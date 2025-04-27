The Trouble with Jessica: Full cast and character list explored

The Trouble with Jessica is a British dark comedy directed by Matt Winn that follows a single event turning a group of friends' lives upside down. The film had a theatrical release in the United Kingdom on April 5, 2024. It explores a morally complex situation involving a sudden death and the choices a group of friends makes in response. The screenplay was co-written by Matt Winn and James Handel.

Ad

The Trouble with Jessica features an ensemble cast including Shirley Henderson, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams, Indira Varma, and Alan Tudyk. Each actor brings their own distinctive filmography to the project.

The official synopsis of The Trouble with Jessica on IMDb reads:

"Successful professional London couple Sarah (Shirley Henderson) and Tom (Alan Tudyk) are in deep financial trouble. Their situation takes a terrifying nosedive with the shocking behavior of their uninvited dinner guest, Jessica (Indira Varma). Faced with the moral dilemma of their lives--and dragging their best friends Richard (Rufus Sewell) and Beth (Olivia Williams) with them--they make a series of choices that could be either their salvation or their destruction."

Ad

Trending

The Trouble with Jessica: Cast overview

Shirley Henderson as Sarah

Shirley Henderson attends the "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" World Premiere (Image via Getty)

Sarah is a successful London professional whose life appears stable on the surface, but she is under immense financial pressure. As the situation spirals out of control following Jessica’s death, Sarah becomes one of the primary forces pushing for covering up the incident. Shirley Henderson is known for her performances in Trainspotting, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Harry Potter.

Ad

Alan Tudyk as Tom

Alan Tudyk speaks at Fox Entertainment Presents Grimsburg during New York Comic Con 2024 (Image via Getty)

Tom is Sarah’s supportive but equally conflicted husband. Though initially hesitant about their course of action, Tom gradually becomes complicit. His role is significant in highlighting the group’s internal moral collapse. Alan Tudyk is known for Firefly, I, Robot, and his extensive voice acting in animated films like Wreck-It Ralph and Frozen.

Ad

Rufus Sewell as Richard

Rufus Sewell attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Image via Getty)

Richard is a close friend of both Sarah and Tom, and he works as a criminal lawyer. His legal expertise brings an important dimension to the group's decision-making as they deal with the aftermath of Jessica's death. At first, attempting to promote caution, Richard's allegiance to his friends surpasses his professional judgment.

Ad

His previous personal relationship with Jessica introduces additional complexity to his emotional engagement. Rufus Sewell's prominent roles feature The Man in the High Castle, Dark City, Hercules, and A Knight’s Tale.

Olivia Williams as Beth

Olivia Williams at HBO's "Dune: Prophecy" World Premiere (Image via Getty)

Beth, Richard’s partner, is portrayed as the most morally grounded among the group. She consistently questions the others' decisions and voices her discomfort with the plan. Beth represents the viewer's conscience within the story — someone aware of the gravity of the situation but ultimately powerless to alter the collective course.

Ad

Olivia Williams is recognized for her roles in The Ghost Writer, The Sixth Sense, and Rushmore.

Indira Varma as Jessica

Indira Varma attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea (Image via Getty)

Jessica is the uninvited guest whose disruptive behavior at a dinner party leads to her sudden death, setting off the chain of events that follow. Although she has limited screen time compared to the others, Jessica’s character is crucial as a symbol of external chaos invading the fragile normalcy of the protagonists’ lives.

Ad

Her presence exposes the underlying tensions and fractures within the group's relationships. Indira Varma is known for appearing in Game of Thrones, Rome, and Human Target.

Sylvester Groth as Klaus

Sylvester Groth, a German actor, is on the stage of the COMEDIA Theater in Cologne, Germany (Image via Getty)

Klaus is the character who is interested in purchasing Sarah and Tom's house, making him a pivotal figure in the story's progression. His presence heightens the stakes for the main characters, as the potential sale becomes threatened by the unfolding crisis. Sylvester Groth, a seasoned actor known for his work in Inglourious Basterds and The Reader, portrays Klaus.

Ad

Other supporting characters in The Trouble with Jessica are:

David Schaal as PC Paul: PC Paul is one of the officers who begins investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding Jessica’s death. He is known for roles in The Inbetweeners and The Office (UK).

Jonathan Livingstone as PC Terry: PC Terry, working alongside PC Paul, adds to the steady pressure on the main characters. He has previously appeared in Doctors and Holby City.

Anne Reid as Miranda

Kwaku Mills as Matt

Amber Rose Revah as Ellen

Emily McCormick as Becky

Jenny Richardson as Sophie

Ad

The Trouble with Jessica: Behind the scenes and production insights

A tense moment unfolds among the main characters in The Trouble with Jessica as the group faces the fallout of an unexpected crisis. (Image via Netflix)

The Trouble with Jessica is directed by Matt Winn and co-written by Winn alongside James Handel. It is produced by Sarah Sulick for Bright Pictures, Yes Repeat No, and Relevate Ventures. Winn has previously worked on projects like The Hoarder.

Ad

The cinematography was led by Tristan Oliver, known for his work on stop-motion projects like Fantastic Mr. Fox and Isle of Dogs. In an interview with Film and Furniture published on April 6, 2024, director Matt Winn emphasized the importance of the house's role in The Trouble with Jessica, stating that the setting needed to feel like a silent character in the story.

He and his team evaluated around 75 houses before choosing a property close to London's Queen's Park that represented the desirable middle-class style essential to the film's storyline. Winn stated that the house's design and decor were carefully crafted to showcase the characters' lifestyles and ambitions, thus intensifying the story's dramatic tension.

Ad

A first trailer for The Trouble with Jessica was released in February 2023, ahead of its festival appearances. In an interview with Stylist published on April 2, 2024, Shirley Henderson discussed that the writing attracted her to the project, describing it as:

"It’s lovely writing. It’s dark, cutting, sharp humour, and not necessarily comfortable humour, but it makes you laugh."

The Trouble with Jessica is currently available on Netflix in the United Kingdom. For viewers preferring to rent or purchase, the film is also accessible on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Store, Google TV, BFI Player, and YouTube.

For more detailed breakdowns, cast explorations, and updates on the latest movies and shows, be sure to check back regularly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More