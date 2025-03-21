Kanye West shares police bodycam footage of Playboi Carti's pregnant ex-girlfriend accusing him of strangling her in December 2022

On March 20, 2025, Kanye West continued his feud with fellow rapper Playboi Carti by sharing police bodycam footage that showed Carti's then-pregnant girlfriend accusing him of strangling her during an altercation in December 2022. For context, West, professionally known as Ye, has been heavily critical of Carti in recent days, alleging that the rapper excluded him from Carti's recently released album, Music.

The situation intensified after Carti reached out to Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, via Instagram to request a collaboration with his "niece," North West, who is Kardashian and Ye's first child. This prompted a series of posts from Ye aimed at Carti, the latest of which was the bodycam footage.

For the uninitiated, Playboi Carti was arrested on December 29, 2022, and charged with "one count of aggravated assault and one count of hindering persons making an emergency telephone call" after his ex-girlfriend claimed he strangled her.

Exploring Playboi Carti's arrest amid Kanye West's releasing bodycam footage of the alleged victim

According to People Magazine, Playboy Carti's then-girlfriend informed the Atlanta Police that she and Carti had moved in together that July after dating for two years. On December 20, while she was 14 weeks pregnant, the couple reportedly argued about the baby's paternity, which allegedly resulted in Carti grabbing her by the throat.

The woman alleged that Carti strangled her for so long that she thought she was going to die. She claimed that she was able to escape; however, Carti allegedly followed her to her car and attacked her again. Authorities reportedly found visible bruising on the woman's back, chest, and neck when they arrived at the scene.

While Carti was arrested and charged with the alleged assault on December 29, he was released on bond the next day, with his attorney, Brian Steel, asserting that his client was "falsely accused."

This isn’t the first time Carti has faced allegations of abuse. Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti's former partner and the mother of his son Onyx, accused the rapper of "serial abuse of women" after news of his arrest became public in February 2023. At that time, Azalea tweeted:

"Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don't exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too - & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you're running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman."

Exploring the recent feud between Kanye West and Playboi Carti

Kanye West and Playboi Carti's once friendly relationship soured over the past week after Ye claimed Carti intentionally excluded him from his latest album, Music, which featured other rappers like Kendrick Lamar and Young Thug.

The situation escalated further when Kim Kardashian gave a shoutout to Carti's song, Fine S**t, after the rapper name-dropped her clothing brand, Skims. In response, Carti requested Kardashian for a music collaboration with her daughter, North West. However, Kanye West took issue with this, writing in an X post on March 17:

"I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER I DONT A F**K ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY S**T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE AND I DONT GIVE A F**K WHAT NO COMMENTS THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS."

Kanye West continued to criticize Carti and other artists, such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Tyler, the Creator. Carti was the only rapper to respond to Kanye West amidst his many posts, telling Ye to "STFU" in an X post on March 19.

Following this, Kanye West responded to Carti's post with a video, saying:

“This n***a is stupid, bro. You don’t know, when I’m dealing with my kids, this ain’t your niece, n***a. This is my daughter, n***a. Don’t f**k with me, boy! Don’t fu**ing play with me, n***a! You letting these white people use us against each other, you letting these Jews use us against each other, n***a. I put you on, n***a!”

According to HipHop DX, Kanye West also responded to a post that claimed he had the potential to ruin Carti's career, replying, "I will and I am going to." In another X post on March 20, West stated that Carti's recent behavior was "the final heartbreak" for him, writing:

"The Carti s**t was like the final heartbreak No homo. And the idea that he would call my baby mother and pull my daughter into all this Let’s see who’s really crazy YOU PROBABLY SHOOTING A SKIMS AD RIGHT NOW AS WE SPEAK begging Kim to s*x traffic you."

It is unclear whether Kanye West was originally meant to appear on Playboi Carti's album Music, released on March 14. Ye's last post on X was 11 hours ago as of this article.

