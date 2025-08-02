"It makes sense dramaturgically": Jeremy Strong's viral meme resurfaces amid news circling The Social Network sequel

The announcement of a sequel to The Social Network (2010) has generated significant industry and audience interest, particularly following reports that actor Jeremy Strong is in talks to join the project.

The upcoming film, penned and directed by Aaron Sorkin, will reportedly not be about the establishment of Facebook. The plot will be based on the issues around the spaciousness in the years that followed, notably the disclosures dispensed in The Wall Street Journal, known as the "Facebook Files."

Jesse Eisenberg, who starred as Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in the first film, has refused to reprise his role. However, new casting reports indicate that Jeremy Strong could take a lead role in the sequel.

Although no official casting announcements have been made yet, several reports have indicated that Jeremy Strong is on a shortlist of actors being considered for a central character. This character might potentially be Zuckerberg himself or a Wall Street Journal journalist involved in the exposé.

Following this development, speculation surrounding Jeremy Strong starring in the sequel appeared online, particularly on the r/movies subreddit on Reddit. One post was a thread titled "Jeremy Strong circling The Social Network Part II," which prompted hundreds of comments discussing the casting rumors and the direction of the sequel. A Redditor, u/EndOfTheLine00, mentioned in the comments:

“It makes sense dramaturgically.”

A fan comment under r/movies subreddit (Image via Reddit)

One of the most notable reactions was the re-emergence of the now-viral meme connected to Strong. Following the release of the third episode of Succession season 4 in 2023, Strong and his co-stars discussed the episode in a featurette shared by HBO. Discussing the episode, Strong said,

“I thought it made sense dramaturgically. And then when I read the script, I found it shocking and emotionally devastating.”

His use of the word "dramaturgically" sparked off a wave of memes. Its revival now brings out the element of humor and sincere interest in the potential participation of Jeremy Strong in the project.

Meanwhile, Redditors continued to discuss The Social Network sequel.

“This only works the first time. It doesn't even matter how good the sequel might be. There are tons of people who saw it back then, loved it, but aren't fans who follow it like film bros,” another redditor added.

“Bring the dump truck of money to Eisenberg. I’m shocked they bothered announcing this without him on board,” an individual mentioned.

The debate became even more intense when the fans started discussing not just the cast but also the prospects of creating a sequel to a movie that some critics claim is a contemporary masterpiece. There were also concerns about whether the sequel could live up to the critical impact of the original, particularly with the original creative team not quite intact.

The Social Network (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube)

The confirmation of Sorkin as writer-director was seen as a good sign by some, yet many noted that David Fincher’s absence and Eisenberg’s departure might represent losses in tone, style, and continuity.

“I do not think this movie can succeed without him. Losing Fincher was tough enough (even though I like Sorkin as a director), but Eisenberg's absence is a death knell. Either pay what he's worth, or retitle the film (or, if you have to, cast Michael Cera),” a netizen wrote.

“The Social Network is amazing as a stand-alone film. Might just be me but I don't think we need a sequel ,” another netizen echoed.

“Jeremy Strong isn't going to blink for 6 months in order to properly get into character as Mark Zuckerberg,” a redditor mentioned.

Taken together, these responses lay out how rewatching a film that once seemed culturally iconic over a decade after its initial release will always be complicated. Whether the creative team will follow up and deliver on these expectations remains to be seen, but the online conversation has already revealed the stakes involved.

Jeremy Strong at the center of casting rumors for

The Social Network 2

Written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by David Fincher, The Social Network was released in October 2010. Based on the book The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich, the movie covered the founding of Facebook and the subsequent legal and personal conflicts that arose as the social site grew exponentially.

Mark Zuckerberg was played by Jesse Eisenberg, who was joined by Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake. The film was broadly acclaimed for its screenplay, direction, and performances, and it won three Academy Awards.

Over a decade since then, a sequel is currently being developed with Sorkin, this time writing and directing. The new movie will reportedly no longer revolve around the creation of Facebook, but rather, its involvement in shaping modern politics and society.

Building on the 2021 “Facebook Files” series published by The Wall Street Journal, the sequel is expected to cover revelations regarding misinformation, algorithmic harms, teen mental health, and the company's involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack. While Eisenberg has opted not to return, reports suggest that actors Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White will play whistleblower Frances Haugen and WSJ journalist Jeff Horwitz, respectively.

A major role may be assumed by Jeremy Strong. In the absence of Fincher in the sequel, Sorkin’s creative control will shape the tone and direction of the film.

Stay tuned for more updates.

