Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah Chrisley is looking into Tory Lanez's case after her parents were pardoned by Trump 

Savannah Chrisley, the daughter of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, recently announced that she was looking into rapper Tory Lanez's case days after US President Donald Trump pardoned her parents.

Ad

For the unversed, the Chrisleys were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022 and were sentenced to prison. However, on May 28, 2025, Trump offered pardons to many high-profile convicts, including the Chrisleys and rapper NBA YoungBoy.

On June 2, 2025, Savannah Chrisley, the 27-year-old daughter of the Chrisleys, took to Instagram to announce that she was educating herself on the case of Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, adding that she was in contact with his father, Sonstar Peterson.

Ad

Trending

She asked her followers for their insight into the case, saying that she seemingly noticed a "lot of inconsistencies" that made her wonder whether Lanez was guilty or not.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

"Alright y'all, I just got off the phone with Tory Lanez's father. And I would like to know your insight and whether you think he is guilty or not. I am obviously beginning to educate myself on this case, and I see a lot of inconsistencies that really call me to question, 'Did he in fact shoot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot or did he not?'" she asked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Savannah continued that her brother, Grayson, believed that Lanez did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion. She also posed the question of whether the rapper deserved a 10-year sentence as a first-time offender, even if he was the person behind the shooting.

This came after the 2020 shooting incident gained traction on social media following Tory Lanez's prison attack by a fellow inmate on May 12, leaving him with multiple stab wounds that reportedly caused his lungs to collapse.

Ad

Tory Lanez was transferred to a local hospital after the attack and is now incarcerated in a different facility. He was previously serving his sentence at the California Correctional Institution after being convicted of three gun-related charges during his trial in 2022.

Updates on Tory Lanez's case

Since Tory Lanez's prison attack, his legal team has been advocating for the rapper's pardon, coming forward with supposed evidence that would allegedly exonerate him of the crime.

Ad

During a press conference on May 14, his attorneys claimed that Kelsey Harris, Megan Thee Stallion's former best friend who had been with her during the shooting incident, was the person who shot the Houston rapper.

On May 29, the legal team set up a website, 36hourslater.com, detailing evidence that allegedly proved Tory Lanez's innocence, including never-before-seen bodycam videos and interviews with Sean Kelly, one of the eyewitnesses. One of the videos included a voice recording of the witness claiming that he saw Harris and Megan fighting before shots were fired.

Ad

"So basically the car stopped, the girl in the back got out started screaming, shouting, ripped the door pulled the door open, but pulled it so, sort of viciously, that's why I presume the driver got out, she starts screaming she starts hitting the girl, the girl on the passenger side, her feet come out she starts to kick the girl away," the eyewitness in the video said.

Ad

Ad

In another voice recording, the witness claimed he saw a woman (presumed to be Harris) "drop shooting into the car."

"I see it, what appears to be the girl standing here and going in...drop shooting into the car. That's what it looked like to me. But it was dark and I'm above so...but then the guy gets out again from the back," the man said.

Ad

Artists take sides amid renewed interest in the case

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion and her lawyers maintain that she was shot by Tory Lanez, with her attorneys accusing Lanez's legal team of "peddling misinformation" with their website.

Megan also refuted the claims that she lied about Lanez shooting her in a social media post on May 19, adding that the Canadian rapper did not testify during his trial despite being given the opportunity because he was guilty. She also dubbed Tory Lanez a "f**king demon," asking him to "leave [her] alone."

Ad

The renewed interest in the case has also drawn opinions from fellow artists, with many taking sides. Drake, Kanye West, and Chris Brown have advocated for Lanez's release. Other artists to support Lanez include Ty Dolla $ign, Amber Rose, and Kodak Black.

Meanwhile, SZA (who previously collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on the track Freaky Girls) came to Megan's defense by calling out people for bullying her. On May 21, the Kill Bill singer posted a comment under user @theluncheonlawyer's Instagram video discussing the case, writing:

Ad

“The density !!!!! I’m actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that’s proven to be a victim of assaut. Like out loud where other ppl can see you ?? Lmao u finna be stupid OUTLOUD?” SZA wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, a Change.org petition advocating for Tory Lanez's pardon has garnered over 320,000 signatures at the time of writing this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More