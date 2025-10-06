"She misses her mother" - Internet reacts to Latto saying she once loved Nicki Minaj and is open to reconciling with her

Latto recently revealed that she was open to reconciling with Nicki Minaj. For those unversed, Minaj and Latto had an online spat in 2022 due to the Grammy nominations for their songs Super Freaky Girl and Big Energy. At the time, Minaj seemed irked that her song was moved to the pop category while Latto's Big Energy had been nominated in the rap category.Latto and Gizelle Bryant recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which aired on October 5, 2025. During the interview, Latto was asked about patching things up with Ice Spice on their joint track Gyatt following their feud in 2024. Additionally, she was asked whether she saw a possibility of a reconciliation with Nicki Minaj, to which she replied:“I’m open to, you know, rekindling with anybody.”When Bryant added, “We love Nicki,&quot; Latto replied, &quot;I did too.&quot;Latto's recent comment was met with varied reactions from netizens, with one X user writing:&quot;She misses her mother gone head and come back to the right side.&quot;𝖈𝖍𝖚𝖓𝖑𝖎 @callmechunli__LINK@PopCrave she misses her mother gone head and come back to the right sideSeveral netizens echoed similar sentiments, adding that the two female rappers needed to squash their beef.ash ❤️‍🔥🦄 - The Life of a ShowBarb @TaynikaDreamsLINK@PopCrave oh scratch off… a barb you’ll always be.ロスタチャン @rosetafaiyazLINK@PopCrave she misses her real mother iktrs 🙂‍↔️Doc 🥕 @DeSciJeremyLINK@PopCrave Nicki and Latto need to squash that beef, fr fr.Fernanda 🦦 @cutiebabyferLINK@PopCrave they could’ve been the rap beyoncé and rihanna but egos ruin everything every timeHowever, others seemed skeptical, claiming that Nicki Minaj had a &quot;a long memory.&quot;JetWall @UPT_JETLINK@PopCrave Latto sound stupid… girl Nicki hates your a** and ice spice 🤣 p*ssy like cardi b saidAvii @AviiWeb3LINK@PopCrave Nicki's got a long memory, but never say neverPeter Dani @onlypeterdaniLINK@PopCrave They’d crash the studio before finishing the first verse 😭😭😂Others commented on Latto saying that she loved Nicki Minaj too, adding that it sounded like she missed the Anaconda rapper.kenDangerous @MindYaBusines81LINK@PopCrave The I did too sounds like she misses her frfrastral deception @MlSERYEMPIRELINK@PopCrave yall taking &quot;I did too&quot; as her saying she misses nicki instead of her liking nicki UNTIL she wronged her is exactly why the barbs will never beat the dumba** allegationsExploring Latto and Nicki Minaj's beefNicki Minaj and Latto's online beef began in 2022, when Minaj criticized the 2023 Grammy nominations on social media. During an Instagram Live, Minaj said the Recording Academy pulled Super Freaky Girl from the rap category and included it in the pop category.In the livestream, she seemingly alluded to the Recording Academy's hypocrisy for removing her song from the rap category while allowing Latto's Big Energy to be nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance. According to Complex, Minaj further accused the Academy of being biased against her, saying:“Now, let’s say that ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a pop song. Let’s just say that. What is [Latto’s] ‘Big Energy’? … If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same thing for ‘Big Energy.’ Same producers on both songs, by the way. So let’s keep shit fair. Even when I’m rapping on a pop track, I still out-rap.”“It’s a bunch of people—white or whatever they’re from, older or whatever—and they have to decide between Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles, or Nicki Minaj and Adele. Like, that’s purposely designed so that Nicki is not in the category that we don’t want any competition in. ‘Put her in there so she has less of a chance to win.’ … But Black women rarely—even though we’re the most powerful group on the planet, a lot of times we don’t speak up until it’s too late.”According to Variety, Nicki Minaj reiterated similar claims on her X account, which resulted in Latto responding to her directly and accusing her fellow rapper of being a bully, while referring to Minaj as her &quot;idol turned rival&quot; and &quot;super freaky grandma&quot; who was &quot;related to f**king r*pists.&quot; This was a possible reference to Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempted r*pe in 1995.In another tweet, Latto claimed that she texted Minaj to clear the air privately when the issue went public because she did not want to address it on the internet.BIG MAMA @LattoLINK1st of all I texted u cause I didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left offMeanwhile, Minaj hit back and called Latto an &quot;entitled Karen&quot; and &quot;scratch off,&quot; claiming the latter was frustrated due to Minaj &quot;politely declining three feature requests.&quot; Minaj also took a dig at Latto being mixed race, accusing the rapper of &quot;wiping that spray tan off &amp; being a Karen.&quot; In another deleted tweet, Minaj also responded to Latto's claims about her being related to a r*pist, tweeting:“1. Didn’t care about r*pe when she was begging for features. 2. Didn’t care about Kodak’s past. 3. Didn’t care about the accusations made about Dr. Luke who produced Big Energy. 4. News Flash, scratch off. I’ve never r*ped anyone. I’ve inspired millions. You’re one of them BOZO.”In an interview with Billboard in 2023, Latto addressed the feud with Minaj, calling it &quot;disappointing.&quot; According to HipHop DX, she linked up with Cardi B for the remix of her song, Put It On Da Floor, which fans believe was a diss track aimed at Nicki Minaj due to the lyrics, “B***hes acting like they running s**t, they really ran through” and “She thought I would kiss her a**, she mustn’t have took her meds.” However, neither Minaj nor Latto responded to the diss allegations.Cardi B and Latto at the HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 (Image via Getty Images)In January 2024, Latto praised Megan Thee Stallion's song Hiss, which many believe was a diss at Minaj, including the Super Bass rapper herself, who released a counter-diss track called Big Foot. Latto commented, “U making us proud Meg,” on Megan's Instagram post about the song.This is not Nicki Minaj's only feud to catch the public's attention in recent times. Last week, the rapper engaged in a heated back-and-forth with her long-standing rival Cardi B on social media, which resulted in them trading barbs about their families and children.