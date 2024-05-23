What happened between Joe Budden and Taxstone? Former rapper calls out broadcaster reaction to Tahiry Jose's accusations

Joe Budden's ongoing feud with former rapper Taxstone seemingly continued after they got into a heated war of words on X on May 22, 2024. The exchange happened after Budden's ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose, accused him of physically assaulting her in an Instagram comment on the same day.

The former rapper, Taxstone, is currently serving his 35-year sentence for the 2016 shooting of Troy Ave's bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter. Taxstone shared multiple tweets directed at Budden, and in one of them, he wrote:

"Maybe I can get signed to Tahiry podcast network. after she take joebudden network over??"

Budden's ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose alleged that he had assaulted her in the comments section of a video of Joe Budden on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The video showed Budden discussing the allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs' by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, on his podcast, Last To Leave The Party. Budden also slammed Diddy for the apology he issued, calling it "half-hearted."

Joe Budden and Taxstone's feud explored

Podcaster Joe Budden and former rapper Taxstone have been feuding for quite some time. The Source reported that the rapper referred to Budden as a "master manipulator" during an interview with Complex in April 2023.

Following this, news broke that Budden's co-hosts, Rory and Mal, had quit the Joe Budden Podcast. Taxstone was quoted as saying that Joe "manipulates everybody around him."

“I think Rory and Mal finally figured out that Joe was a master manipulator. They was suffering from Stockholm Syndrome and Joe manipulates everybody around him. Even them dudes sitting with him now are being manipulated. But you gotta understand some people are alright with manipulation as long as they get something out of it,” Taxstone said.

Joe Budden claimed in November 2023 that an attacker "socked" him after he was jumped in a club. The supposed attacker later alleged that Taxstone put a "hit" on Budden, but soon after went on to claim that he was "trolling."

However, tensions arose on May 22, 2024, when Taxstone tweeted at Joe Budden after the latter's ex, Tahiry Jose, claimed that he had physically abused her.

"If Joe doesn't hit women anymore, yall should forgive him. yall don't live with him. A lot of you forgave your dads and the dude you are with now," the rapper tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, he asked all of Budden's alleged abuse victims to DM him so he could retweet their stories. He also alleged that when the podcaster's "manipulative words" didn't work, he supposedly got violent.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Taxstone tweeted, saying "Cassie got 30 Ms Tahiry about to get 3 chpped cheese 6k and a portable hookah."

Budden responded to this, stating that Taxstone "should write a book about it" because he supposedly had "all the time in the world."

"You should write a book about it since you have all the time in the world… lol," Joe responded.

Joe Budden continued to seemingly taunt Taxstone about his incarceration. The former rapper responded by asking the podcaster to "beat ya next girl up" so the pair could be bunkmates in prison.

He also accused Joe Budden of manipulating his friends. The rapper added that the podcaster supposedly "hypnotized" his co-hosts into believing everything he said, "like the script was written by Jordan Peele."

The back-and-forth continued till Taxstone sent the final tweet of the feud, which Budden didn't respond to.

"Smh why you wanna joke on me being in jail cause you beat all ya women up why you won't tweet to all of them bro ?? They the ones that got hurt by you ??@JoeBudden" Taxstone wrote.

Joe Budden dubbed Tahiry Jose a "failed gold digger" after her abuse allegations

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the exchange between Joe Budden and Taxstone began after Budden's ex-girlfriend brought up his alleged abuse in an Instagram comment. The comment was in response to a video of the podcaster condoning Diddy for his assault and subsequent apology video.

“FOH, Who??? The irony. This is so triggering!!!!! I remember Joey throwing me down a flight of stairs dragging me back into the house & me having to talk him into letting me go,” Jose wrote.

Budden immediately fired back at his ex, calling her "a lying, failed gold digger that has abused, targeted and manipulated many men."

Tahiry Jose is one of Joe Budden's many ex-partners who came forward and spoke up about his alleged abuse. In a 2011 interview with bossip.com, Esther Baxter, who dated Budden between 2010 and 2011, alleged that he had physically abused her and caused her to lose their child via miscarriage.

She claimed Budden dragged her by her ankles, choked her, and slammed her against the door. She also alleged that he sat on her stomach for 30 minutes while she was screaming at him to get off because she was pregnant.

Budden was not convicted for either abuse allegations regarding Tahiry Jose or Esther Baxter. However, he did face a lawsuit after allegedly beating and robbing an unnamed ex in August 2014. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, but charges of criminal obstruction of breathing, robbery, and grand larceny were all dropped.