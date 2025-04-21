How to watch Paddington in Peru at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

StudioCanal’s third installment of the Paddington live-action animated feature film, Paddington in Peru, is available on digital platforms from April 1, 2025, after a successful box office run. The film grossed over $191 million worldwide with a production budget of $90 million. It is based on the children’s book series Paddington by the late author Michael Bond.

Ad

Paddington in Peru takes the Brown family and Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw, to the jungles of South American rainforests. They then go on a whirlwind adventure to find someone from Paddington’s childhood, who seems to have gone missing.

Writers Paul King, Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton have collaborated again for the project. Mark Burton has also written the screenplay, along with Jon Foster and James Lamont.

Olivia Coleman as Reverend Mother in a still from 'Paddington in Peru' (Image via YouTube/ @studiocanaluk)

Paddington in Peru marks the feature film debut of director Dougal Wilson. Paul King, who was also the director in the previous two installments, continues as an executive producer for this one. In an interview with FILMHOUNDS’s Lucy Carter in November 2024, Douglas Wilson expanded on how closely he planned for the Paddington world to mirror the real one.

Ad

Trending

“I was kind of cut off from the real world for about two years while I was making the film, but of course I was aware of what was going on. We try not to be too on the nose with Paddington in terms of commenting directly about anything,” he said.

He continued:

“But I think Paddington's approach to the world, his innocence and his tolerance, are all obviously great qualities that we should all be aspiring to. Sometimes we fall short. It's difficult. If everyone was like Paddington, that would be great.”

Ad

Paddington in Peru: Digital release

Paddington in Peru is now available across multiple digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home (Vudu). The film was released, as aforementioned, on April 1, 2025, on Prime Video and Apple TV. Currently, viewers can either rent or buy the film on these platforms.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the film dropped on Netflix UK on April 8, 2025, the date for its official release in the US is yet to be announced.

StudioCanal has handed over the distribution rights for Paddington in Peru to Sony Pictures Releasing for most countries, including the US, and excluding Russia, China, and Japan. StudioCanal distributed the film to the UK, Germany, Benelux, Australia/New Zealand, and Poland.

List of where viewers can rent or buy Paddington in Peru

Ad

on digital platforms

The film can be accessed on the following platforms:

Prime Video : It is available to rent for $19.99 and purchase for $24.99 in SD, HD, and UHD quality formats.

: It is available to rent for $19.99 and purchase for $24.99 in SD, HD, and UHD quality formats. Apple TV : It is available to rent for $19.99 and purchase for $24.99 in SD, HD, and 4K Ultra HD.

: It is available to rent for $19.99 and purchase for $24.99 in SD, HD, and 4K Ultra HD. DVD and Blu-ray: It will be released with a pre-order price of $28.60 and post that for $34.99.

Paddington in Peru will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on April 29, 2025. The release date for the film on Netflix for the US and the rest of the world is not yet known. Meanwhile, viewers can use a trusted VPN and stream it on Netflix UK’s platform.

Ad

Paddington in Peru: Plot and Cast

Ad

Paddington in Peru was released in the UK theaters on November 8, 2024, and on February 14, 2025, in the US. In this film, Paddington the bear, who lives with the Brown family in London, continues to enthrall with his signature humorous wit and charm.

The synopsis of the film reads:

“When Paddington discovers his beloved Aunt Lucy has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family head to the wilds of Peru to look for her. The only clue to her whereabouts is a spot marked on an enigmatic map.

Ad

The synopsis continues:

Determined to solve the mystery, Paddington embarks on a thrilling quest through the rainforests of the Amazon to find his aunt…and may also uncover one of the world’s most legendary treasures.”

Plot of Paddington in Peru

Paddington the bear in a still from 'Paddington in Peru' (Image via YouTube/ @studiocanaluk)

Paddington in Peru explores deeper into Paddington’s past and childhood. He was raised as a cub by his Aunt Lucy, who now stays at the Home for Retired Bears in Peru. Upon their arrival, Paddington and the Browns discover that Aunt Lucy has gone missing somewhere deep within the Peruvian Amazonian forests.

Ad

They find clues along the way and decide to make their way through the wilderness to track her down. They discover that finding Aunt Lucy might include locating the lost city of El Dorado and its hidden riches.

Somewhere along the journey, Paddington finds himself separated from his family and unwillingly partnered up with the sly boat captain, Hunter Cabot. By the end of the movie, with various trials and tribulations filled with comedy of errors, Paddington discovers the secret to his origins and ancestry, and lots of marmalade.

Ad

Many unexpected pursuers of the lost treasures from El Dorado are revealed, along with the whereabouts of Paddington’s Aunt Lucy.

Cast and characters of Paddington in Peru

Ad

The film consists of most of the old cast, with new additions and a surprise past character in its end-credits scene.

The cast and characters include:

Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown (Patriarch of the Brown family)

Emily Mortimer as Mary Brown (Matriarch of the Brown Family)

Ben Whishaw as Paddington Bear (Voice)

Madeline Harris as Judy Brown

Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown

Antonio Banderas as Captain Hunter Cabot

Carla Tous as Gina Cabot (Hunter’s daughter)

Olivia Coleman as Reverend Mother

Imelda Staunton as Aunt Lucy (Voice)

Oliver Maltman as Photo Booth (Voice)

Joel Fry as Joe the Postman

Robbie Gee as Mr. Barnes

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Dr. Jafri

Ben Miller as Colonel Lancaster

Jessica Hynes as Miss Kitts

Hayley Atwell as Madison

Ad

Sally Hawkins, who essayed the role of Mrs. Brown for Paddington 1 and 2, is replaced by Emily Mortimer in this film.

Paddington in Peru was the 2024 winner under the Best British Movie category of the Digital Spy Reader Awards. It also won the 2025 Truly Moving Picture Award hosted by Heartland Film.

Check out this space for more updates on upcoming movies, TV shows, and animated content.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mita Bhattacharjee Mita Bhattacharjee is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in English Literature, Mita transformed her fascination with comics, science fiction, fantasy, and thrillers into a career analyzing and discussing her favorite TV series and movies.



Before Sportskeeda, Mita worked as a news writer for a startup and curriculum writer for K12. She also served as a content writer and Point of Contact at V2 Solutions, bringing a wealth of experience to her current role.



Mita strives to deliver accurate and relevant information by staying updated on trending topics and rigorously fact-checking information. One of her proudest professional achievements is a 2,000-word article about a cancer patient, showcasing her ability to connect with people and share impactful stories.



Mita admires visionaries like Neil Gaiman, Christopher Nolan, and Quentin Tarantino for their pioneering spirit and ability to push creative boundaries. She dreams of traveling back to the premiere of The Sound of Music to witness the birth of a timeless classic.



Apart from writing, Mita enjoys reading about the cosmos, learning about pet grooming, and going on walks. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE