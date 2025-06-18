7 thrillers to watch if you liked Echo Valley

The new thriller that is on everyone's watchlist right now is Echo Valley starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney. Directed by Michael Pearce, it revolves around Moore's Kate Garrett, a horse trainer, who is struggling to cope with a recent loss. When her drug-addict daughter, Claire (Sweeney), shows up at her farm with a bloodied shirt, she realizes how much she is willing to risk for her child.

It is certainly true that Echo Valley's striking cinematic aesthetic is one of the reasons why viewers have enjoyed watching the movie. However, the main draw has to be the chemistry between its lead actors, Moore and Sweeney. Both of them expertly showcase the complexities of their characters and their strained relationship dynamics which adds to the drama and intrigue.

Like Echo Valley, there are other thrillers, mentioned on this list, that boast well-written narratives enhanced by shocking twists.

Kidnap, The Wasp and five other thrillers like Echo Valley that will keep viewers guessing

1) The River Wild (1994)

The River Wild, like Echo Valley, boasts memorable performances (Image via Universal Pictures)

Echo Valley wouldn't be the same without Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, as their strong on-screen presence helps to keep the audience invested. Similarly, The River Wild has the versatile Meryl Streep who carries the narrative with ease, with help from her co-stars, Kevin Bacon and David Strathairn.

Streep plays Gail Hartman, a history teacher and former river guide, who takes a rafting trip with her family. They decide to help two strangers who parted ways with their friend, also their guide till then, after an argument. Even though Gail and her family are eager to help them at first, it becomes clear soon enough that they aren't as innocent as they portray.

Like Echo Valley, The River Wild by Curtis Hanson explores the changing relationships between the characters and uses the same to propel the narrative forward. Aside from the memorable performances by the cast, the movie stands out thanks to its adrenaline-pumping action scenes.

Where to watch: The River Wild is available on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

2) Panic Room (2002)

Like Echo Valley, Panic Room also explores a mother's instinct to protect her child (Image via Sony)

Like Echo Valley, Panic Room by David Fincher, focuses on a mother and daughter duo who find themselves in a sticky situation. Jodie Foster plays Meg Altman, who moves into a new house with her eleven-year-old daughter, Sarah, portrayed by Kristen Stewart.

Although Meg was hoping this would be the fresh start she needed after her divorce, things soon take a dark turn. On their first night itself, their house gets broken into, which forces Meg and Sarah to hide in the panic room installed by the previous owner. But the intruders want something from inside the room which complicates matters.

Foster's Meg is very similar to Kate in Echo Valley in the way she focuses all her attention on protecting her daughter. It is commendable how director David Fincher is able to use imaginative camera angles to maintain the urgency and tension of the plot. Apart from Foster, Forest Whitaker stands out for the skilled portrayal of his character's conflicted nature.

Where to watch: Panic Room can be viewed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Netflix.

3) Kidnap (2017)

This thriller boasts several high-octane action scenes (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This action thriller by Luis Prieto introduces the audience to a desperate mother who will go to any and all lengths to protect her child, just like Kate in Echo Valley. In the lead is Halle Berry who plays Karla Dyson, a single mother who is a waitress by profession. When her six-year-old son is kidnapped at a carnival, Karla uses all the resources at her disposal to get him back from his captors.

The narrative does suffer from some common tropes that are to be expected from the genre, but even then, Berry is able to engage the viewer with her realistic portrayal of her character's dogged conviction. Like Echo Valley, Kidnap adds tantalizing new twists at just the right places so that the viewers are unable to exactly predict what happens next.

Action fans should particularly keep an eye out for the exciting car chase scenes that will have them on the edge of their seats.

Where to watch: Kidnap is available for streaming on Prime Video, Netflix and Tubi.

4) Bird Box (2018)

Bird Box has a spin-off sequel titled Bird Box Barcelona (Image via Netflix)

In Echo Valley, Kate has to navigate an unprecedented scenario to protect her daughter. The same is the case with the lead character in Bird Box, adapted from Josh Malerman's 2014 novel. Starring Sandra Bullock in the lead, the movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Bullock plays Malorie Hayes who has to take a trip down the river in a rowboat with her two children. But their journey isn't going to be easy as they have to put blindfolds to protect themselves from entities who can make people want to kill themselves upon gazing at them.

Similar to Echo Valley, Bird Box is able to maintain the intrigue till the very end. Director Susanne Bier uses the camera in such a way that the viewer is looking at things from Malorie's perspective which creates tension and a sense of unease.

Where to watch: Bird Box can be streamed on Netflix.

5) A Normal Family (2023)

This movie premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Claudia Kim Official Instagram)

Things aren't frantic from the get-go in Echo Valley but the pace picks up by the time the viewer starts to feel invested in the main characters. The same is the case with A Normal Family by Hur Jin-ho. Based on Herman Koch's The Dinner, this South Korean movie is the fourth feature film adaptation of the international bestseller.

Yang Jae-wan (Sul Kyung-gu) and Yang Jae-gyu (Jang Dong-gun) are two brothers who along with their wives, Lee Yeon-kyung (Kim Hee-ae) and Ji-su (Claudia Kim) often get together for luxurious meals at high-end restaurants. But when their children become involved in a violent crime, meal-time pleasantries give way to agonizing mind games.

Like Echo Valley, A Normal Family thrives on complex characters who show their true colors when faced with high-pressure situations. On the surface, the narrative may seem simple but it explores many poignant topics worth discussing such as morality, justice, and more.

Where to watch: A Normal Family is available for streaming on MUBI.

6) The Wasp (2024)

Fans of psychological thrillers shouldn't miss this underrated gem (Image via Official Movie Website)

What's interesting about Echo Valley is that just when viewers think they know where the narrative is headed, it swerves into surprising new directions. The Wasp, directed by Guillem Morales, boasts a similar experience.

Adapted from Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's 2015 play, the psychological thriller stars Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer in the lead. Dormer's Carla, who is seven months pregnant, is contacted by Heather (Harris). They were best friends in school but hadn't spoken for years. Over tea, Heather puts forth an unexpected proposition that could change their lives.

Like Echo Valley, The Wasp never disappoints in terms of cinematography and clever twists. This thriller doesn't exactly rely on high-octane action scenes but still manages to maintain the needed intensity with intelligent discourses that insinuate all is not what it seems on the surface.

Where to watch: The Wasp can be streamed on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Netflix.

7) Mothers' Instinct (2024)

Mothers' Instinct, like Echo Valley, boasts well-written dialogue that will stay with the viewer (Image via Neon)

Similar to Echo Valley, Mothers' Instinct boasts a suspenseful premise that evolves as the narrative progresses. Marking Benoît Delhomme's directorial debut, this movie stars Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway in lead roles. Chastain's Alice and Hathaway's Céline are best friends and neighbors, but things become complicated after a tragic incident.

The scenes with Chastain and Hathaway particularly stand out because their dynamic slowly shifts from amicable and sympathetic in the beginning to something much darker in due course. Given that the movie is set in the '60s, the costumes and production design needed to be on point in order to complement the narrative and the team certainly delivers on that aspect.

Like Echo Valley, Mothers' Instinct thrives on its layered storytelling that has enough tension and drama to keep viewers engaged till the very end.

Where to watch: Mothers' Instinct can be viewed on Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Movie aficionados who loved Echo Valley will enjoy these tense thrillers that feature intriguing plots, complex protagonists and surprising twists.

