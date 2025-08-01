Does Flaco Jimenez's son work at the District Attorney's office? Everything to know about Tejano legend's wife and kids after his death

Flaco Jimenez (born Leonardo Jimenez) has reportedly died at the age of 86. The Tejano legend was born in Texas in 1939 and comes from a family of musicians. He has worked with multiple artists, including Bob Dylan, and has won several Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.

On July 31, the Jimenez family announced the musician's death on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez. He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely. Thank you to all of his fans and friends—those who cherished his music. And a big thank you for all of the memories. His legacy will live on through his music and all of his fans. The family requests privacy during this time of sadness and grievance," the post read.

The cause of death has not been disclosed as of this writing.

According to My San Antonio, Flaco Jimenez and his wife, Adela, have eight children: Raquel, Norma, Rebecca, Cynthia, David, Gilbert, Arturo, and Leonardo. The post announcing his death was signed off by Arturo & Lisa Jimenez, Javier & Raquel Fernandez, Gilbert Jimenez, and Cynthia Jimenez.

Not much is known about his wife or children, except for his son Leonardo Jr. Flaco Jimenez and his wife reportedly managed a food truck in San Antonio called Tacos Jimenez. Leonardo Jr. revived the business in 2021.

According to KSAT, Leonardo Jimenez Jr. stirred controversy after allegedly impersonating an investigator for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. Multiple sources, including a DA's office spokesperson and Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records, confirmed that the DA's office did not employ Leonardo Jr.

Flaco Jimenez's son allegedly told a woman he would wipe her criminal record if she slept with him

This information surfaced in 2023 after a woman, known by the pseudonym 'Deborah,' told KSAT that Leonardi Jimenez Jr., Flaco Jimenez's son, claimed to be an investigator at the Bexar County DA's office. Deborah alleged that she had s*x with him after he promised to wipe her criminal record and dismiss her felony charge.

“I thought it was a genuine encounter. I didn’t know it was like a setup. It was a total betrayal. He said he worked for the district attorney’s office. In Bexar County. He did say that he worked under Joe Gonzales,” Deborah told KSAT.

According to KSAT, more than 100 messages were exchanged between Leonardo Jr. and Deborah, including pictures of his genitals, which Deborah claimed he sent without her consent.

Deborah added that she told Leonardo Jr. she wanted to have her criminal record expunged before starting nursing school, and he told her she had to "stay" with him. She claimed he instructed her not to tell anyone where he worked, texting her:

“Ok and about your problem don’t say anything that I’m looking into it ..no one knows where I work."

When Deborah asked Leonardo Jr. whether he was sure he could wipe her record and handle her felony charge, he allegedly promised her that he would handle "everything." However, after their night together, his responses became less frequent.

During a text message exchange with KSAT Investigates, Leonardo Jr. denied impersonating a public servant, replying, "Stop harassing me." It is unclear whether Leonardo Jr. faced any consequences for the alleged impersonation.

Flaco Jimenez was reportedly hospitalized in early 2025

In January 2025, Flaco Jimenez's family posted an update on Facebook for his fans about his health. According to Prime Timer, the message said that Jimenez had been hospitalized after "facing a medical hurdle."

“Flaco is currently in the hospital facing a medical hurdle—in good spirits but trying to get better. Rest assured, he’s in good hands and on the road to recovery. While this was a private family matter, word has gotten out, and we wanted to confirm the hospitalization.”

The Tejano legend, who turned 86 on March 11, has faced several medical issues, including an emergency hip surgery in 2015 after a fall broke his femur.

Speaking to the San Antonio Express News at that time, Jimenez jokingly said he was now "bionic." The fall and surgery occurred during a tour with the Texas Tornados, which led Jimenez to cancel his remaining tour dates.

"Physical therapy is going to take quite a while. You know, my operation a year ago on my spine and now this thing. I'm all metal now. I'm bionic now. You never know when something's going to happen," he said.

Texas Tornadoes in concert at Saratoga in 1991 (Image via Getty Images)

In 2019, Flaco Jimenez was hospitalized again after having pneumonia. In 2023, he underwent back surgery, which severely restricted his physical movement and confined him to a wheelchair.

Flaco Jimenez followed his father's and grandfather's footsteps as a musician. Jimenez started playing music with his father at age seven. Although his first instrument was the bajo saxon, he quickly became proficient with the accordion. His younger brother, Santiago Jimenez Jr., is also an accomplished accordionist.

