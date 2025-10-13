7 strongest MCU characters we’re excited to see in Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) recent box office performances have fallen short of expectations, although the last two films received positive reviews. Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for December 18, 2026, is seen as a significant event movie that could breathe new life into the MCU saga.

A partial cast announcement has been made, with Robert Downey Jr. set to play Victor von Doom (Doctor Doom), although some roles remain unannounced, leading to speculation about who else might appear. The ensemble cast from the MCU and 20th Century Studios' X-Men universe has fans excited, as they have waited years to see these characters interact on the big screen.

The following list features some of the most powerful characters already established in the MCU and other Marvel films.

Avengers: Doomsday

1) Sentry AKA Bob

Still from Thunderbolts* trailer (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

All members of the MCU's Thunderbolts* have been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, with Sentry (Lewis Pullman) being the most powerful member. His abilities include flight, super-strength, super-speed, laser vision, energy-to-matter conversion, invulnerability, and energy absorption.

Sentry is a character designed with contrast in mind, as his strength can be overshadowed by his villainous alter ego, the Void, which emerges during mental crises and feelings of sadness. This instability can lead to unforeseen consequences, making him vulnerable to control and affecting his trustworthiness as a hero.

His portrayal in the Thunderbolts* ultimately establishes him as one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite the difficulties he faces in managing his powers.

2) Professor X

Still from Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness (Image via Disney+)

Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in most of the Marvel films, where he is Magneto’s longtime friend and rival. The character of Xavier in the MCU and in the X-Men series is quite significant, having starred in Logan and made a brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Professor X, one of the most powerful telepaths in the universe, possesses several psychic abilities: he can read minds, control others' wills, generate striking hallucinations, alter memories, and even push opponents to the point of psychological breakdown. In simple terms, these powers make him a formidable opponent.

However, Xavier’s mind-reading abilities can sometimes cross ethical boundaries, allowing him to force others to cooperate by coercing them into his cause. This creates a dilemma that makes it very difficult for anyone to oppose him.

3) Magneto

Still from X Men: The Last Stand (Image via Disney+)

In Avengers: Doomsday, Sir Ian McKellen, who played Magneto in the original X-Men trilogy, will reprise his iconic role. It is McKellen’s performance that established Magneto as a key character in the Marvel movie universe, highlighting his background as a Holocaust survivor, a magnetism expert, and a mutant leader.

His return allows fans to see him interact with cast members from the previous X-Men films, such as Patrick Stewart. Magneto’s powers mainly involve controlling and manipulating magnetic fields. These abilities enable him to influence metals and electronic devices significantly.

With his power set, he is expected to be a major challenge for the MCU’s upcoming team of heroes, as most of them are equipped with metal-based weapons or gear. McKellen’s return is seen as a hint at Magneto’s complex relationships with allies and foes, ensuring he leaves a lasting, impactful presence in the Marvel epic.

4) Loki

Still from Loki finale (Image via Disney+)

Throughout his Marvel Cinematic Universe journey, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has harnessed the power of the Temporal Loom, a machine that simplifies one zero energy into the Sacred Timeline. He Who Remains initially created the Temporal Loom to ensure harmony by sewing and controlling timelines. After He Who Remains’ death, the Loom faces a bottleneck as it is stuck with numerous branching worlds.

Loki, using the Loom, can not only create new timelines but also manage and alter them, an ability that few MCU characters possess. As a result, he is no longer confined to magical skills but can manipulate time on a multiversal scale, placing him above most superheroes and supervillains. He thus becomes a crucial factor in the expanding multiverse plot.

5) Doctor Doom

Still from Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Doctor Doom, the primary villain in Avengers: Doomsday, is a fusion of highly advanced technology with powerful magic. His powered suit boosts his strength, stamina, and flight, and also includes energy weapons and protective force fields. In addition to teleportation, technopathy, and summoning demons, Doom’s abilities include regeneration.

He is one of the most consummate sorcerers and has command over the dark arts, as he can do energy projection, create illusions, and travel through other dimensions. Moreover, Doom possesses scientific intellect and political power over the country of Latveria, which only adds to his strategic advantage.

However, his full skillset in the MCU remains unknown, but his depiction in comics and other media shows him as one of the deadliest foes to encounter multiple superhero teams.

6) Thor

Still from Thor: Love and Thunder trailer (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday (2026), thus continuing his portrayal of the Asgardian god of thunder as one of the few original Avengers, along with RDJ, who is guaranteed to appear in the film.

Thor's signature weapon, Stormbreaker, truly has no match, as it not only complements his strength but also enhances his lightning abilities. The character’s history of defeating the mightiest antagonists places him among the most powerful heroes of the MCU.

The rumors about Doomsday being Hemsworth's last film as Thor have finally been denied by the actor. Instead, he suggested that he might be involved further in the MCU phases. In Doomsday, Thor’s battle experience and power will be crucial to uniting different teams in the fight against Doctor Doom’s threat.

7) Franklin Richards

Still from Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Franklin Richards is a character from the Marvel Universe who possesses immense power. The son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four, Franklin can change reality on a cosmic scale.

He is capable of creating alternate universes and altering matter, energy, space, and time. Additionally, he has nearly unlimited mental power; for example, he can read minds, move objects with his mind, and separate his spirit from his body.

He has even been compared to cosmic gods multiple times in the comics, demonstrating the ability to bring back Galactus, kill other powerful cosmic beings, and survive multiverse disasters. Though he is just a toddler, his abilities make him an immensely powerful entity in the MCU. His brief interaction with Doctor Doom in the post-credit scene of Fantastic Four: First Steps hints that he will have a significant role in the upcoming showdown.

All MCU and X-Men films are available to stream on Disney+.

