs and TV special content. The first short, A Grand Day Out, was finished and launched in 1989. Peter Sallis and Ben Whitehead lent the voice of Wallace, with Gromit having no personal dialogue but utilizing body language and facial expressions instead.

The inventive, endearing misadventures of Wallace and Gromit echo the whimsical charm of Paddington in Peru, where loyalty and humor shine through every twist.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) My Neighbor Totoro

The film revolves around two young girls, Satsuki and Mei (Image via Prime Video)

My Neighbor Totoro is a 1988 Japanese animated fantasy film directed and written by Hayao Miyazaki. Featuring the voice talents of Noriko Hidaka, Chika Sakamoto, and Hitoshi Takagi, the film tells the story of two sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who relocate to a new rural home in post-war Japan and find a world of friendly forest spirits.

Located in the 1950s, the story meshes animism, Shinto imagery, and naturalism. As the girls settle into their new home and the illness of their mother, they turn to the fantasy world of Totoro and forest spirits, demonstrating imagination and the human-nature relationship.

Both Paddington Peru and My Neighbor Totoro take viewers into magical realms where nature and innocence converge.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+

7) Fantastic Mr. Fox

Fantastic Mr. Fox is a stop-motion animated comedy film directed by Wes Anderson (Image via Apple TV+)

Fantastic Mr. Fox is a 2009 stop-motion animated comedy film directed by Wes Anderson, based on Roald Dahl's novel. Written in association with Noah Baumbach, it stars the voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and others.

The film follows Mr. Fox, whose clever robberies of three farmers render his family and animal community insecure when the farmers retaliate. Mr. Fox promises to abandon his criminal ways when his wife, Felicity, becomes pregnant.

Years later, however, Mr. Fox returns to stealing from three ruthless farmers, putting his family and fellow animals at risk. As tensions rise, they must unite to outwit the farmers and survive.

Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox shares with Paddington in Peru a sense of visual quirkiness and the strength of a found family in the face of chaos and external threats.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

Interested viewers can watch Paddington in Peru on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

