"I’ma just cry": Young Thug opens up about rocky relationship with Gunna, admits he loves him "to death"

Young Thug rehashed his rocky relationship with his former friend and fellow rapper Gunna following the YSL RICO trial and Thug's subsequent release from prison in October 2024. Both Thug and Gunna, who was signed with Thug's YSL Records, were arrested in May 2022 as part of the YSL RICO case. Gunna was released from prison after he accepted his controversial Alford plea deal in December 2022. This resulted in a fracture in his relationship with Thug as Gunna faced multiple accusations of cooperating with the police and &quot;snitching&quot; on his fellow defendants despite his repeated denials.During his appearance on the It’s Up There Podcast, which premiered on September 29, 2025, Young Thug said he would never be able to look at Gunna &quot;the same no matter what,&quot; indicating that everything between them had changed. However, Young Thug admitted that he still loved the rapper &quot;to death,&quot; adding:“I’m not gonna be able to look at [Gunna] the same no matter what. We can go get a trillion dollars together. I’m not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. I love you to death. I know you love me. We love each other to death, but we just going our own ways.”He continued:“I’ma be sitting around you and I’ma just cry. I’ma feel a certain type of way sitting around you because I know how I felt about you. I know what I did with you and for you. You know all the times we shared. We done cried together before… I’ma be around you in the future and be crying every God damn day… I’m over it.”According to Billboard, Young Thug further wished Gunna the best in his career, adding that he still wanted Gunna &quot;to eat, just not at my table.&quot; Thug continued that Gunna was like a brother to him and not just an artist signed to his record label, which is why the rapper's alleged betrayal hurt more.Exploring the other instances where Young Thug spoke about Gunna in recent timesThis is not the first time Young Thug has addressed his rocky relationship with Gunna following his release from prison in October 2024. Days after his release, Thug took to X to seemingly diss Gunna, writing in a now-deleted tweet:&quot;Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know you my guy.”In an April 2025 interview with GQ Magazine, Thug admitted that he was unsure about the state of their friendship, but refused to elaborate on it. In August and September 2025, Thug was involved in controversy after his alleged prison calls were leaked online, in which he was heard discussing his peers, including Gunna.In one such call, which leaked on September 2, 2025, Young Thug can be heard telling 21 Savage about the root of his issues with Gunna, which stemmed from the rapper's Alford plea deal. For those uninformed, Gunna admitted that YSL was an alleged gang when he accepted the plea deal, saying in a written statement, “I recognize, accept and deeply regret that my talent and music indirectly furthered YSL the gang to the detriment of my community…YSL as a gang must end.”According to Billboard, Young Thug alleged that Gunna's statement strengthened the RICO charge against him and the other YSL affiliates, saying in the leaked call:“He gave the jurors the agreement that it’s a gang. He said, ‘YSL is a gang’ and he know people on this trial who committed crimes in furtherance of the gang… you don’t know nobody on this case, that’s a lie! That’s a full blown lie. ‘I know individuals on this case that committed crimes in furtherance of a gang’… just so you could say slime did it? That’s RICO.”Young Thug and Gunna at the latter's &quot;Drip or Drown 2&quot; Album Release Party (Image via Getty)According to Rolling Stone, Young Thug further addressed his issues with Gunna when he appeared on Perspektives with Bank, which aired on September 6, 2025. Thug said he invested a lot of time in Gunna, adding that he &quot;poured so much&quot; into the rapper that he can't even hate him. While Thug admitted he had &quot;no ill feelings&quot; towards Gunna, he also added that he could never forgive him. Thug also believed that Gunna accepting the plea deal was &quot;100 percent&quot; harmful to him and the other YSL affiliates involved in the trial, saying:“Was Gunna takin’ that plea harmful to me? Yes, 100 percent. First we tellin’ the jurors ‘YSL ain’t a gang.’ Now [after the plea deals] we goin’ back to the jurors sayin’, ‘Well, some people might say it’s a gang — but we ain’t a part of that part of it. We a part of the record label part.’”Young Thug has also name-dropped Gunna in some of his recent tracks. In Closing Arguments, which leaked online on September 5, 2025, he directly called Gunna a &quot;rat.&quot; Meanwhile, in the track Dreams Rarely Do Come True from his latest album UY Scuti, released on September 26, he rapped, &quot;Why would I cry over a b***h I gave to Gunna police a**?&quot;