"Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature": Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein 2025 faces critical challenges

Frankenstein 2025 is shaping up to be one of Guillermo del Toro’s most ambitious projects and is set to premiere on Netflix in November. The film stars Jacob Elordi as the Creature and Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein, with a supporting cast that includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, and Charles Dance.

Based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, the story follows a scientist who reanimates a corpse with tragic consequences. Del Toro, who has been developing the film for over a decade, describes it as a personal passion project.

“Andrew Garfield stepping out and Jacob coming in. I mean, it was like Jacob is the most perfect actor for the creature,” del Toro says.

“And we have a supernaturally good connection. It’s like, very few words. Very few things I have to say, and he does it.”

del Toro told Vanity Fair in an interview published on July 28, 2025, referring to Elordi’s casting after Andrew Garfield exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. The teaser for the film was revealed during Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, where del Toro also spoke about his long journey with the story. The teaser featured Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein narrating,

“Some of what I will tell you is fact. Some is not. But it is all true.”

While the cast and teaser have generated attention, the film is also facing several critical challenges. These include the pressure of high expectations following del Toro’s previous successes, a rushed design overhaul due to a late casting change, and polarized early reactions to the Creature’s appearance. These hurdles have made Frankenstein 2025 a closely watched release for both del Toro and Netflix.

Jacob Elordi’s creature divides early opinion for Frankenstein 2025

Director Guillermo del Toro and Oscar Isaac on the set of Frankenstein 2025, constructing the Creature amid a setting that fuses science and myth. (Image via Netflix)

Frankenstein 2025 presents Jacob Elordi’s Creature with a distinctive look, departing from previous cinematic depictions. In the released first-look images, Elordi appears with greenish skin and facial features that resemble a shattered marble statue reassembled. His face is partially covered by a scarf and he wears a hooded coat.

This unconventional visual approach has sparked debate among fans and critics alike, revealing one of the film's central challenges: meeting audience expectations while reimagining an iconic character.

Del Toro explained that the look had to be redesigned in just nine weeks after Elordi’s casting, a major production shift that added pressure to the creative team. Makeup artist Mike Hill said,

“The thing about Jacob is, he just has everything rolled into one,”

adding that Elordi’s physicality and gaze reminded him of Boris Karloff’s iconic presence. Elordi immersed himself in the role, saying,

“Because I came in so late, everything happened on top of each other at the same time. I was shooting as I was seeing, as I was understanding.”

This short preparation time and the need to rework months of pre-production materials created tight constraints, forcing the team to accelerate visual development. The reception to these visual choices will likely shape broader perceptions of the film’s success or failure.

Frankenstein 2025 continues Del Toro’s gothic exploration

In Frankenstein 2025, Jacob Elordi’s Creature examines a war photo that mirrors his own likeness, emphasizing the film’s themes of identity and suffering. (Image via Netflix)

Filming for Frankenstein 2025 took place in a purpose-built 360-degree set located in a recreated water tower cistern in the Carpathian Mountains. Production designer Tamara Deverell created a space combining mythological and scientific elements, including a Medusa fountain and massive columns that light up to simulate storm-powered electricity. The elaborate set design reflects Netflix's commitment to high production values but also increases the stakes if the film does not resonate with viewers.

Oscar Isaac’s Victor Frankenstein is depicted assembling the creature with crude tools and surgical techniques. Del Toro guided Isaac to treat the scenes like carpentry, emphasizing the trauma of reanimation.

“Bone surgery is a lot like carpentry,” del Toro told Isaac. “They call it traumatology, because it causes such trauma.”

Isaac recalled the surreal intensity of the filming process, saying,

“I think instead of calling myself an actor, I’m going to introduce myself as a traumatologist.”

The resurrection scene features the Creature’s table rising with arms outstretched, evoking crucifixion imagery.

“These are the parallels between Pinocchio and Frankenstein,” the filmmaker says. “It’s the idea of a person going from a baby to a human being in a short span of time and being exposed to everything—cold, warmth, violence, love, loss.”

These themes of suffering and existential longing are central to the film’s tone but may present another challenge, balancing emotional depth with audience engagement. The film's heavy tone and philosophical layers may appeal to critics but could be difficult for broader audiences seeking accessible genre fare.

Del Toro’s Frankenstein 2025 carries high expectations for Netflix

Mia Goth as Elizabeth in Frankenstein 2025, adorned in peacock feathers and saturated blue tones to reflect the film’s operatic design language. (Image via Netflix)

Frankenstein 2025 is scheduled to debut at the Venice Film Festival before arriving on Netflix.

“I wanted to make this film before even I had a camera, and I’ve been actively pursuing it now for 25 years,”

del Toro said on stage at Tudum. The film was greenlit after years of rejection from other studios. The final version combines elements of Mary Shelley’s novel with personal themes, including father-son dynamics.

These thematic ambitions, combined with del Toro’s auteur status, have heightened expectations among industry watchers. Netflix’s success with previous del Toro collaborations like Pinocchio adds further pressure for Frankenstein to perform both critically and with audiences. The platform’s investment in high-concept, high-risk genre films means Frankenstein’s outcome could shape future decisions.

Oscar Isaac’s portrayal of Victor Frankenstein includes an exploration of generational trauma, influenced by his character’s relationship with his own father, played by Charles Dance.

“The movie is trying to articulate that the father becomes his father to his son without realizing it,”

del Toro said. Jacob Elordi’s Creature is driven by questions of purpose and suffering.

“It’s parents and children,” Elordi noted. “Fathers and sons, particularly.”

Mia Goth plays Elizabeth, who becomes a central figure for both Victor and the Creature.

“I love material like this, and it all started with the book,”

Goth said in an interview with Netflix Tudum published on June 2, 2025. Christoph Waltz’s character Harlander supports Frankenstein’s research in pursuit of immortality, set against the backdrop of the Crimean War.

David Bradley appears as a blind man who shows compassion to the Creature.

“There is a moment where the blind man says, ‘To know who has harmed you, why they have harmed you, and decide to let it go—that is wisdom,’” del Toro shared.

Frankenstein 2025 will be released globally on Netflix in November.

