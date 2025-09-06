7 Olivia Colman movies and shows to watch if you loved her in The Roses

The Roses (2025) is a dark comedy film by Jay Roach starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch as the picture-perfect British couple Ivy and Theo Rose, whose marriage disintegrates spectacularly over the years. The film traces their journey through its passionate beginnings, meeting in a London restaurant kitchen, their marriage, migration to California, and their diverging career fortunes.

Ivy becomes a successful chef while Theo’s architectural career falters, making the typical family roles turn on their heads and fostering bitterness. Their children, played by Wells Rappaport and Hala Finley, add yet another layer of family politics, as old love gives way to competitiveness and misunderstanding.

Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, and Allison Janney round out the supporting cast. People are praising the film’s acrid wit, strong performances, and sharp observations on love, ambition, and the collateral damage caused by shifting fates. The Roses is distinguishable for catching the whole richness and mayhem of modern marriage.

Hot Fuzz, The Favourite, and 5 other Olivia Colman movies to watch

7) Wonka

Still from Wonka (Image via Warner Bros.)

In the musical prequel Wonka, directed by Paul King, Olivia Colman also appears as the shrewd and opportunistic Mrs. Scrubitt. Managing the boarding house where Charlie finds himself in an early jam, Scrubitt has obvious analogues in such larger-than-life figures as the manipulative Miss Hannigan in Annie or the money-grubbing Madame Thénardier in Les Misérables.

In this role, Olivia brings a certain mixture of theatrical bombast and wit. The plot twists and witty sparring she contributes help make the film’s sense of mischief and charm convincing. Though Timothée Chalamet stars as the young Willy Wonka, Scrubitt anchors the film’s comedic angle and drives the story in surprising directions.

The movie is currently streaming on HBO Max.

6) Wicked Little Letters

Still from Wicked Little Letters (Image via StudioCanal)

Wicked Little Letters, directed by Thea Sharrock, is a British period black-comedy mystery set in 1920s England, loosely based on real events. Edith Swan, the devout and socially conservative Littlehampton resident, is played by Olivia Colman.

Life in the small coastal town goes south when Edith, along with other residents, begins receiving ridiculous, anonymous letters filled with profanity. Jessie Buckley stars alongside Olivia as Rose Gooding, Edith’s boisterous neighbor turned former friend, who becomes the prime suspect after her own run-in with the law and a falling out between the two women.

When the town finds itself in the middle of a scandal, an indefatigable police officer (Anjana Vasan) suspects an underlying mystery. The film has generated buzz for its blend of historical farce and quick-witted humor, particularly by showcasing the chemistry between Olivia and Buckley at the forefront.

The film has been lauded for delivering both a portrayal of social divisions with a distinct British flair and sharp humor.

The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

5) The Lobster

Still from The Lobster (Image via Picturehouse Entertainment)

In Yorgos Lanthimos’ darkly absurdist film The Lobster (2015), Olivia Colman stars as a hotel manager whose dystopian resort is like no other on Earth. Within the storyline, David (Colin Farrell), with his dog Bob by his side, is informed by Colman’s character that if he does not find a lover within 45 days, he will be transformed into the animal of his choosing.

The hotel manager imparts this information with an air of calm authority, setting the dangerous stakes and rules for the clientele of the hotel. While Olivia’s role is limited, it fills viewers with tension concerning the tone of the establishment, which becomes an uneasy setting for the absurd comedy.

Throughout her ghoulishly jaunty interactions with guests, an oppressive feeling of menace arises; this well exemplifies the overarching tone of the story. The manager’s presence foregrounds the rising themes of conformity, social pressure, and fear throughout the film. Her formal demeanor anchors the rigid environment of the hotel and drives the surreal pacing of the narrative.

The movie is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV.

4) The Favourite

Still from The Favourite (Image via Fox Searchlight)

In Yorgos Lanthimos' historical dramedy The Favourite, Olivia Colman plays the role of Queen Anne of Great Britain, a somewhat weary and fragile monarch with an elusive grasp of power in the early 18th century. The film highlights the personal and political struggles of a ruler trying to govern while suffering from illness, grief, and the strains imposed by the calamities of war.

Queen Anne finds herself in a state of flux between close friendships with Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) and Abigail Hill (Emma Stone) – a rivalry marked by Machiavellian exertions of will as the two women conspire against each other for her favor. Olivia Colman gained immense recognition for this role, winning a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and an Academy Award for Best Actress.

This black comedy-drama paints a complex portrait of Anne, emphasizing her weaknesses alongside her authority. Colman’s performance is a major reason for the film's critical acclaim, celebrated for its expressive portrayal of a historically complicated human being.

The movie is available to rent/buy on Apple TV.

3) Tyrannosaur

Still from Tyrannosaur (Image via StudioCanal)

Tyrannosaur, directed by Paddy Considine and released in 2011, fits into the British drama genre with its depiction of the intertwined lives of Joseph, a man increasingly troubled by violent rage, and Hannah, a domestic abuse victim who works for a Christian charity shop. Olivia Colman plays Hannah, a character who provides a light of compassion and hope to offset Joseph's destructive behavior.

Their unconventional friendship forms the emotional backbone of the film and explores difficult themes of trauma, redemption, and the interplay of violence. The story opens with Hannah's secret life of domestic abuse gradually being brought to light, building tension toward a climax of key decisions that affect both characters.

Tyrannosaur was recognized for its raw handling of difficult subjects and the powerful performances of Colman and Peter Mullan, winning the Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema, Dramatic at Sundance. The movie is currently available to stream on Tubi.

2) Hot Fuzz

Still from Hot Fuzz (Image via Universal)

In Hot Fuzz, Olivia Colman plays PC Doris Thatcher, a local police officer in the village of Sandford. Her character is part of the small-town policing team and contributes to the village’s close-knit and sometimes quirky police force. Colman’s performance adds to the film’s dynamic, blending seamlessly into the ensemble cast that includes Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Her role supports the comedic tone and contributes to the development of the village’s atmosphere and mystery. PC Thatcher’s interactions with other officers and villagers provide insight into the unique character of Sandford, complementing the film’s blend of humor and suspense.

The movie is currently streaming on Starz.

1) The Lost Daughter

Still from The Lost Daughter (Image via Netflix)

In The Lost Daughter (2021), Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, Olivia Colman stars as Leda Caruso, a British academic on holiday in Greece, introspective as she confronts her past experiences of motherhood while observing a young mother and her daughter.

Issues of motherhood, identity, and internal conflict are explored, with Colman portraying the complexity of a woman struggling with her feelings and memories.

Jessie Buckley plays the young Leda, while Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal, and Peter Sarsgaard appear in supporting roles. As an adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel, the film became an awards contender, culminating in Colman receiving an Academy Award nomination.

Gyllenhaal’s screenplay and direction blend well with Colman’s subtle, layered performance in a well-conceived psychological thriller that evokes far more beneath the surface and delves deeply into raw human emotion. This role adds to Colman’s resume, showcasing a diverse array of complex character studies. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Roses is currently running in theaters.

