7 thrillers to watch if you liked ‘Take Cover’

Take Cover (2024) is a British action thriller directed by Nick McKinless, starring Scott Adkins and Alice Eve. The story follows a skilled sniper who becomes trapped in a glass penthouse by a lethal adversary.

Sniper Sam and spotter Ken clash over faith and morality during a tense mission gone wrong. After a botched attempt on his life shakes Sam to his core, he considers retirement—but agrees to take on one final assignment in Frankfurt.

A champagne sendoff spirals into mortal danger all too soon, and Sam is betrayed by members of their own pack. Double-crossed and pursued by killers, Sam must survive, shield an innocent stranger, and be led to redemption and vengeance.

If viewers liked watching Take Cover, then here are seven similar thrillers to watch packed with themes of betrayal, survival under siege, and lone warriors facing overwhelming odds.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Extraction, Ava and 5 other thrillers to watch if you liked Take Cover

1) One More Shot (2024)

One More Shot is a 2024 action thriller and a sequel to One Shot (Image via Apple TV+)

One More Shot (also titled One Shot 2) is a 2024 action thriller and a sequel to One Shot. It is directed and written by James Nunn and features Scott Adkins, Michael Jai White, Alexis Knapp, and Tom Berenger.

When a Polish covert facility is attacked, Navy SEAL Jake Harris is deployed to transport detainee Amin Mansur to Washington, D.C. to be interrogated. When their aircraft is diverted to a civilian airfield, an unexpected mercenaries' siege jeopardizes the mission.

With loyalty and motives tested, and hidden agendas uncovered, Jake becomes the target of a game of cat and mouse with lethal stakes, safeguarding his prisoner and thwarting a conspiracy of monumental proportions.

Similar to Take Cover, One More Shot drops its hero into an urgent siege with special forces, secret agendas, and decisions that increase the urgency of a botched mission.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max

2) The Wall (2017)

John Cena portrays the role of anAmerican soldier attacked by an Iraqi sniper (Image via Apple TV+)

The Wall (2017) is a war thriller movie directed by Doug Liman and features Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena playing the role of two American soldiers who get attacked by an Iraqi sniper.

In the aftermath of the Iraq War, two American soldiers are dispatched to find out the cause of a fatal attack at a remote work site. After one of them is shot and left behind when a wall collapses in a sniper ambush, an intense psychological game ensues as the hidden enemy uses radio communication to control the situation.

Caught between survival and finding out the cause of the fatal trap, the soldier must outsmart the sniper.

The Wall mirrors Take Cover's stark intensity, trapping a lone soldier in a deadly psychological standoff where every word and bullet counts.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Peacock

3) Extraction (2020)

Extraction (2020) is an action spy thriller film by Sam Hargrave (Image via Netflix)

Extraction (2020) is an action spy thriller film by Sam Hargrave, directed by Joe Russo, based on the graphic novel Ciudad.

The film is produced by Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, and Randeep Hooda and follows the story of an Australian mercenary who is contracted to bring an Indian drug lord's son who has been kidnapped in Dhaka, Bangladesh, but gets himself into trouble once double-crossed.

When betrayal and shifting allegiances arise, the mission becomes one of personal interest, causing him to risk everything in an attempt to save the boy and make amends with his past.

Extraction matches the relentless tempo of Take Cover, as an agent fights through chaos and corruption to protect a vulnerable target deep in hostile territory.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video

4) Ava (2020)

Ava, a hitwoman and ex-addict, begins to question her missions (Image via Netflix)

Ava (2020) is an American action thriller film directed by Tate Taylor, written by Matthew Newton, and produced by Freckle Films, a production company established by Jessica Chastain.

Ava, a hitwoman and former addict, starts questioning the intent of her targets, suspecting her clients. Having reconciled with her dysfunctional family and fought her demons, she finds herself caught in a deadly web of lies, where she must battle to survive and be redeemed.

With its thoughtful assassin and undertones of betrayal, Ava takes Take Cover's themes of redemption and survival in a world where trust is a vulnerability.

Where to watch: Netflix, Peacock

5) John Wick (2014)

John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, a retired hitman (Image via Apple TV+)

John Wick is a 2014 American action thriller written by Derek Kolstad and directed by Chad Stahelski. John Wick is played by Keanu Reeves, a retired hitman who takes revenge against the men who murdered his dog, his late wife's legacy.

Still mourning the death of his wife, retired hitman John Wick is pulled back into the violent world that he was trying to leave behind when a random act disrupts his peaceful existence. Desiring vengeance, a domino effect in the underworld is initiated, and he is forced to face his greatest nemesis and the specters of his past.

John Wick and Take Cover both involve lone warriors struggling through blood and betrayal, driven by loss and the need to right a personal wrong.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

6) Man on Fire (2004)

Ex-Marine John Creasy is hired as a bodyguard for a young girl (Image via Apple TV+)

Man on Fire (2004) is an action-thriller directed by Tony Scott and based on the A.J. Quinnell novel.

In Man on Fire (2004), ex-Marine and CIA agent John Creasy is hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, Pita Ramos, whom he protects in Mexico City, which is awash with kidnappings. Creasy is an alcoholic who has a tragic past, but he eventually develops a strong connection with Pita and regains his sense of purpose.

But when she is abducted despite his guard, Creasy gets drawn into a world of crime and corruption with violence, determined to get to the bottom of things and mete out justice on the perpetrators.

Man on Fire replicates Take Cover in depicting a protector whose brutal quest for justice stems from a deeply personal tragedy.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu

7) Triple Frontier (2019)

It is based on the real-life story of former military man Santiago "Pope" Garcia (Image via Netflix)

Triple Frontier is a 2019 action-adventure American film written by J.C. Chandor and Mark Boal, and directed by Chandor.

The film features Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal as a team of retired U.S. Army Delta Force operators who unite to perform a heist against South American crime lord Gabriel Martin Lorea.

Based on the real-life story of former military man Santiago "Pope" Garcia, the film has Santiago convincing his old team to steal $75 million from a top Colombian cartel figure. As greed and dishonesty run rampant, the team suffers life-threatening setbacks, eventually questioning their actions and loyalty.

In Triple Frontier, as in Take Cover, former allies are afflicted by backstabbing within when trying to cope with confused loyalties in a mission that spirals out of control.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch Take Cover on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Hulu.

