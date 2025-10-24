"Don't really wanna comment": Isla Fisher reacts to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce by sharing support for actress

Actress Isla Fisher has said that was surpriser and concerned following news of actress Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban’s divorce after nearly two decades of marriage. Speaking on the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast released Thursday, October 23, 2025, Fisher said she was “really, really, really shocked” to hear about her friend’s separation. Fisher told hosts Carvey and Spade that she does not want to comment on it because of the now-divorced couples’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.&quot;I have left a message, I have not connected yet, but I don’t really wanna comment on that because there are children involved&quot;The Now You See Me: Now You Don’t actress added that she preferred to remain respectful and private about Kidman’s situation. The PEOPLE report from October 23, 2025, noted that Fisher, who recently finalized her own divorce from actor Sacha Baron Cohen, expressed both empathy and restraint, mindful of the public interest surrounding Kidman’s personal life.Isla Fisher opens up about her own divorceIsla Fisher’s comments came during an episode of Fly on the Wall titled “Isla Fisher Has The Best Friend Group,” where she initially discussed her friendships and a funny story about one of her friends before addressing her recent life changes. Hosts Dana Carvey, 70, and David Spade, 61, first teased a text misunderstanding involving a friend of Fisher’s, prompting laughter before the tone shifted to her personal experiences. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“I’ve been married for 23 years. I only just got... separated, divorced,” Fisher said, referring to her split from Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen. The couple first met in 2001, married in Paris in 2010, and finalized their divorce in June 2025.Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Isla Fisher attend a screening of the Oscars on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Image via Getty)The actress described adjusting to life post-divorce and how her friendships, including those with fellow Australian stars like Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts have remained a grounding influence. More about Nicole Kidman’s separation from Keith Urban Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation was confirmed by PEOPLE in an exclusive report published on September 29, 2025. The divorce marks the end of a marriage that had spanned nearly two decades. The couple, who married in June 2006, had been regarded as one of Hollywood’s most enduring partnerships.According to a later report by PEOPLE published on October 17, 2025, Nicole Kidman officially filed for divorce on September 30, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting to be the primary residential parent for their two daughters.According to the exclusive report, multiple sources close to the couple told PEOPLE that the decision came after a period of private separation. “Their separation really hasn’t been a secret,” one source said, explaining that Kidman and Urban “had been living separately for a while now.” Another insider noted that “people close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable.”Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Image via Getty)Nicole Kidman, 58, reportedly hoped to reconcile before ultimately accepting the end of the marriage. “She didn’t want this,” a source said, adding that “the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” particularly her sister Antonia Kidman, who has been described as a stabilizing presence.The actress was photographed walking with her sister in Nashville on October 1, 2025 in her first public appearance since the news broke. Keith Urban, 57, has remained largely private since the filing. The two were known for maintaining a relatively low-profile family life despite their public careers, often dividing time between their home in Tennessee and Nicole Kidman’s film projects abroad.For many fans and industry peers, the announcement marked the quiet conclusion of a marriage that had long appeared steady despite years of intense media attention.Nicole Kidman is focusing on her family and work post-divorceFollowing the announcement, PEOPLE reported that Nicole Kidman has been focused on other things. According to a source, the actress is reportedly, &quot;surrounded by the two things that matter the most to her, her family and her work.&quot;Nicole Kidman’s commitment to her daughters reportedly remains her top priority as she adjusts to life after the split. She has reportedly requested to be the primary residential parent and is seeking stability for Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.Nicole Kidman with daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Image via Getty)After briefly traveling in Europe, the Oscar-winning actress returned to Nashville, where she is said to be surrounded by relatives and close friends. According to a source, she is “keeping it positive” and “isn’t someone who dwells on regrets- she believes everything happens for a reason.”Sources have also emphasized that Nicole Kidman has found comfort in her work, with a busy schedule of upcoming projects including the TV adaptations Margo’s Got Money Troubles and Scarpetta, a third season of Big Little Lies, and a long-anticipated sequel to Practical Magic with Sandra Bullock.best of sandra bullock @bullocksourceLINKIn a new Vogue interview, Nicole Kidman spoke about reuniting with Sandra Bullock for Practical Magic 2.Kidman described the experience as “joyful,” while Bullock added, “It seems both of our mothers raised VERY independent women.” ❤️‍🔥In a Harper’s Bazaar interview published on October 9, 2025, after her divorce became public, Nicole Kidman spoke about emotional resilience without directly referencing the separation. The actress said, &quot;There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through. You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly, and it can take an enormous amount of time, it does pass.&quot;Friends and sources close to the actress told PEOPLE that she had been “stressed” about the inevitable public scrutiny but is now focusing on “what’s ahead and her girls.” Her calm response and steady focus have drawn support from colleagues and peers.