Little Simz announces new album ‘Lotus’ dropping this May

UK-based femcee Little Simz has confirmed the release of her sixth studio album, Lotus, which is scheduled to be delivered to all major streaming platforms this May via AWAL.

On Thursday (February 27), Simz released the first lead single for the project, Flood, which features guest vocals from Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly. The record was produced by Miles Clinton James and was distributed alongside a stunning black-and-white visual directed by Salomon Lighhelm.

The rapper took to social media to announce and confirm that her upcoming sixth LP will be delivered to streaming platforms on May 9, 2025, and will be solely produced by Miles Clinton James.

"The last 12 months has been my year of the Lotus. Learned how to thrive in muddy waters. The time of bloom is now. My new album ‘Lotus’ is yours on May 9th! Thank you to all the collaborators who added their magic to this project. Truly in awe by you all and grateful for your light," Little Simz stated.

The project marks Simz's first full-length album since 2022’s No Thank You, and will officially follow up on last year's Drop 7 EP. The artist has yet to reveal the complete tracklist and features, leaving many fans with high anticipations regarding the album's potential.

Little Simz drops new lead single 'Flood' for upcoming album: A Review

Enlisting Nigerian singer-songwriter Obongjayar and South African electro-funk musician Moonchild Sanelly, Little Simz seemingly initiated the album rollout cycle for her upcoming sixth studio LP with a lead single titled Flood.

Dropping alongside a music video, Simz's dark visuals add layers of mystique to the record, featuring dozens of performers, matadors, and more. Notable themes discussed and explored on Flood are listed below:

Success

Self-Expression

Artistry

Health

Family

Growth

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Verse 1)

"How dare you? I was shutting down the world and it scared you / Can't hold a girl down that is this bad / She ain't nice, check my nails and my hairdo / Not the type that would trip off nostalgia / Told lies, but my silence is louder / Spend nuff, but my finances louder"

After a brief introduction from Obongjayar, teasing the song's hook, Simz opens the first verse with a vicious delivery, supported by Miles Clinton James' anthemic production.

She appears to be exploring themes of beauty, self-confidence, and success, as she addresses personal moments from life. Simz claims her rise to fame deeply affected this person to the point that they began spreading lies and misinformation about her.

A screenshot from Little Simz's new single 'Flood (feat. Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly)' uploaded to YouTube on February 27, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@LittleSimz)

"I'm not the type to abuse all my power / Realness in the village I come from / All my dargs gotta sleep with a muzzle / You can move shapes around all you want / But know I'm the missing piece to the puzzle"

Simz ends her verse with a confident stance against claims that her success had an impact on her personality, citing she was never someone to abuse her power. She goes on to highlight her importance in the industry by claiming she's the "missing piece" to the puzzle.

(Verse 2)

"Can't ever forget when the sh*t stayed flooded / Ni**as didn't believe in my hustle / Could've drowned but stayed with the mic / Why you ni**as all bark, no bite?"

After another short teaser from Obongjayar, Little Simz introduces listeners to her second verse, where she revisits her early days as a rapper, citing how nobody believed in her "hustle".

A screenshot from Little Simz's new single 'Flood (feat. Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly)' uploaded to YouTube on February 27, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@LittleSimz)

"They obsessed with my genius plan / And that's being as free as I can / They want you to stop, then they leave you to rot / But that's just not my frequency, man"

She goes on to cite how people are now obsessed with her and her music, claiming how her plan has always been to enjoy being as "free" as she possibly can in the way she chooses to artistically express herself.

(Chorus)

A screenshot from Little Simz's new single 'Flood (feat. Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly)' uploaded to YouTube on February 27, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@LittleSimz)

"As I walk this wicked ground / Keep me away from the Devil's palm / As I walk this wicked ground / Keep me away from the Devil's palm / I am the light"

After two teasers, Obongjayar finally completes his hook on Flood, citing that he wishes to stay far away from negative and devilish suggestions while he traverses an industry he refers to as "wicked".

He ends the hook by referring to himself as the light, which is accentuated by the biblical imagery in the music video.

(Verse 3)

A screenshot from Little Simz's new single 'Flood (feat. Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly)' uploaded to YouTube on February 27, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@LittleSimz)

"Number one is play your position / Don't trust all the hands that you shake / If I put the wrong code in the system / Won't be no permanent change / Number two, don't take it personal / This place is infested with snakes / Don't get caught in your own trap / Every bad breed has a good trait"

After a post-chorus performance from Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly, who delivered their lines in Zulu, Simz returns for her third and final verse on Flood, speaking on the various lessons she's learned over the years.

She highlights staying true to oneself, citing not to trust every person you do business with. Little Simz ends the bar by claiming the industry is filled with snakes, and betrayal should not be taken personally.

"Number three, take care of yourself / Be vigilant, mind who you help / You pray you can make it heaven / And their tryna drag you to hell / Number four, don't react to a clone / Don't be the one throwing stones / Never eat with the hyenas / 'Cause they will look at you as bones"

Simz continues by stating the importance of taking care of one's health and suggests being vigilant of the people around you. Trust seems to play a major role in this bar, as she compares individuals copying her style and aesthetic to scavengers like Hyenas.

A screenshot from Little Simz's new single 'Flood (feat. Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly)' uploaded to YouTube on February 27, 2025 (Image via YouTube/@LittleSimz)

"Number five, keep the business away from the family, sibling rivalry's vicious / It's meant to be you and them guarding the blood, protecting the family business / Six, don't quit / Keep building it brick by brick / Takes a million to send you to prison / A million to get you a house in the sticks"

She ends her verse by speaking on the importance of family morals and unity, citing that "sibling rivalry" can get vicious and cause more harm than good. Little Simz closes out her performance by stating that individuals should focus on building their careers to achieve all the goals they set out to achieve.

Little Simz's latest single is a thematically strong record that delves into the carnivorous nature of the music industry, with the rapper ushering listeners to remain true to themselves.

